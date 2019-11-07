Programmation musicale
Jeudi 7 novembre 2019
Beethoven providentiel
Johann Baptist Cramer est un musicien né à Mannheim en 1771, mort à Londres en 1858. Pendant l'un de ses voyages en Autriche, il rencontre Beethoven, devient l'un de ses proches amis et il tiendra des propos très justes à son égard : "Beethoven est l'homme qui nous consolera de la perte de Mozart".
- 17h00Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Symphonie n°41 en Ut Maj K 551 : 1. Allegro vivaceHerbert Blomstedt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseAlbum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Symphonies 40 Et 41 Label Br Klassik (900164) Année 2018
- 17h12Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto en La Maj K 622 : RondoNeville Marriner : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields, Jack Brymer : ClarinetteAlbum Mozart : Intégrale Des Concertos Pour Instruments À Vent Label Philips (6707 020)
- 17h22Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
La flûte enchantée : Nur stille stille (Acte II) Monostatos La reine de la Nuit Les 3 dames / Die Strahlen Der Sonne (Acte II) Air de Sarastro et choeurJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Choeur Monteverdi, Uwe Peper : Ténor, MONOSTAOS, Cyndia Sieden : Soprano, LA REINE DE LA NUIT, Harry Peeters : Basse (voix), SARASTRO, Susan Roberts : Soprano, 1ère DAME, Carola Guber : Soprano, 2ème DAME, Maria Jonas : mezzo-soprano, 3ème DAMEAlbum La Flûte Enchantée K 620 (Die Zauberflöte) (Intégrale) Label Archiv Produktion (449166-2) Année 1996
- 17h28Johann Baptist Cramercompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°4 en Ut Maj op 38 : 1. Allegro con brioHoward Shelley : chef d'orchestre, London Mozart Players, Howard Shelley : PianoAlbum Johann Baptist Cramer : Concertos Pour Piano N°4 Et 5 Label Hyperion (CDA68270) Année 2019
- 17h41Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Symphonie n°2 en Ré Maj op 73 : 4. Allegro con spiritoRiccardo Chailly : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'AmsterdamAlbum Anton Webern : Im Sommerwind Et Johannes Brahms : Symphonie N°2 Label Decca (4303242) Année 1990
- 17h49Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Prélude pour piano en Ré Maj op 28 n°5Beatrice Rana : PianoAlbum Chopin : Intégrale Des Préludes - Scriabine : Sonate N°2 Op 19 Label Atma Année 2012
- 17h50Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Prélude pour piano en si min op 28 n°6Beatrice Rana : PianoAlbum Chopin : Intégrale Des Préludes - Scriabine : Sonate N°2 Op 19 Label Atma Année 2012
- 17h53Vincenzo Bellinicompositeur
Il pirata : Ebben cominci o barbara (Acte I Scène 9) Gualtiero Imogene Ernesto Itulbo l'ermite . Final (Acte I) StretteDavid Parry : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Choeur Geoffrey Mitchell, Ludovic Tézier : Baryton (voix), ERNESTO, Carmen Giannattasio : Soprano, IMOGENE, Jose Bros : Ténor, GUALTIERO, Mark Le Brocq : Ténor, ITULBO, Brindley Sherratt : Basse (voix), GOFFREDO, Victoria Simmonds : Soprano, ADELEAlbum Bellini : Il Pirata ( Intégrale ) Label Opera Rara (ORC45)
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Bruno Riou-MaillardRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
