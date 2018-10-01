Sample (3) : Le Hip-Hop et le Sample
Nouvel épisode dans notre parcours autour du Sample, en compagnie de Brice Miclet, journaliste spécialisé dans le rap, auteur d’un ouvrage qui fait date : Sample ! Aux origines du son hip-hop, sorti en janvier 2018 aux éditions Le Mot et le Reste.
Sonothèque : Ding Dong
La sonnette de porte. Ce Ding Dong si caractéristique et pourtant si largement partagé dans le monde.
Sonnette de porte d’entrée : Ding Dong
Frank Zappa
The Perfect Stranger
Ensemble Intercontemporain
Pierre Boulez (direction)
Pathé Marcono 270 153 1
Zappa
Perfect Stranger
George Harrison
Ding dong, ding dong
Parlophone CDP 7980792
The Wings
Let ‘Em in
Universal Music GMBH
Alfred Schnittke
Concerto pour piano et cordes
The Manitoba Chamber Orchestra
Scott Yoo (direction)
Dictionnary Dave
Doorbell
Mads Hansen Trio
Doorbell
Diams feat. Vitaa
Confessions nocturnes
Capitol Music
Braun and The Mob
Da pluster up (aller a ist schwer)
MDM MDM 25662
Charles Packy Axton
Holiday cheer Light In
The Attic Records LITA 067
Janet Jackson
You know + You want this
Toxic shock
Intro the dark is coming
Notorious B.I.G.
Biggie Smalls - Kick in the Door
Entretien : Brice Miclet
Pour en savoir plus sur le livre de Brice Miclet cliquez ici
Afrika Bambaataa et Soulsonic Force
Planet Rock
DBK Works DBK528
Kraftwerk
Trans Europe Express
Capitol SW 11 603
MC Shan
The Bridge
Warner Music 5310586972
The Honey Drippers
Impeach The President
Alaga Records AL 1017
Warren G (feat. Nate Dogg)
Regulate
WEA International 5310575462
Michael McDonald
I Keep Forgettin
Warner Bros 241049-2
Truth Hurts
Addictive
Aftermath 493531-2
Lata Mangeshkar
Thoda Reshyam Lagta Hai
Naive NS 91311
Future
Mask Off
Jive / Epic
Tommy Butler
Prison Song
Portrait sonore
Antoine Berland, Portrait sonore n°41 : « Que ce chant retentisse en tous lieux », Bobo-Dioulasso, février 2016.
(Femme / Burkina Faso / Lapin entre et viens / donzoloubolo / A goulougoulou / J'aimais beaucoup rester chanter)
- Clément LebrunProduction
- Perine MenguyRéalisation
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration