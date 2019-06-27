Magazine
Le Disque classique du jour
Du lundi au vendredi entre 9h et 9h30
Jeudi 27 juin 2019
Franz Schubert par la pianiste Patricia Montero
Franz Schubert
Moment musical pour piano en fa min op 94 n°3 D 780 n°3
Patricia Montero (piano)
Franz Schubert
Sonate pour piano n°8 en fa dièse min D 571 : 1. Allegro moderato
Patricia Montero (piano)
