Jeudi 7 novembre 2019
58 min

Beethoven providentiel

Johann Baptist Cramer est un musicien né à Mannheim en 1771, mort à Londres en 1858. Pendant l'un de ses voyages en Autriche, il rencontre Beethoven, devient l'un de ses proches amis et il tiendra des propos très justes à son égard : "Beethoven est l'homme qui nous consolera de la perte de Mozart".

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart par Barbara Krafft, 1819 (détail) , © Getty / Photo by Imagno/Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h00
    Symphonie n°41 en Ut Maj K 551 : 1. Allegro vivace
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Symphonie n°41 en Ut Maj K 551 : 1. Allegro vivace

    Herbert Blomstedt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise
    Album Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Symphonies 40 Et 41 Label Br Klassik (900164) Année 2018
  • 17h12
    Concerto en La Maj K 622 : Rondo - JACK BRYMER
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Concerto en La Maj K 622 : Rondo

    Neville Marriner : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields, Jack Brymer : Clarinette
    Album Mozart : Intégrale Des Concertos Pour Instruments À Vent Label Philips (6707 020)
  • 17h22
    La flûte enchantée : Nur stille stille (Acte II) Monostatos La reine de la Nuit Les 3 dames / Die Strahlen Der Sonne (Acte II) Air de Sarastro et ch - UWE PEPER
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    La flûte enchantée : Nur stille stille (Acte II) Monostatos La reine de la Nuit Les 3 dames / Die Strahlen Der Sonne (Acte II) Air de Sarastro et choeur

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Choeur Monteverdi, Uwe Peper : Ténor, MONOSTAOS, Cyndia Sieden : Soprano, LA REINE DE LA NUIT, Harry Peeters : Basse (voix), SARASTRO, Susan Roberts : Soprano, 1ère DAME, Carola Guber : Soprano, 2ème DAME, Maria Jonas : mezzo-soprano, 3ème DAME
    Album La Flûte Enchantée K 620 (Die Zauberflöte) (Intégrale) Label Archiv Produktion (449166-2) Année 1996
  • 17h28
    Concerto pour piano n°4 en Ut Maj op 38 : 1. Allegro con brio - HOWARD SHELLEY
    Johann Baptist Cramercompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°4 en Ut Maj op 38 : 1. Allegro con brio

    Howard Shelley : chef d'orchestre, London Mozart Players, Howard Shelley : Piano
    Album Johann Baptist Cramer : Concertos Pour Piano N°4 Et 5 Label Hyperion (CDA68270) Année 2019
  • 17h41
    Symphonie n°2 en Ré Maj op 73 : 4. Allegro con spirito
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Symphonie n°2 en Ré Maj op 73 : 4. Allegro con spirito

    Riccardo Chailly : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
    Album Anton Webern : Im Sommerwind Et Johannes Brahms : Symphonie N°2 Label Decca (4303242) Année 1990
  • 17h49
    Prélude pour piano en Ré Maj op 28 n°5 - BEATRICE RANA
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Prélude pour piano en Ré Maj op 28 n°5

    Beatrice Rana : Piano
    Album Chopin : Intégrale Des Préludes - Scriabine : Sonate N°2 Op 19 Label Atma Année 2012
  • 17h50
    Prélude pour piano en si min op 28 n°6 - BEATRICE RANA
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Prélude pour piano en si min op 28 n°6

    Beatrice Rana : Piano
    Album Chopin : Intégrale Des Préludes - Scriabine : Sonate N°2 Op 19 Label Atma Année 2012
  • 17h53
    Il pirata : Ebben cominci o barbara (Acte I Scène 9) Gualtiero Imogene Ernesto Itulbo l'ermite . Final (Acte I) Strette - LUDOVIC TEZIER
    Vincenzo Bellinicompositeur

    Il pirata : Ebben cominci o barbara (Acte I Scène 9) Gualtiero Imogene Ernesto Itulbo l'ermite . Final (Acte I) Strette

    David Parry : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Choeur Geoffrey Mitchell, Ludovic Tézier : Baryton (voix), ERNESTO, Carmen Giannattasio : Soprano, IMOGENE, Jose Bros : Ténor, GUALTIERO, Mark Le Brocq : Ténor, ITULBO, Brindley Sherratt : Basse (voix), GOFFREDO, Victoria Simmonds : Soprano, ADELE
    Album Bellini : Il Pirata ( Intégrale ) Label Opera Rara (ORC45)
