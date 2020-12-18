Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Vendredi 18 décembre 2020
Ils ont cité Beethoven dans leurs oeuvres
Robert Schumann, Vincent d'Indy, Dmitri Chostakovitch et Franz Liszt ont un point commun : celui d'avoir cité Beethoven dans leurs oeuvres.
La programmation musicale :
- 17h00Robert Schumanncompositeur
Symphonie nº2 en Ut Maj op 61 : Allegro molto vivaceWolfgang Sawallisch : chef d'orchestre, Staatskapelle De DresdeAlbum Schumann : Symphonies n°2 et 3 Label Emi (EMI , 7694722) Année 1988
- 17h09Robert Schumanncompositeur
Fantaisie en Ut Maj op 17 : Durchaus phantastisch und liedenschaftlich vorzutragenCatherine Collard : PianoAlbum Catherine Collard interprète Schumann Label Erato (4509-96027-2) Année 1973
- 17h23Vincent D'Indycompositeur
Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français en Sol Maj op 25 : I. Assez lent - Modérément animé - pour piano et orchestreMarek Janowski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Martin Helmchen : PianoAlbum D'Indy Saint Saëns et Chausson : Oeuvres orchestrales Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC 5186 357) Année 2011
- 17h34Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Concerto en ut min op 35 pour piano trompette et orchestre a cordes : Allegro con brioJörg Faerber : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Du Wurtemberg De Heilbronn, Martha Argerich : Piano, Guy Touvron : TromboneAlbum Chostakovitch et Haydn : Concertos pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (439864-2) Année 1994
- 17h42Franz Lisztcompositeur
Les préludes (D'après Lamartine)Georg Solti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoAlbum Hector Berlioz : Symphonie fantastique et Franz Liszt : Les Préludes Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 9225) Année 1993
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Manon DubusRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration