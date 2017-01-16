Déconstruction (1) : Déconstruire
Sonothèque : Lame
Le son d’une lame. D’un couperet qui tombe. Qu’il soit couteau, hache ou… guillotine. A l’entendre, ça fait déjà mal.
José Pivin (1916-1977), L’arbre Acajou (1975)
INA [INS 02]
Javier Perez, En Puntas (2013)
Centrafrique : Chant Dapka pour l’abattage d’un arbre
Ocora [OCR 43]
Benny Will “22” Richardson, Walter “Tangle Eye” Jackson, Willy “Hard Hair” Lacey, Little Red, Early in the morning
Les Fondeurs de brique [9782916749310]
Eric Cordier, Le Feu de Saint-Clair - Le Montage du feu
Herbal Records [HERBA CD 0701]
Dean Brett, Symphonie Pastorale pour orchestre de chambre et sampler (2000-rev. 2002)
Orchestre de chambre suédois, HK Gruber (direction)
Bis [BIS-CD-1576]
Henry Grady Terrel, Old John Henry died on the moutain
Dixiefrog [DFGCD 8697]
Marc Pichelin (collecteur), Paysage sonore n° 1 : Effeuillage de la vigne et vendange
Groupe de musique électronique d'Albi-Tarn [MP 9201]
Hassle Hound, Woods and water dept.
Staubgold [65]
Luis de Briceno, Danza de la Hacha
Le Poème Harmonique, Vincent Dumestre (direction)
Alpha [817]
Jean Prodomides, Guillotine II
Orchestre de la Philharmonie de Varsovie, Jan Pruszak (direction)
RCA [PL 37 743]
Death Grips, Guillotine
Third Worlds
Entretien : Jérôme Poret
Jérôme Poret, Occurrence Spada
Optical Sound [OS.058]
Jérôme Poret, Soul in Room N°3 (2011)
Weather Dust Storm Report
Optical Sound [OS.059]
Jérôme Poret, SkilledLabour (enr. 2009 main d’oeuvres - St Ouen)
Weather Dust Storm Report
Optical Sound [OS.059]
Jérôme Poret, Ei High (2007 - live in Villa Arson)
Weather Dust Storm Report
Optical Sound [OS.059]
Actualités :
