Lundi 6 septembre 2021
Anniversaire de Diabelli. Korngold. Le Beaux Arts Trio
Melo de Míkis Theodorákis, décédé jeudi dernier. Variations de Beethoven sur une valse de Diabelli, né il y a 240 ans. Quelques oeuvres de Korngold, musicien précoce comparé à Mozart, qui fera finalement carrière dans le cinéma à Hollywood.
La programmation musicale :
- 17h00Mikis Theodorakiscompositeur
12 Melos AST 541 : 5. Melo - pour pianoCyprien Katsaris : PianoAlbum Mikis Theodorakis : Oeuvres pour piano Label Piano 21 (P21 057-N_DIGIT) Année 2018
- 17h04Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Le songe d'une nuit d'été : SerenadeGerd Albrecht : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Allemand De Berlin, Scot Weir : Ténor, Demetrius, arrangement Erich Wolfgang Korngold : auteurAlbum BOF / Le songe d'une nuit d'été (A midsummer night's dream) Label Cpo (CPO 999449-2) Année 1999
- 17h08Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Le songe d'une nuit d'été : The fog danceGerd Albrecht : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Allemand De Berlin, Choeur de la Radio de Berlin, Celina Lindsley : Soprano, Titania, arrangement Erich Wolfgang Korngold : auteurAlbum BOF / Le songe d'une nuit d'été (A midsummer night's dream) Label Cpo (CPO 999449-2) Année 1999
- 17h12Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Le songe d'une nuit d'été : ScherzoGerd Albrecht : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Allemand De Berlin, arrangement Erich Wolfgang Korngold : auteurAlbum BOF / Le songe d'une nuit d'été (A midsummer night's dream) Label Cpo (CPO 999449-2) Année 1999
- 17h17Erich Wolfgang Korngoldcompositeur
Trio avec piano en Ré Maj op 1 : 4. Finale. Allegro molto e energicoBeaux Arts Trio, Menahem Pressler : Piano, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Peter Wiley : VioloncelleAlbum Korngold et Zemlinsky : Trios avec piano Label Philips (434072-2) Année 1993
- 17h26Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
33 Variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : ThèmeStephen Kovacevich : PianoAlbum Beethoven et Bach : Variations Diabelli et Partita n°4 Label Onyx (ONYX 4035) Année 2008
- 17h27Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
33 Variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°1Jean Sebastien Bach : compositeur, Stephen Kovacevich : PianoAlbum Beethoven et Bach : Variations Diabelli et Partita n°4 Label Onyx (ONYX 4035) Année 2008
- 17h29Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
33 Variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°2Jean Sebastien Bach : compositeur, Stephen Kovacevich : PianoAlbum Beethoven et Bach : Variations Diabelli et Partita n°4 Label Onyx (ONYX 4035) Année 2008
- 17h29Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
33 Variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°3Jean Sebastien Bach : compositeur, Stephen Kovacevich : PianoAlbum Beethoven et Bach : Variations Diabelli et Partita n°4 Label Onyx (ONYX 4035) Année 2008
- 17h31Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
33 Variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°4Stephen Kovacevich : PianoAlbum Beethoven et Bach : Variations Diabelli et Partita n°4 Label Onyx (ONYX 4035) Année 2008
- 17h32Franz Schubertcompositeur
Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La Grande) : 4. Finale. Allegro vivaceGeorge Szell : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de ClevelandAlbum Franz Schubert : Symphonies n°8 et 9 Label Cbs (MK 42415)
- 17h43Joseph Haydncompositeur
Trio en Mi bémol Maj HOB XV:29 : 1. Poco allegrettoBeaux Arts Trio, Menahem Pressler : Piano, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Bernard Greenhouse : VioloncelleAlbum Beaux Arts Trio : Haydn complete Philips recordings cd Label Philips (4831572) Année 1972
- 17h51Erich Wolfgang Korngoldcompositeur
StraussianaJohn Wilson : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonia De LondresAlbum Erich Wolfgang Korngold : Symphonie, Thème et variations et Straussania Label Chandos (CHSA5220) Année 2019
