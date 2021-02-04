“Beethoven faisait aussi partie de mes héros. Il était aussi sérieux que mon père. Ni mon père ni Beethoven ne souriaient jamais ; il n’avaient ni le temps ni la patience de s’amuser, de plaisanter ou de regarder des dessins animés. Il y avait de la musique à écrire et à apprendre, et la musique était une question de vie ou de mort. Pour Beethoven, la musique était grandiose. Mon père et Beethoven accordaient plus d’importance à la musique qu’aux gens.”

Lang Lang, "Le piano absolu"