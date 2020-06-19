Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Vendredi 19 juin 2020
58 min

La « Pastorale du Nord » de Jean Sibelius

Quelques oeuvres du compositeur Jean Sibelius (8 décembre 1865 - 20 septembre 1957) : 1er mouvement du Concerto pour violon, Finlandia, extraits des symphonies 3 et 5, deux mélodies...

Jean Sibelius (Hameenlinna, 1865 - Jarvenpaa, 1957), compositeur et violoniste. Photo prise par un ami en 1896 , © Getty / Photo By DEA / A. DAGLI ORTI/De Agostini via Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h00
    Symphonie n°3 en Ut Maj op 52 : Allegro moderato
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    Symphonie n°3 en Ut Maj op 52 : 1. Allegro moderato

    Osmo Vänskä : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Lahti
    Album Jean Sibelius : Intégrale des symphonies Label Bis (BIS-CD-1933/35)
  • 17h11
    Concerto en ré min op 47 : Allegro moderato - ANNE SOPHIE MUTTER
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    Concerto pour violon et orchestre en ré min op 47 : 1. Allegro moderato

    André Prévin : chef d'orchestre, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Anne-Sophie Mutter : Violon
    Album Jean Sibelius : Concerto pour violon 2 sérénades et Humoresque n°1 / CD 09 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4795281) Année 1995
  • 17h28
    Finlandia op 26 - poème symphonique
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    Finlandia op 26 - poème symphonique

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York
    Album Bernstein Sibelius remastered edition Label Sony Classical (88875026142) Année 2015
  • 17h37
    5 mélodies op 37 : Var det en dröm op 37 n°4 - BIRGIT NILSSON
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    5 mélodies op 37 : Var det en dröm op 37 n°4

    Bertil Bokstedt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra d'Etat de Vienne, Birgit Nilsson : Soprano
    Album Songs from the land of the midnight sun Label Decca (SXL 6 185) Année 1965
  • 17h39
    5 mélodies op 37 : Flickan kom ifran sin älsklings möte op 36 n°5 - BIRGIT NILSSON
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    5 mélodies op 37 : Flickan kom ifran sin älsklings möte op 37 n°5

    Bertil Bokstedt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra d'Etat de Vienne, Birgit Nilsson : Soprano
    Album Songs from the land of the midnight sun Label Decca (SXL 6 185) Année 1965
