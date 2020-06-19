Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Vendredi 19 juin 2020
La « Pastorale du Nord » de Jean Sibelius
Quelques oeuvres du compositeur Jean Sibelius (8 décembre 1865 - 20 septembre 1957) : 1er mouvement du Concerto pour violon, Finlandia, extraits des symphonies 3 et 5, deux mélodies...
La programmation musicale :
- 17h00Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
Symphonie n°3 en Ut Maj op 52 : 1. Allegro moderatoOsmo Vänskä : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LahtiAlbum Jean Sibelius : Intégrale des symphonies Label Bis (BIS-CD-1933/35)
- 17h11Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
Concerto pour violon et orchestre en ré min op 47 : 1. Allegro moderatoAndré Prévin : chef d'orchestre, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Anne-Sophie Mutter : ViolonAlbum Jean Sibelius : Concerto pour violon 2 sérénades et Humoresque n°1 / CD 09 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4795281) Année 1995
- 17h28Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
Finlandia op 26 - poème symphoniqueLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkAlbum Bernstein Sibelius remastered edition Label Sony Classical (88875026142) Année 2015
- 17h37Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
5 mélodies op 37 : Var det en dröm op 37 n°4Bertil Bokstedt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra d'Etat de Vienne, Birgit Nilsson : SopranoAlbum Songs from the land of the midnight sun Label Decca (SXL 6 185) Année 1965
- 17h39Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
5 mélodies op 37 : Flickan kom ifran sin älsklings möte op 37 n°5Bertil Bokstedt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra d'Etat de Vienne, Birgit Nilsson : SopranoAlbum Songs from the land of the midnight sun Label Decca (SXL 6 185) Année 1965
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
