Déconstruction (5) : Déconstruction de notre écoute

Sonothèque : Feu

Marc Namblard, Chants of frozen lakes

Kalerne [KAL01]

Sophie Lacaze, Les Quatre éléments : le Feu

Pierre-Yves Artaud (flûte)

Solal [SOL 005]

François-Bernard Mâche, Maraé pour 6 percussionistes te bande magnétique (1974)

Les Percussions de Strasbourg

Accord [476 8038]

Randy Thom, Ear circus n°1 (1995)

Wergo [WER 6307-2]

Natasha Barrett, Microclimate - Glacial loop

3DB Records [3DB006]

Martin Wheeler, Feu

La Baleine [she 006]

Gonjasufi, Change (2009)

Warp Records [warpcd172]

Gavin Bryars, The Sinking of the Titanic

Ensemble Gavin Bryars

GB Records [BCGBCD21]

Iannis Xenakis, Concret PH (1958)

Caipirinha Music [CAI.2027.2]

Lincoln, Mettle - Interlude

Alex Gordon, Tracy van daal (interprètes)

Narwhal Recordings [NAR 011]

Maria Gigliotti, Lina Gigliotti, Rosina Caligiuri, Filomena Chiaramonte (voix parlée), Carnevale : San Domenico

VDE [CD-872]

Entretien : Fabien Lévy

Fabien Lévy est compositeur, actuellement professeur de composition à la Columbia University de New York (USA) et à la Hochschule für Musik de Detmold (Allemagne).

1) Arc Mbela - ethnie Ngbaka (République démocratique du Congo)

2) Fabien Lévy, Herédo-Ribotes, pour alto solo et 51 musiciens d’orchestre (2001)

Barbara Maurer (alto), Orchestre de la radio de Berlin

[Festival Ultraschall, Berlin, 2003 - Copie privée]

3) Fabien Levy, Durch, Quatuor de saxophones

4) Jean-Claude Risset, exemple de son paradoxal

5) Fabien Levy, Soliloque sur la bandeira