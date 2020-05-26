Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Mardi 26 mai 2020
Le Beaux-Arts Trio magnifie Beethoven
Oeuvres de Beethoven, Haydn, Robert et Clara Schumann, Granados par le Beaux Arts Trio
La programmation musicale :
- 17h00Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Trio n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 1 n°1 : 1. AllegroBeaux Arts Trio, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Bernard Greenhouse : Violoncelle, Menahem Pressler : PianoAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des trios avec piano Label Philips (432381-2) Année 1980
- 17h12Joseph Haydncompositeur
Trio en Mi bémol Maj HOB XV:30 : 2. Andante con motoBeaux Arts Trio, Menahem Pressler : Piano, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Bernard Greenhouse : VioloncelleAlbum Beaux Arts Trio : Haydn complete Philips recordings cd Label Philips (4831572) Année 1972
- 17h18Robert Schumanncompositeur
Trio n°1 en ré min op 63 : 2. Lebhaft, doch nicht zu rasch- pour violon violoncelle et pianoBeaux Arts Trio, Isodore Cohen : Violon, Bernard Greenhouse : Violoncelle, Menahem Pressler : PianoAlbum Beaux Arts Trio Label Philips (475171-2)
- 17h24Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Triple concerto pour violon violoncelle piano en Ut Maj op 56 : 2. LargoBernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Beaux Arts Trio, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Menahem Pressler : PianoAlbum Bernard Haitink The PhilipsYears / CD 02 Label Decca (478 5829) Année 2013
- 17h29Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Triple concerto pour violon violoncelle piano en Ut Maj op 56 : 3. Rondo alla PolaccaBernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Beaux Arts Trio, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Bernard Greenhouse : Violoncelle, Menahem Pressler : PianoAlbum Bernard Haitink The PhilipsYears / CD 02 Label Decca (478 5829) Année 2013
- 17h43Clara Schumanncompositeur
Trio en sol min op 17 : 1. Allegro moderato - pour violon violoncelle et pianoBeaux Arts Trio, Isodore Cohen : Violon, Bernard Greenhouse : Violoncelle, Menahem Pressler : PianoAlbum Beaux Arts Trio Label Philips (475171-2)
- 17h51Enrique Granadoscompositeur
Trio avec piano op 50 : 4. Allegro moltoBeaux Arts Trio, Ida Kafavian : Violon, Peter Wiley : Violoncelle, Menahem Pressler : PianoAlbum Le Beaux Arts Trio interprète Turina et Granados Label Philips (446684-2) Année 1996
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 25 mai 2020
émission suivantemercredi 27 mai 2020