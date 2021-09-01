Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Mercredi 1 septembre 2021
58 min

Israël en Egypte par Gardiner, et quelques pépites du grand Karl Böhm

Au programme aujourd'hui : un chœur exaltant d'Israël en Egypte de Haendel dirigé par John-Eliot Gardiner. Le pianiste Andras Schiff. Mozart, Reger et Strauss dirigés par Karl Böhm.

Le chef d'orchestre Karl Böhm, © Photo by Siegfried Lauterwasser / Deutsche Grammophon
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h01
    Deuxieme partie : No. 19 chorus - thy right hand, o lord
    GEORG FRIEDRICH HAENDELcompositeur

    Deuxieme partie : No. 19 chorus - thy right hand, o lord

    JOHN ELIOT GARDINER : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE BAROQUE ANGLAIS, CHOEUR MONTEVERDI
    Album Israel en Egypte Label Philips (432110-2)
  • 17h04
    Deuxieme partie : No. 20 chorus - and with the blast of thy nostrils
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Israël en Egypte : Deuxieme partie : No. 20 chorus - and with the blast of thy nostrils

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque Anglais, Choeur Monteverdi
    Album Israel en Egypte Label Philips (432110-2)
  • 17h08
    Suite pour piano n°1 en Si bémol Maj HWV 434 : 1. Prélude - ANDRAS SCHIFF
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite pour piano n°1 en Si bémol Maj HWV 434 : 1. Prélude

    Andras Schiff : Piano
    Album Andras Schiff interprète des oeuvres d'Haendel Brahms et Reger Label Teldec (4509-99051-2) Année 1995
  • 17h10
    Suite pour piano n°1 en Si bémol Maj HWV 434 : 2. Sonata - ANDRAS SCHIFF
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite pour piano n°1 en Si bémol Maj HWV 434 : 2. Sonata

    Andras Schiff : Piano
    Album Andras Schiff interprète des oeuvres d'Haendel Brahms et Reger Label Teldec (4509-99051-2) Année 1995
L'équipe de l'émission :
