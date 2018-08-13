Le cri du Patchwork
Magazine
Le cri du Patchwork
Par Clément Lebrun
le mardi de 23h à minuitMusique contemporaine
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 4 septembre 2018
1h

Image (1) : De l'image au son, exposer le sonore

Anne-Laure Chamboissier est experte en conception de projets culturels autour du son dans son rapport aux pratiques interdisciplinaires : arts visuels, cinéma, littérature !

Image (1) : De l'image au son, exposer le sonore
Logo Cham Project

Sonothèque : Rugissement

Quand on entend un rugissement on sait que quelque chose va se passer...

Leopards roars and growls in Cage

Franz Waxman
Fanfare pour la Metro Goldwyn Mayer
RCA RL 42 005

The Plastic People of the Universe
MGM (metro goldwyn mayer)
Munsters Records MR CD 294

Jo Tongo
Lion Roar Africa Seven
ASVN048CD

Roy Ayers
Cincinnati Growl
Polydor 0602517448230

John Corigliano
The ghosts of Versailles : Oh the lion may roar and the eagle may soar (Acte I)
Orchestre La Opéra, Robert Brubaker (ténor), James Conlon (direction)
Penta Tone ClassicsPTC5186538

Le roi et l’oiseau : la révolte des fauves
(bruitage du film)

Kid 606
I am Leo hear me roar
Tigerbeat 6 Music MEOW008

Cannibal Corpse
As deep as the knife will go

Edgar Varèse
Hyperprism

Peter Garland
Three song of the mad coyote : 2 Bullroarers & lion’s roar
Tzadik TZ8059

Entretien : Anne-Laure Chamboissier

Pour en savoir plus sur les projets d'Anne-Laure Chamboissier :cliquez ici

Romain Kronenberg
Tout est vrai
Copie privé

Quentin Aurat et Julie Verin
Décharnement

Rainier Lericolais
Voices

Mamoru Okuno
"A long listening journey of a Possible thiStory especially of Japanese & Dutch and something more"

Actualités

Portrait sonore

Antoine Berland, Portrait sonore n°29 : « J'ai oublié» Yogyakarta, janvier 2015
(Jeune femme / Indonésie / coca cola / père et mère journaliste / Je m'en fous )

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 28 août 2018
1h
Rentrée : Umlaut Big Band à la recherche d'un son
émission suivante
mardi 11 septembre 2018
1h
Image (2) : Zappa et 200 Motels