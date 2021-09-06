Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Lundi 6 septembre 2021
58 min

Anniversaire de Diabelli. Korngold. Le Beaux Arts Trio

Melo de Míkis Theodorákis, décédé jeudi dernier. Variations de Beethoven sur une valse de Diabelli, né il y a 240 ans. Quelques oeuvres de Korngold, musicien précoce comparé à Mozart, qui fera finalement carrière dans le cinéma à Hollywood.

Portrait du compositeur Anton Diabelli (Mattsee, près de Salzbourg, 6 septembre 1781 – Vienne, 7 avril 1858) par Josef Kriehuber, © Getty / Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h00
    12 Melos AST 541 : 5. Melo - pour piano - CYPRIEN KATSARIS
    Mikis Theodorakiscompositeur

    12 Melos AST 541 : 5. Melo - pour piano

    Cyprien Katsaris : Piano
    Album Mikis Theodorakis : Oeuvres pour piano Label Piano 21 (P21 057-N_DIGIT) Année 2018
  • 17h04
    Le songe d'une nuit d'été : Serenade - SCOT WEIR
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Le songe d'une nuit d'été : Serenade

    Gerd Albrecht : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Allemand De Berlin, Scot Weir : Ténor, Demetrius, arrangement Erich Wolfgang Korngold : auteur
    Album BOF / Le songe d'une nuit d'été (A midsummer night's dream) Label Cpo (CPO 999449-2) Année 1999
  • 17h08
    Le songe d'une nuit d'été : The fog dance
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Le songe d'une nuit d'été : The fog dance

    Gerd Albrecht : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Allemand De Berlin, Choeur de la Radio de Berlin, Celina Lindsley : Soprano, Titania, arrangement Erich Wolfgang Korngold : auteur
    Album BOF / Le songe d'une nuit d'été (A midsummer night's dream) Label Cpo (CPO 999449-2) Année 1999
  • 17h12
    A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM : SCHERZO
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Le songe d'une nuit d'été : Scherzo

    Gerd Albrecht : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Allemand De Berlin, arrangement Erich Wolfgang Korngold : auteur
    Album BOF / Le songe d'une nuit d'été (A midsummer night's dream) Label Cpo (CPO 999449-2) Année 1999
  • 17h17
    Trio avec piano en Ré Maj op 1 : 4. Finale. Allegro molto e energico - MENAHEM PRESSLER
    Erich Wolfgang Korngoldcompositeur

    Trio avec piano en Ré Maj op 1 : 4. Finale. Allegro molto e energico

    Beaux Arts Trio, Menahem Pressler : Piano, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Peter Wiley : Violoncelle
    Album Korngold et Zemlinsky : Trios avec piano Label Philips (434072-2) Année 1993
  • 17h26
    33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Thème - STEPHEN KOVACEVICH
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    33 Variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Thème

    Stephen Kovacevich : Piano
    Album Beethoven et Bach : Variations Diabelli et Partita n°4 Label Onyx (ONYX 4035) Année 2008
  • 17h27
    33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°1 - STEPHEN KOVACEVICH
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    33 Variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°1

    Jean Sebastien Bach : compositeur, Stephen Kovacevich : Piano
    Album Beethoven et Bach : Variations Diabelli et Partita n°4 Label Onyx (ONYX 4035) Année 2008
  • 17h29
    33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°2 - STEPHEN KOVACEVICH
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    33 Variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°2

    Jean Sebastien Bach : compositeur, Stephen Kovacevich : Piano
    Album Beethoven et Bach : Variations Diabelli et Partita n°4 Label Onyx (ONYX 4035) Année 2008
  • 17h29
    33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°3 - STEPHEN KOVACEVICH
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    33 Variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°3

    Jean Sebastien Bach : compositeur, Stephen Kovacevich : Piano
    Album Beethoven et Bach : Variations Diabelli et Partita n°4 Label Onyx (ONYX 4035) Année 2008
  • 17h31
    33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°4 - STEPHEN KOVACEVICH
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    33 Variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°4

    Stephen Kovacevich : Piano
    Album Beethoven et Bach : Variations Diabelli et Partita n°4 Label Onyx (ONYX 4035) Année 2008
  • 17h32
    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 4. Finale. Allegro vivace
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La Grande) : 4. Finale. Allegro vivace

    George Szell : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Cleveland
    Album Franz Schubert : Symphonies n°8 et 9 Label Cbs (MK 42415)
  • 17h43
    Trio en Mi bémol Maj HOB XV : 29 : 1. Poco allegretto - BEAUX ARTS TRIO
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Trio en Mi bémol Maj HOB XV:29 : 1. Poco allegretto

    Beaux Arts Trio, Menahem Pressler : Piano, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Bernard Greenhouse : Violoncelle
    Album Beaux Arts Trio : Haydn complete Philips recordings cd Label Philips (4831572) Année 1972
  • 17h51
    Straussiana
    Erich Wolfgang Korngoldcompositeur

    Straussiana

    John Wilson : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonia De Londres
    Album Erich Wolfgang Korngold : Symphonie, Thème et variations et Straussania Label Chandos (CHSA5220) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
