Le Festival France Musique
Concerts
Le Festival France Musique
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 12h à 13hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 4 août 2020
59 min

Trio Karénine ; Judith Chemla et ses amis

Trio Karénine ; Judith Chemla et ses amis
Judith Chemla et ses amis / Le Trio Karénine, © Lyodon Kaneko

Concert n° 1

Le Trio Karénine
Paloma Kouider, piano
Fanny Robilliard, violon
Louis Rodde, violoncelle 

Ludwig van Beethoven - Trio avec piano n° 4 en si bémol majeur op. 11 :  
I. Allegro con brio   II. Adagio   III. Thème et variations sur Pria ch'io l'impegno

Interview avec Paloma Kouider

Concert n° 2

Judith Chemla, chant
Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant
Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle et chant
Vincent Leterme, piano
Camille Rocailleux, bugle, tom basse et chant

  • Camille Rocailleux - Salve Regina
    Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant / Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle / Camille Rocailleux, chant
  • Antonio Vivaldi - Nisi Dominus : Cum dederit
    Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel et Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelles / Vincent Leterme
  • Camille Rocailleux - Angelus heureux
    Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant / Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle et chant / Camille Rocailleux, tom basse et chant
  • Camille Rocailleux - La Dalmatique
    Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant / Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle / Camille Rocailleux, chant
  • Robert Schumann - Dichterliebe op. 48 : X. HörichdasLiedchenklingen
    Judith Chemla / Vincent Leterme
  • Camille Rocailleux - Wonderful
    Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant / Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle / Vincent Leterme / Camille Rocailleux, chant
  • Samuel Barber - Sure on this Shining Night
    Judith Chemla / Myrille Hetzel, violoncelle / Vincent Leterme

Interview avec Judith Chemla

Le Festival France Musique est en partenariat avec  La Croix  &  La Croix L’Hebdo.

.
.

Cette émission bénéficie du soutien de la  Fondation Cordes Sensibles sous l'égide de la Fondation de France.

.
.

Cette émission bénéficie du soutien de la Fondation De la Musique avant toute chose, sous l’égide de la Fondation de France.

.
.
Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 3 août 2020
59 min
Roger Muraro ; Elèves du CNSM (1/2)
émission suivante
mercredi 5 août 2020
59 min
Marc Mauillon ; le Quatuor Yako