Le Festival France Musique
du lundi au vendredi de 12h à 13hMusique classique
Mercredi 1 juillet 2020
Florent Brannens et Amandine Ley ; Clément Lefebvre
Concert n° 1
Florent Brannens et AmandineLey, violons
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / transcription Ernst Kovacic - La Flûte enchantée : "Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen"
- Béla Bartók - Duo n° 38 "Forgatos"
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / transcription Ernst Kovacic - La Flûte enchantée : "Das klinget so herrlich"
- Béla Bartók - Duo n° 26 " Ugyan édes komamasszony"
- Béla Bartók - Duo n° 2 "Kalamajko"
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / transcription Ernst Kovacic - La Flûte enchantée : "Alles fühlt der Liebe Freuden"
- Béla Bartók - Duo n° 10 "Rutén nota"
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / transcription Ernst Kovacic - La Flûte enchantée :"Ach, ich fühl's, es ist verschwunden"
- Béla Bartók - Duo n° 28 "Bankodas"
- Béla Bartók - Duo n° 36 "Szol a duda"
- Béla Bartók - Duo n° 35 "Rutén kolomejka"
Interview avec Florent Brannens
Concert n°2
Clément Lefebvre, piano
- Serge Rachmaninov - Neuf Etudes-Tableaux op. 39 : II. Lento assai en la mineur
- Maurice Ravel - Miroirs : III. Une barque sur l'océan
Interview avec Clément Lefebvre
Complément discographique
Johannes Brahms
Sonate pour violon et piano n° 1 en sol majeur op. 78 : III. Allegro molto moderato
Shuichi Okada, violon / Clément Lefebvre, piano
Mirare
Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Jean-Baptiste UrbainProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Xavier CarrèreCollaboration
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration
