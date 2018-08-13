Image (1) : De l'image au son, exposer le sonore

Sonothèque : Rugissement

Quand on entend un rugissement on sait que quelque chose va se passer...

Leopards roars and growls in Cage

Franz Waxman

Fanfare pour la Metro Goldwyn Mayer

RCA RL 42 005

The Plastic People of the Universe

MGM (metro goldwyn mayer)

Munsters Records MR CD 294

Jo Tongo

Lion Roar Africa Seven

ASVN048CD

Roy Ayers

Cincinnati Growl

Polydor 0602517448230

John Corigliano

The ghosts of Versailles : Oh the lion may roar and the eagle may soar (Acte I)

Orchestre La Opéra, Robert Brubaker (ténor), James Conlon (direction)

Penta Tone ClassicsPTC5186538

Le roi et l’oiseau : la révolte des fauves

(bruitage du film)

Kid 606

I am Leo hear me roar

Tigerbeat 6 Music MEOW008

Cannibal Corpse

As deep as the knife will go

Edgar Varèse

Hyperprism

Peter Garland

Three song of the mad coyote : 2 Bullroarers & lion’s roar

Tzadik TZ8059

Entretien : Anne-Laure Chamboissier

Pour en savoir plus sur les projets d'Anne-Laure Chamboissier :cliquez ici

Romain Kronenberg

Tout est vrai

Copie privé

Quentin Aurat et Julie Verin

Décharnement

Rainier Lericolais

Voices

Mamoru Okuno

"A long listening journey of a Possible thiStory especially of Japanese & Dutch and something more"

Actualités

Du 23 juin au 5 novembre 2018 à la maison de Max Ernst ce tient l'exposition "Voices"

Du 19 mai au 11 novembre 2018 à la Forteresse de Chinon ce tient l'exposition "Architectures Sonores"

Portrait sonore

Antoine Berland, Portrait sonore n°29 : « J'ai oublié» Yogyakarta, janvier 2015

(Jeune femme / Indonésie / coca cola / père et mère journaliste / Je m'en fous )