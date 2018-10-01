Sample (3) : Le Hip-Hop et le Sample

Sonothèque : Ding Dong

La sonnette de porte. Ce Ding Dong si caractéristique et pourtant si largement partagé dans le monde.

Sonnette de porte d’entrée : Ding Dong

Frank Zappa

The Perfect Stranger

Ensemble Intercontemporain

Pierre Boulez (direction)

Pathé Marcono 270 153 1

Zappa

Perfect Stranger

George Harrison

Ding dong, ding dong

Parlophone CDP 7980792

The Wings

Let ‘Em in

Universal Music GMBH

Alfred Schnittke

Concerto pour piano et cordes

The Manitoba Chamber Orchestra

Scott Yoo (direction)

Dictionnary Dave

Doorbell

Mads Hansen Trio

Doorbell

Diams feat. Vitaa

Confessions nocturnes

Capitol Music

Braun and The Mob

Da pluster up (aller a ist schwer)

MDM MDM 25662

Charles Packy Axton

Holiday cheer Light In

The Attic Records LITA 067

Janet Jackson

You know + You want this

Toxic shock

Intro the dark is coming

Notorious B.I.G.

Biggie Smalls - Kick in the Door

Entretien : Brice Miclet

Pour en savoir plus sur le livre de Brice Miclet cliquez ici

Afrika Bambaataa et Soulsonic Force

Planet Rock

DBK Works DBK528

Kraftwerk

Trans Europe Express

Capitol SW 11 603

MC Shan

The Bridge

Warner Music 5310586972

The Honey Drippers

Impeach The President

Alaga Records AL 1017

Warren G (feat. Nate Dogg)

Regulate

WEA International 5310575462

Michael McDonald

I Keep Forgettin

Warner Bros 241049-2

Truth Hurts

Addictive

Aftermath 493531-2

Lata Mangeshkar

Thoda Reshyam Lagta Hai

Naive NS 91311

Future

Mask Off

Jive / Epic

Tommy Butler

Prison Song

Portrait sonore

Antoine Berland, Portrait sonore n°41 : « Que ce chant retentisse en tous lieux », Bobo-Dioulasso, février 2016.

(Femme / Burkina Faso / Lapin entre et viens / donzoloubolo / A goulougoulou / J'aimais beaucoup rester chanter)