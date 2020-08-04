Trio Karénine ; Judith Chemla et ses amis

Concert n° 1

Le Trio Karénine

Paloma Kouider, piano

Fanny Robilliard, violon

Louis Rodde, violoncelle

Ludwig van Beethoven - Trio avec piano n° 4 en si bémol majeur op. 11 :

I. Allegro con brio II. Adagio III. Thème et variations sur Pria ch'io l'impegno

Interview avec Paloma Kouider

Concert n° 2

Judith Chemla, chant

Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant

Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle et chant

Vincent Leterme, piano

Camille Rocailleux, bugle, tom basse et chant

Camille Rocailleux - Salve Regina

Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant / Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle / Camille Rocailleux, chant

Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant / Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle / Camille Rocailleux, chant Antonio Vivaldi - Nisi Dominus : Cum dederit

Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel et Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelles / Vincent Leterme

Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel et Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelles / Vincent Leterme Camille Rocailleux - Angelus heureux

Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant / Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle et chant / Camille Rocailleux, tom basse et chant

Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant / Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle et chant / Camille Rocailleux, tom basse et chant Camille Rocailleux - La Dalmatique

Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant / Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle / Camille Rocailleux, chant

Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant / Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle / Camille Rocailleux, chant Robert Schumann - Dichterliebe op. 48 : X. HörichdasLiedchenklingen

Judith Chemla / Vincent Leterme

Judith Chemla / Vincent Leterme Camille Rocailleux - Wonderful

Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant / Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle / Vincent Leterme / Camille Rocailleux, chant

Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant / Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle / Vincent Leterme / Camille Rocailleux, chant Samuel Barber - Sure on this Shining Night

Judith Chemla / Myrille Hetzel, violoncelle / Vincent Leterme

Interview avec Judith Chemla

