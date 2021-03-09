Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium - Rudolf Lutz, Choeur et Orchestre J.S. Bach-Stiftung

La compagnie Bach Stiftung de Rudolf Lutz poursuit sa grande intégrale Bach avec cette fois-ci l'enregistrement de l'Oratorio de Noël.

Depuis que nous faisons cette émission, c’est la grande découverte pour l'équipe d'En Pistes. Beaucoup moins visible qu’un Harnoncourt, qu’un Gardiner ou qu’un Suzuki, le chef suisse Rudolf Lutz est pourtant à placer au même plan.

Chaque volume porte sa couleur, chaque information est minimaliste. Peu importe le contenant, tout est misé ici sur le contenu avec une intégrale splendide.

Une intégrale commencée il y a 15 ans et qui est prévue sur 25 ans. Rudolf Lutz, directeur artistique de la Fondation Bach de Saint-Gall depuis 2006, est à l'initiative de ce projet monumental qui devrait donc prendre fin en 2027.

Programme du disque

BWV 248, Part 1: “Jauchzet, frohlocket, auf, preiset die Tage”, cantata for the First Day of Christmas

BWV 248, Part 2: “Und es waren Hirten in derselben Gegend”, cantata for the Second Day of Christmas

BWV 248, Part 3: “Herrscher des Himmels, erhöre das Lallen”, cantata for the Third Day of Christmas

BWV 248, Part 4: “Fallt mit Danken, fallt mit Loben”, cantata for the Feast of the Circumcision

BWV 248, Part 5: “Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen”, cantata for Sunday after New Year’s Day

BWV 248, Part 6: “Herr, wenn die stolzen Feinde schnauben”, cantata for Epiphany