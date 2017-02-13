Déconstruction (5) : Déconstruction de notre écoute
Clément Lebrun reçoit le compositeur Fabien Lévy
Sonothèque : Feu
Marc Namblard, Chants of frozen lakes
Kalerne [KAL01]
Sophie Lacaze, Les Quatre éléments : le Feu
Pierre-Yves Artaud (flûte)
Solal [SOL 005]
François-Bernard Mâche, Maraé pour 6 percussionistes te bande magnétique (1974)
Les Percussions de Strasbourg
Accord [476 8038]
Randy Thom, Ear circus n°1 (1995)
Wergo [WER 6307-2]
Natasha Barrett, Microclimate - Glacial loop
3DB Records [3DB006]
Martin Wheeler, Feu
La Baleine [she 006]
Gonjasufi, Change (2009)
Warp Records [warpcd172]
Gavin Bryars, The Sinking of the Titanic
Ensemble Gavin Bryars
GB Records [BCGBCD21]
Iannis Xenakis, Concret PH (1958)
Caipirinha Music [CAI.2027.2]
Lincoln, Mettle - Interlude
Alex Gordon, Tracy van daal (interprètes)
Narwhal Recordings [NAR 011]
Maria Gigliotti, Lina Gigliotti, Rosina Caligiuri, Filomena Chiaramonte (voix parlée), Carnevale : San Domenico
VDE [CD-872]
Entretien : Fabien Lévy
Fabien Lévy est compositeur, actuellement professeur de composition à la Columbia University de New York (USA) et à la Hochschule für Musik de Detmold (Allemagne).
1) Arc Mbela - ethnie Ngbaka (République démocratique du Congo)
2) Fabien Lévy, Herédo-Ribotes, pour alto solo et 51 musiciens d’orchestre (2001)
Barbara Maurer (alto), Orchestre de la radio de Berlin
[Festival Ultraschall, Berlin, 2003 - Copie privée]
3) Fabien Levy, Durch, Quatuor de saxophones
4) Jean-Claude Risset, exemple de son paradoxal
5) Fabien Levy, Soliloque sur la bandeira
