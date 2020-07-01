Le Festival France Musique
Le Festival France Musique
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 12h à 13hMusique classique
Mercredi 1 juillet 2020
59 min

Florent Brannens et Amandine Ley ; Clément Lefebvre

Florent Brannens et Amandine Ley ; Clément Lefebvre
Clément Lefebvre / Amandine Ley et Florent Brannens, © Leonardo D'Amico

Concert n° 1 

Florent Brannens et AmandineLey, violons

  • Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / transcription Ernst Kovacic - La Flûte enchantée : "Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen"  
  • Béla Bartók - Duo n° 38 "Forgatos" 
  • Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / transcription Ernst Kovacic - La Flûte enchantée : "Das klinget so herrlich" 
  • Béla Bartók - Duo n° 26 " Ugyan édes komamasszony"
  • Béla Bartók - Duo n° 2 "Kalamajko"
  • Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / transcription Ernst Kovacic - La Flûte enchantée : "Alles fühlt der Liebe Freuden" 
  • Béla Bartók - Duo n° 10 "Rutén nota"
  • Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / transcription Ernst Kovacic - La Flûte enchantée :"Ach, ich fühl's, es ist verschwunden"  
  • Béla Bartók - Duo n° 28 "Bankodas" 
  • Béla Bartók - Duo n° 36 "Szol a duda" 
  • Béla Bartók - Duo n° 35 "Rutén kolomejka" 

Interview avec Florent Brannens

Concert n°2

Clément Lefebvre, piano

  • Serge Rachmaninov - Neuf Etudes-Tableaux op. 39 : II. Lento assai en la mineur
  • Maurice Ravel - Miroirs : III. Une barque sur l'océan

Interview avec Clément Lefebvre

Complément discographique

Johannes Brahms
Sonate pour violon et piano n° 1 en sol majeur op. 78 : III. Allegro molto moderato
Shuichi Okada, violon / Clément Lefebvre, piano
Mirare

Le Festival France Musique est en partenariat avec  La Croix  &  La Croix L'Hebdo.

Cette émission bénéficie du soutien de la  Fondation Cordes Sensibles sous l'égide de la Fondation de France

