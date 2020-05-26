Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Mardi 26 mai 2020
58 min

Le Beaux-Arts Trio magnifie Beethoven

Oeuvres de Beethoven, Haydn, Robert et Clara Schumann, Granados par le Beaux Arts Trio

Le Beaux-Arts Trio magnifie Beethoven
Le Beaux Arts Trio : (de gauche à droite), le violoncelliste Bernard Greenhouse, le pianiste Menahem Pressler et le violoniste Isidore Cohen, © Getty / Photo by Timpe/ullstein bild via Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h00
    Trio n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 1 n°1 : Allegro - BEAUX ARTS TRIO
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Trio n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 1 n°1 : 1. Allegro

    Beaux Arts Trio, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Bernard Greenhouse : Violoncelle, Menahem Pressler : Piano
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des trios avec piano Label Philips (432381-2) Année 1980
  • 17h12
    Trio en Mi bémol Maj HOB XV : 30 : 2. Andante con moto - BEAUX ARTS TRIO
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Trio en Mi bémol Maj HOB XV:30 : 2. Andante con moto

    Beaux Arts Trio, Menahem Pressler : Piano, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Bernard Greenhouse : Violoncelle
    Album Beaux Arts Trio : Haydn complete Philips recordings cd Label Philips (4831572) Année 1972
  • 17h18
    Trio n°1 en ré min op 63 : Lebhaft, doch nicht zu rasch- pour violon violoncelle et piano - BEAUX ARTS TRIO
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Trio n°1 en ré min op 63 : 2. Lebhaft, doch nicht zu rasch- pour violon violoncelle et piano

    Beaux Arts Trio, Isodore Cohen : Violon, Bernard Greenhouse : Violoncelle, Menahem Pressler : Piano
    Album Beaux Arts Trio Label Philips (475171-2)
  • 17h24
    Triple concerto pour violon violoncelle piano en Ut Maj op 56 : 2. Largo - ISIDORE COHEN
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Triple concerto pour violon violoncelle piano en Ut Maj op 56 : 2. Largo

    Bernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Beaux Arts Trio, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Menahem Pressler : Piano
    Album Bernard Haitink The PhilipsYears / CD 02 Label Decca (478 5829) Année 2013
  • 17h29
    Triple concerto pour violon violoncelle piano en Ut Maj op 56 : 3. Ronda alla polacca - ISIDORE COHEN
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Triple concerto pour violon violoncelle piano en Ut Maj op 56 : 3. Rondo alla Polacca

    Bernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Beaux Arts Trio, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Bernard Greenhouse : Violoncelle, Menahem Pressler : Piano
    Album Bernard Haitink The PhilipsYears / CD 02 Label Decca (478 5829) Année 2013
  • 17h43
    Trio en sol min op 17 : Allegro moderato - pour violon violoncelle et piano - BEAUX ARTS TRIO
    Clara Schumanncompositeur

    Trio en sol min op 17 : 1. Allegro moderato - pour violon violoncelle et piano

    Beaux Arts Trio, Isodore Cohen : Violon, Bernard Greenhouse : Violoncelle, Menahem Pressler : Piano
    Album Beaux Arts Trio Label Philips (475171-2)
  • 17h51
    Trio avec piano op 50 : Allegro molto - BEAUX ARTS TRIO
    Enrique Granadoscompositeur

    Trio avec piano op 50 : 4. Allegro molto

    Beaux Arts Trio, Ida Kafavian : Violon, Peter Wiley : Violoncelle, Menahem Pressler : Piano
    Album Le Beaux Arts Trio interprète Turina et Granados Label Philips (446684-2) Année 1996
L'équipe de l'émission :
