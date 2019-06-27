Le Disque classique du jour
Magazine
Le Disque classique du jour
Du lundi au vendredi entre 9h et 9h30Musique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Jeudi 27 juin 2019
30 min

Franz Schubert par la pianiste Patricia Montero

Franz Schubert par la pianiste Patricia Montero
Franz Schubert Patricia Montero PAVANE

Franz Schubert
Moment musical pour piano en fa min op 94 n°3 D 780 n°3
Patricia Montero (piano)

Franz Schubert
Sonate pour piano n°8 en fa dièse min D 571 : 1. Allegro moderato
Patricia Montero (piano) 

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 26 juin 2019
30 min
Brahms, Schumann et Mahler par Renée Fleming sous le label Decca
émission suivante
vendredi 28 juin 2019
30 min
Le Disque classique du jour du vendredi 28 juin 2019