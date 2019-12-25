Le van Beethoven
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17h
Mercredi 25 décembre 2019

Dossier Bonnes fêtes de fin d'année avec France musique

58 min

Le van Beethoven fête Noël !

Nous vous proposons d’entendre des cadeaux de compositeurs, des œuvres qui ont été jouées ou offertes à Noël. Joyeux Noël à toues et à tous !

Peinture d'Evgeni Vladislanovich Ryabinsky (détail) , © Getty / Fine Art Images / Heritage Images

Programmation musicale :

(Disques)

Franz Liszt,

Weihnachtsbaum (Arbre de Noël) : V. Scherzoso (Petit scherzo) – VI. Carillon – VII. Berceuse

Leslie Howard, piano
HYPERION CDA 66388

Richard Wagner,

Symphonie en ut Majeur : 3ème mouvement. Allegro assai

Orchestre Philharmonique de la Radio Néerlandaise
direction : Edo de Waart
CHALLENGE CLASSICS CC 72649

Frédéric Chopin,

Scherzo en si mineur, opus 20

Ivo Pogorelich, piano
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 439 947-2

Richard Wagner,

Siegfried-Idyll

Orchestre de l’Opéra Allemand de Berlin
direction : Christian Thielemann
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 469 008-2

Ludwig van Beethoven,

Andenken (Souvenirs), WoO 136

Hermann Prey, baryton
Leonard Hokanson, piano
CAPRICCIO C 5140

14ème sonate, en do dièse mineur, opus 27 n°2 : 3ème mvt. Presto agitato

Bruno Leonardo Gelber, piano
EMI 2 C 069-14018

