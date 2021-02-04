Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Jeudi 4 février 2021
Lang Lang, Le Piano Absolu
C'est un prodige du piano que nous écoutons cet après-midi, un merveilleux interprète de Chopin, de Liszt et de Rachmaninov : Lang Lang tout en subtilité dans notre van Beethoven.
“Beethoven faisait aussi partie de mes héros. Il était aussi sérieux que mon père. Ni mon père ni Beethoven ne souriaient jamais ; il n’avaient ni le temps ni la patience de s’amuser, de plaisanter ou de regarder des dessins animés. Il y avait de la musique à écrire et à apprendre, et la musique était une question de vie ou de mort. Pour Beethoven, la musique était grandiose. Mon père et Beethoven accordaient plus d’importance à la musique qu’aux gens.”
Lang Lang, "Le piano absolu"
La programmation musicale :
- 17h01FRANZ LISZTcompositeur
Consolation pour piano en Ré bémol Maj S 172 n°3Album Liszt my piano hero / Lang Lang interprète des oeuvres pour piano de Liszt Label Sony (88697891402) Année 2011
- 17h06Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Concerto n°1 en sol min op 25 : Presto - Molto allegro e vivaceDaniel Barenboim : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Lang Lang : PianoAlbum Lang Lang : Intégrale des enregistrements 2000-2009 / CD 1 Label Deutsche Grammophon (002894790412) Année 2012
- 17h14Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°1Lang Lang : PianoAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Les variations Goldberg (version studio) Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2020
- 17h14Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°2Lang Lang : PianoAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Les variations Goldberg (version studio) Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2020
- 17h14Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°3Lang Lang : PianoAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Les variations Goldberg (version studio) Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2020
- 17h14Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°5Lang Lang : PianoAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Les variations Goldberg (version studio) Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2020
- 17h23Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°3 en Ut Maj op 26 : 3. Allegro ma non troppoSimon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Lang Lang : PianoAlbum Prokofiev et Bartok : Concertos pour piano Label Sony Classical (88883732262) Année 2013
- 17h34Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°7 en si bémol maj op 83 (Stalingrad) : 3. PrecipitatoLang Lang : PianoAlbum Lang Lang : Live in Vienna Label Sony Classical (88697719012)
- 17h38Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°2 en ut min op 18 : 3. Allegro scherzandoValery Gergiev : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Théâtre Mariinsky, Lang Lang : PianoAlbum Lang Lang : Intégrale des enregistrements 2000-2009 / CD 4 Label Deutsche Grammophon (002894790415) Année 2012
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
émission précédentemercredi 3 février 2021
émission suivantevendredi 5 février 2021