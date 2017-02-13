Le cri du Patchwork
Le cri du Patchwork
Par Clément Lebrun
le mardi de 23h à minuitMusique contemporaine
Mardi 7 mars 2017
1h

Déconstruction (5) : Déconstruction de notre écoute

Clément Lebrun reçoit le compositeur Fabien Lévy

Motif onde musicale arrière-plans arc-en-ciel, © Getty / enjoynz

Sonothèque : Feu

Marc Namblard, Chants of frozen lakes
Kalerne [KAL01]

Sophie Lacaze, Les Quatre éléments : le Feu
Pierre-Yves Artaud (flûte)
Solal [SOL 005]

François-Bernard Mâche, Maraé pour 6 percussionistes te bande magnétique (1974)
Les Percussions de Strasbourg
Accord [476 8038]

Randy Thom, Ear circus n°1 (1995)
Wergo [WER 6307-2]

Natasha Barrett, Microclimate - Glacial loop
3DB Records [3DB006]

Martin Wheeler, Feu
La Baleine [she 006]

Gonjasufi, Change (2009)
Warp Records [warpcd172]

Gavin Bryars, The Sinking of the Titanic
Ensemble Gavin Bryars
GB Records [BCGBCD21]

Iannis Xenakis, Concret PH (1958)
Caipirinha Music [CAI.2027.2]

Lincoln, Mettle - Interlude
Alex Gordon, Tracy van daal (interprètes)
Narwhal Recordings [NAR 011]

Maria Gigliotti, Lina Gigliotti, Rosina Caligiuri, Filomena Chiaramonte (voix parlée), Carnevale : San Domenico
VDE [CD-872]

Entretien : Fabien Lévy

Fabien Lévy est compositeur, actuellement professeur de composition à la Columbia University de New York (USA) et à la Hochschule für Musik de Detmold (Allemagne).

1) Arc Mbela - ethnie Ngbaka (République démocratique du Congo)

2) Fabien Lévy, Herédo-Ribotes, pour alto solo et 51 musiciens d’orchestre (2001)
Barbara Maurer (alto), Orchestre de la radio de Berlin
[Festival Ultraschall, Berlin, 2003 - Copie privée]

3) Fabien Levy, Durch, Quatuor de saxophones

4) Jean-Claude Risset, exemple de son paradoxal

5) Fabien Levy, Soliloque sur la bandeira

