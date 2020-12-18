Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Vendredi 18 décembre 2020
58 min

Ils ont cité Beethoven dans leurs oeuvres

Robert Schumann, Vincent d'Indy, Dmitri Chostakovitch et Franz Liszt ont un point commun : celui d'avoir cité Beethoven dans leurs oeuvres.

Portrait du compositeur Robert Schumann (Zwickau, 8 juin 1810 - Endenich, 29 juillet 1856). Lithographie de Gustav Feckert d’après un dessin d’Adolph von Menzel vers 1850, © Getty / Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h00
    Symphonie nº2 en Ut Maj op 61 : Allegro molto vivace
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Symphonie nº2 en Ut Maj op 61 : Allegro molto vivace

    Wolfgang Sawallisch : chef d'orchestre, Staatskapelle De Dresde
    Album Schumann : Symphonies n°2 et 3 Label Emi (EMI , 7694722) Année 1988
  • 17h09
    Fantaisie en Ut Maj op 17 : Durchaus phantastisch und liedenschaftlich vorzutragen - CATHERINE COLLARD
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Fantaisie en Ut Maj op 17 : Durchaus phantastisch und liedenschaftlich vorzutragen

    Catherine Collard : Piano
    Album Catherine Collard interprète Schumann Label Erato (4509-96027-2) Année 1973
  • 17h23
    Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français en Sol Maj op 25 : I. Assez lent - Modérément animé - pour piano et orchestre - MARTIN HELMCHEN
    Vincent D'Indycompositeur

    Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français en Sol Maj op 25 : I. Assez lent - Modérément animé - pour piano et orchestre

    Marek Janowski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Martin Helmchen : Piano
    Album D'Indy Saint Saëns et Chausson : Oeuvres orchestrales Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC 5186 357) Année 2011
  • 17h34
    Concerto en ut min op 35 pour piano trompette et orchestre a cordes : Allegro con brio - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Concerto en ut min op 35 pour piano trompette et orchestre a cordes : Allegro con brio

    Jörg Faerber : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Du Wurtemberg De Heilbronn, Martha Argerich : Piano, Guy Touvron : Trombone
    Album Chostakovitch et Haydn : Concertos pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (439864-2) Année 1994
  • 17h42
    Les préludes (D'après Lamartine)
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Les préludes (D'après Lamartine)

    Georg Solti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago
    Album Hector Berlioz : Symphonie fantastique et Franz Liszt : Les Préludes Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 9225) Année 1993
