Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Jeudi 12 septembre 2019
58 min

A 23 ans, Beethoven est un homme libre

Aujourd'hui : Salieri, Schubert, Beethoven et Bach

Ludwig Van Beethoven (1770-1827), dessin de Wintler, © Getty / photo by Apic/Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h00
    Prima la musica e poi le parole : Sinfonia
    Antonio Saliericompositeur

    Prima la musica e poi le parole : Sinfonia

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
    Album Salieri Et Mozart : Opéras Label Teldec (843336) Année 1987
  • 17h02
    Prima la musica e poi le parole : Signor poeta mio (Sc 1) Duo le poète le compositeur - ROBERT HOLL
    Antonio Saliericompositeur

    Prima la musica e poi le parole : Signor poeta mio (Sc 1) Duo le poète le compositeur

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Robert Holl : Basse (voix), Le compositeur, Thomas Hampson : Baryton (voix), Le poète, Giambattista Casti : auteur
    Album Salieri Et Mozart : Opéras Label Teldec (843336) Année 1987
  • 17h08
    Concerto en Si bémol Maj pour pianoforte et orchestre : Allegro mod - ANDREAS STAIER
    Antonio Saliericompositeur

    Concerto en Si bémol Maj pour pianoforte et orchestre : Allegro mod

    Werner Ehrhardt : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Köln, Andreas Staier : Pianoforte
    Album Concertos For Fortepiano - Concerto Koln Label Teldec (TELD 4509-94569-2) Année 1995
  • 17h20
    Symphonie n°4 en ut min D 417 : Allegro
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Symphonie n°4 en ut min D 417 : Allegro

    Sandor Vegh : chef d'orchestre, Camerata De Salzbourg
    Album Franz Schubert : Symphonies N°1 À 4 Label Bmc (Budapest Music Center Records) (BMCCD201) Année 1996
  • 17h29
    SCHUBERT Fierrabras : Ouverture (instrumental) - ROBERT HOLL
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Fierrabras : Ouverture (instrumental)

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Europe, Choeur Arnold Schoenberg, Robert Holl : Basse (voix), Charlemagne, Karita Mattila : Soprano, Emma, Thomas Hampson : Baryton (voix), Roland, Robert Gambil : Ténor, Eginhard
    Album Fierrabras (Intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (427341-2) Année 1990
  • 17h38
    Sonate n°14 en la min op posth 143 D 784 : Allegro vivace - ANDRE WATTS
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate n°14 en la min op posth 143 D 784 : Allegro vivace

    Andre Watts : Piano
    Album André Watts Complete Columbia Album Collection Cd 8 : André Watts Schubert Label Sony Classical (88875119792-08) Année 2016
