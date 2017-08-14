Alex Mincek, répétitions désorientées
Saxophoniste de formation, Alex Mincek a d’abord étudié avec une légende du jazz, Bunky Green, avant de venir compléter son parcours à New York, avec Dick Oatts. Il s’est parallèlement passionné pour la composition, et c’est à l’université Columbia qu’il a réalisé le plus clair de son apprentissage.
Aujourd’hui installé à Chicago, Alex Mincek continue de travailler assidument avec le Wet Ink Ensemble qu’il a fondé voici 19 ans à New York, et de nous rendre visite régulièrement, depuis une dizaine d’années.
Programme musical
Alex Mincek (né en 1975), Color, Form, Line (2010)
Wet Ink Ensemble, Kate Soper (voix), Erin Lesser (flûte alto), Michael Ibrahim (saxophone alto), Alex Mincek (saxophone ténor), Ian Antonio (percussion), Eric Wubbels (piano), Joshua Modney (violon)
Enr. août 2012
Carrier Records [017]
Alex Mincek, Quatuor à cordes n° 3 : lift-tilt-filter-split (2010)
Jack Quartet : Christopher Otto (violon), Ari Streisfeld (violon), John Pickford Richards (alto), Kevin McFarland (violoncelle)
Carrier Records [011]
Alex Mincek, Pendulum VII (2010-2011) pour saxophone alto et ensemble
Erin Lesser (flûte 1), Laura Cocks (flûte 2), Alex Mincek (saxophone alto), Ian Antonio (percussion), Ron Stabinsky (piano), Josh Modney (violon), Carrie Frey (alto), John Popham (violoncelle), Greg Chudzik (contrebasse), Eric Wubbels (direction)
Enr. 14 juin 2016
Sound American Publications [16892 46064]
Alex Mincek, Pneuma (2015) pour saxophone ténor et grand ensemble
Michael Ibrahim (saxophone ténor), Erin Lesser (flûte), Laura Weiner (cor), Gareth Flowers (trompette), Weston Olencki (trombone), Ian Antonio (percussion), Laura Barger (piano), Josh Modney (violon 1), Marina Kifferstein (violon 2), Carrie Frey (alto), John Popham (violoncelle), Greg Chudzik (contrebasse), Eric Wubbels (direction)
Enr. 15 juin 2016
Sound American Publications [16892 46064]
Actualités : le quatuor n° 3 d'Alex Mincek : “lift - tilt - filter – split” (2010) sera joué samedi 9 septembre à 20h45 à l'Abbaye de Royaumont par le Quatuor Tana
