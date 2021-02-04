Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau

Jeudi 4 février 2021
13h 31mn

Lang Lang, Le Piano Absolu

C'est un prodige du piano que nous écoutons cet après-midi, un merveilleux interprète de Chopin, de Liszt et de Rachmaninov : Lang Lang tout en subtilité dans notre van Beethoven.

Lang Lang, Le Piano Absolu
Le pianiste Lang Lang, © Photo by Olaf Heine / Deutsche Grammophon

“Beethoven faisait aussi partie de mes héros. Il était aussi sérieux que mon père. Ni mon père ni Beethoven ne souriaient jamais ; il n’avaient ni le temps ni la patience de s’amuser, de plaisanter ou de regarder des dessins animés. Il y avait de la musique à écrire et à apprendre, et la musique était une question de vie ou de mort. Pour Beethoven, la musique était grandiose. Mon père et Beethoven accordaient plus d’importance à la musique qu’aux gens.”      
Lang Lang, "Le piano absolu"

La programmation musicale :
  • 17h01
    Consolation pour piano en Ré bémol Maj S 172 n°3 - LANG LANG
    FRANZ LISZTcompositeur

    Consolation pour piano en Ré bémol Maj S 172 n°3

    Album Liszt my piano hero / Lang Lang interprète des oeuvres pour piano de Liszt Label Sony (88697891402) Année 2011
  • 17h06
    Concerto n°1 en sol min op 25 : Presto - Molto allegro e vivace - LANG LANG
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Concerto n°1 en sol min op 25 : Presto - Molto allegro e vivace

    Daniel Barenboim : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Lang Lang : Piano
    Album Lang Lang : Intégrale des enregistrements 2000-2009 / CD 1 Label Deutsche Grammophon (002894790412) Année 2012
  • 17h14
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°1 - LANG LANG
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°1

    Lang Lang : Piano
    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Les variations Goldberg (version studio) Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2020
  • 17h14
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°2 - LANG LANG
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°2

    Lang Lang : Piano
    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Les variations Goldberg (version studio) Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2020
  • 17h14
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°3 - LANG LANG
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°3

    Lang Lang : Piano
    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Les variations Goldberg (version studio) Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2020
  • 17h14
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°5 - LANG LANG
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°5

    Lang Lang : Piano
    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Les variations Goldberg (version studio) Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2020
  • 17h23
    Concerto pour piano n°3 en Ut Maj op 26 : 3. Allegro ma non troppo - LANG LANG
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°3 en Ut Maj op 26 : 3. Allegro ma non troppo

    Simon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Lang Lang : Piano
    Album Prokofiev et Bartok : Concertos pour piano Label Sony Classical (88883732262) Année 2013
  • 17h34
    Sonate pour piano n°7 en si bémol maj op 83 (Stalingrad) : 3. Precipitato - LANG LANG
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°7 en si bémol maj op 83 (Stalingrad) : 3. Precipitato

    Lang Lang : Piano
    Album Lang Lang : Live in Vienna Label Sony Classical (88697719012)
  • 17h38
    Concerto pour piano n°2 en ut min op 18 : 3. Allegro scherzando - LANG LANG
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°2 en ut min op 18 : 3. Allegro scherzando

    Valery Gergiev : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Théâtre Mariinsky, Lang Lang : Piano
    Album Lang Lang : Intégrale des enregistrements 2000-2009 / CD 4 Label Deutsche Grammophon (002894790415) Année 2012
L'équipe de l'émission :
