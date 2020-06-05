Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Vendredi 5 juin 2020
58 min

Bon anniversaire Martha Argerich !

Beethoven, Schumann, Bach et Bartok par Martha Argerich et ses amis.

Bon anniversaire Martha Argerich !
La pianiste Martha Argerich, © Getty / Photo by Daniel Bockwoldt/picture alliance via Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h00
    Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°3 en ut min op 37 : 1. Allegro con brio - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°3 en ut min op 37 : 1. Allegro con brio

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Mahler, Martha Argerich : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 36 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4795157) Année 2015
L'équipe de l'émission :
