Le cri du Patchwork
Le cri du Patchwork
Par Clément Lebrun
le mardi de 23h à minuitMusique contemporaine
Mardi 23 octobre 2018
1h

Sample (3) : Le Hip-Hop et le Sample

Nouvel épisode dans notre parcours autour du Sample, en compagnie de Brice Miclet, journaliste spécialisé dans le rap, auteur d’un ouvrage qui fait date : Sample ! Aux origines du son hip-hop, sorti en janvier 2018 aux éditions Le Mot et le Reste.

Sample (3) : Le Hip-Hop et le Sample
Notorious B.I.G. , © Getty / Raymond Boyd

Sonothèque : Ding Dong

La sonnette de porte. Ce Ding Dong si caractéristique et pourtant si largement partagé dans le monde.

Sonnette de porte d’entrée : Ding Dong

Frank Zappa
The Perfect Stranger
Ensemble Intercontemporain
Pierre Boulez (direction)
Pathé Marcono 270 153 1

Zappa
Perfect Stranger

George Harrison
Ding dong, ding dong
Parlophone CDP 7980792

The Wings
Let ‘Em in
Universal Music GMBH

Alfred Schnittke
Concerto pour piano et cordes
The Manitoba Chamber Orchestra
Scott Yoo (direction)

Dictionnary Dave
Doorbell

Mads Hansen Trio
Doorbell

Diams feat. Vitaa
Confessions nocturnes
Capitol Music

Braun and The Mob
Da pluster up (aller a ist schwer)
MDM MDM 25662

Charles Packy Axton
Holiday cheer Light In
The Attic Records LITA 067

Janet Jackson
You know + You want this

Toxic shock
Intro the dark is coming

Notorious B.I.G.
Biggie Smalls - Kick in the Door

Entretien : Brice Miclet

Pour en savoir plus sur le livre de Brice Miclet cliquez ici

Afrika Bambaataa et Soulsonic Force
Planet Rock
DBK Works DBK528

Kraftwerk
Trans Europe Express
Capitol SW 11 603

MC Shan
The Bridge
Warner Music 5310586972

The Honey Drippers
Impeach The President
Alaga Records AL 1017

Warren G (feat. Nate Dogg)
Regulate
WEA International 5310575462

Michael McDonald
I Keep Forgettin
Warner Bros 241049-2

Truth Hurts
Addictive
Aftermath 493531-2

Lata Mangeshkar
Thoda Reshyam Lagta Hai
Naive NS 91311

Future
Mask Off
Jive / Epic

Tommy Butler
Prison Song

Portrait sonore

Antoine Berland, Portrait sonore n°41 : « Que ce chant retentisse en tous lieux », Bobo-Dioulasso, février 2016.
(Femme / Burkina Faso / Lapin entre et viens / donzoloubolo / A goulougoulou / J'aimais beaucoup rester chanter)

L'équipe de l'émission :
