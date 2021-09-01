Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Mercredi 1 septembre 2021
Israël en Egypte par Gardiner, et quelques pépites du grand Karl Böhm
Au programme aujourd'hui : un chœur exaltant d'Israël en Egypte de Haendel dirigé par John-Eliot Gardiner. Le pianiste Andras Schiff. Mozart, Reger et Strauss dirigés par Karl Böhm.
La programmation musicale :
- 17h01GEORG FRIEDRICH HAENDELcompositeur
Deuxieme partie : No. 19 chorus - thy right hand, o lordJOHN ELIOT GARDINER : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE BAROQUE ANGLAIS, CHOEUR MONTEVERDIAlbum Israel en Egypte Label Philips (432110-2)
- 17h04Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Israël en Egypte : Deuxieme partie : No. 20 chorus - and with the blast of thy nostrilsJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque Anglais, Choeur MonteverdiAlbum Israel en Egypte Label Philips (432110-2)
- 17h08Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite pour piano n°1 en Si bémol Maj HWV 434 : 1. PréludeAndras Schiff : PianoAlbum Andras Schiff interprète des oeuvres d'Haendel Brahms et Reger Label Teldec (4509-99051-2) Année 1995
- 17h10Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite pour piano n°1 en Si bémol Maj HWV 434 : 2. SonataAndras Schiff : PianoAlbum Andras Schiff interprète des oeuvres d'Haendel Brahms et Reger Label Teldec (4509-99051-2) Année 1995
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
émission précédentemardi 31 août 2021
émission suivantejeudi 2 septembre 2021
L’archet racé de Truls Mørk
58 min