Déconstruction (1) : Déconstruire

Sonothèque : Lame

Le son d’une lame. D’un couperet qui tombe. Qu’il soit couteau, hache ou… guillotine. A l’entendre, ça fait déjà mal.

José Pivin (1916-1977), L’arbre Acajou (1975)

INA [INS 02]

Javier Perez, En Puntas (2013)

Centrafrique : Chant Dapka pour l’abattage d’un arbre

Ocora [OCR 43]

Benny Will “22” Richardson, Walter “Tangle Eye” Jackson, Willy “Hard Hair” Lacey, Little Red, Early in the morning

Les Fondeurs de brique [9782916749310]

Eric Cordier, Le Feu de Saint-Clair - Le Montage du feu

Herbal Records [HERBA CD 0701]

Dean Brett, Symphonie Pastorale pour orchestre de chambre et sampler (2000-rev. 2002)

Orchestre de chambre suédois, HK Gruber (direction)

Bis [BIS-CD-1576]

Henry Grady Terrel, Old John Henry died on the moutain

Dixiefrog [DFGCD 8697]

Marc Pichelin (collecteur), Paysage sonore n° 1 : Effeuillage de la vigne et vendange

Groupe de musique électronique d'Albi-Tarn [MP 9201]

Hassle Hound, Woods and water dept.

Staubgold [65]

Luis de Briceno, Danza de la Hacha

Le Poème Harmonique, Vincent Dumestre (direction)

Alpha [817]

Jean Prodomides, Guillotine II

Orchestre de la Philharmonie de Varsovie, Jan Pruszak (direction)

RCA [PL 37 743]

Death Grips, Guillotine

Third Worlds

Entretien : Jérôme Poret

Jérôme Poret, Occurrence Spada

Optical Sound [OS.058]

Jérôme Poret, Soul in Room N°3 (2011)

Weather Dust Storm Report

Optical Sound [OS.059]

Jérôme Poret, SkilledLabour (enr. 2009 main d’oeuvres - St Ouen)

Weather Dust Storm Report

Optical Sound [OS.059]

Jérôme Poret, Ei High (2007 - live in Villa Arson)

Weather Dust Storm Report

Optical Sound [OS.059]

