Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Jeudi 12 septembre 2019
A 23 ans, Beethoven est un homme libre
Aujourd'hui : Salieri, Schubert, Beethoven et Bach
La programmation musicale :
- 17h00Antonio Saliericompositeur
Prima la musica e poi le parole : SinfoniaNikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'AmsterdamAlbum Salieri Et Mozart : Opéras Label Teldec (843336) Année 1987
- 17h02Antonio Saliericompositeur
Prima la musica e poi le parole : Signor poeta mio (Sc 1) Duo le poète le compositeurNikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Robert Holl : Basse (voix), Le compositeur, Thomas Hampson : Baryton (voix), Le poète, Giambattista Casti : auteurAlbum Salieri Et Mozart : Opéras Label Teldec (843336) Année 1987
- 17h08Antonio Saliericompositeur
Concerto en Si bémol Maj pour pianoforte et orchestre : Allegro modWerner Ehrhardt : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Köln, Andreas Staier : PianoforteAlbum Concertos For Fortepiano - Concerto Koln Label Teldec (TELD 4509-94569-2) Année 1995
- 17h20Franz Schubertcompositeur
Symphonie n°4 en ut min D 417 : AllegroSandor Vegh : chef d'orchestre, Camerata De SalzbourgAlbum Franz Schubert : Symphonies N°1 À 4 Label Bmc (Budapest Music Center Records) (BMCCD201) Année 1996
- 17h29Franz Schubertcompositeur
Fierrabras : Ouverture (instrumental)Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Europe, Choeur Arnold Schoenberg, Robert Holl : Basse (voix), Charlemagne, Karita Mattila : Soprano, Emma, Thomas Hampson : Baryton (voix), Roland, Robert Gambil : Ténor, EginhardAlbum Fierrabras (Intégrale) Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (427341-2) Année 1990
- 17h38Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate n°14 en la min op posth 143 D 784 : Allegro vivaceAndre Watts : PianoAlbum André Watts Complete Columbia Album Collection Cd 8 : André Watts Schubert Label Sony Classical (88875119792-08) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Bruno Riou-MaillardRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
