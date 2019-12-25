Le van Beethoven fête Noël !
Nous vous proposons d’entendre des cadeaux de compositeurs, des œuvres qui ont été jouées ou offertes à Noël. Joyeux Noël à toues et à tous !
Programmation musicale :
(Disques)
Franz Liszt,
Weihnachtsbaum (Arbre de Noël) : V. Scherzoso (Petit scherzo) – VI. Carillon – VII. Berceuse
Leslie Howard, piano
HYPERION CDA 66388
Richard Wagner,
Symphonie en ut Majeur : 3ème mouvement. Allegro assai
Orchestre Philharmonique de la Radio Néerlandaise
direction : Edo de Waart
CHALLENGE CLASSICS CC 72649
Frédéric Chopin,
Scherzo en si mineur, opus 20
Ivo Pogorelich, piano
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 439 947-2
Richard Wagner,
Siegfried-Idyll
Orchestre de l’Opéra Allemand de Berlin
direction : Christian Thielemann
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 469 008-2
Ludwig van Beethoven,
Andenken (Souvenirs), WoO 136
Hermann Prey, baryton
Leonard Hokanson, piano
CAPRICCIO C 5140
14ème sonate, en do dièse mineur, opus 27 n°2 : 3ème mvt. Presto agitato
Bruno Leonardo Gelber, piano
EMI 2 C 069-14018
