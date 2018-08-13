Image (1) : De l'image au son, exposer le sonore
Anne-Laure Chamboissier est experte en conception de projets culturels autour du son dans son rapport aux pratiques interdisciplinaires : arts visuels, cinéma, littérature !
Sonothèque : Rugissement
Quand on entend un rugissement on sait que quelque chose va se passer...
Leopards roars and growls in Cage
Franz Waxman
Fanfare pour la Metro Goldwyn Mayer
RCA RL 42 005
The Plastic People of the Universe
MGM (metro goldwyn mayer)
Munsters Records MR CD 294
Jo Tongo
Lion Roar Africa Seven
ASVN048CD
Roy Ayers
Cincinnati Growl
Polydor 0602517448230
John Corigliano
The ghosts of Versailles : Oh the lion may roar and the eagle may soar (Acte I)
Orchestre La Opéra, Robert Brubaker (ténor), James Conlon (direction)
Penta Tone ClassicsPTC5186538
Le roi et l’oiseau : la révolte des fauves
(bruitage du film)
Kid 606
I am Leo hear me roar
Tigerbeat 6 Music MEOW008
Cannibal Corpse
As deep as the knife will go
Edgar Varèse
Hyperprism
Peter Garland
Three song of the mad coyote : 2 Bullroarers & lion’s roar
Tzadik TZ8059
Entretien : Anne-Laure Chamboissier
Romain Kronenberg
Tout est vrai
Copie privé
Quentin Aurat et Julie Verin
Décharnement
Rainier Lericolais
Voices
Mamoru Okuno
"A long listening journey of a Possible thiStory especially of Japanese & Dutch and something more"
Actualités
- Du 23 juin au 5 novembre 2018 à la maison de Max Ernst ce tient l'exposition "Voices"
- Du 19 mai au 11 novembre 2018 à la Forteresse de Chinon ce tient l'exposition "Architectures Sonores"
Portrait sonore
Antoine Berland, Portrait sonore n°29 : « J'ai oublié» Yogyakarta, janvier 2015
(Jeune femme / Indonésie / coca cola / père et mère journaliste / Je m'en fous )
- Clément LebrunProduction
- Perine MenguyRéalisation
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration