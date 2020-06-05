Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Vendredi 5 juin 2020
Bon anniversaire Martha Argerich !
Beethoven, Schumann, Bach et Bartok par Martha Argerich et ses amis.
La programmation musicale :
- 17h00Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°3 en ut min op 37 : 1. Allegro con brioClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Mahler, Martha Argerich : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 36 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4795157) Année 2015
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
