Concerts
Le Festival France Musique
du lundi au vendredi de 12h à 13hMusique classique
Mardi 4 août 2020
Trio Karénine ; Judith Chemla et ses amis
Concert n° 1
Le Trio Karénine
Paloma Kouider, piano
Fanny Robilliard, violon
Louis Rodde, violoncelle
Ludwig van Beethoven - Trio avec piano n° 4 en si bémol majeur op. 11 :
I. Allegro con brio II. Adagio III. Thème et variations sur Pria ch'io l'impegno
Interview avec Paloma Kouider
Concert n° 2
Judith Chemla, chant
Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant
Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle et chant
Vincent Leterme, piano
Camille Rocailleux, bugle, tom basse et chant
- Camille Rocailleux - Salve Regina
Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant / Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle / Camille Rocailleux, chant
- Antonio Vivaldi - Nisi Dominus : Cum dederit
Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel et Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelles / Vincent Leterme
- Camille Rocailleux - Angelus heureux
Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant / Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle et chant / Camille Rocailleux, tom basse et chant
- Camille Rocailleux - La Dalmatique
Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant / Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle / Camille Rocailleux, chant
- Robert Schumann - Dichterliebe op. 48 : X. HörichdasLiedchenklingen
Judith Chemla / Vincent Leterme
- Camille Rocailleux - Wonderful
Judith Chemla / Myrtille Hetzel, violoncelle et chant / Clotilde Lacroix, violoncelle / Vincent Leterme / Camille Rocailleux, chant
- Samuel Barber - Sure on this Shining Night
Judith Chemla / Myrille Hetzel, violoncelle / Vincent Leterme
Interview avec Judith Chemla
Le Festival France Musique est en partenariat avec La Croix & La Croix L’Hebdo.
Cette émission bénéficie du soutien de la Fondation Cordes Sensibles sous l'égide de la Fondation de France.
Cette émission bénéficie du soutien de la Fondation De la Musique avant toute chose, sous l’égide de la Fondation de France.
Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Saskia de VilleProduction
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Pierre WillerRéalisation
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Xavier CarrèreCollaboration
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration
- Antoine BaglinCollaboration
