Bande (1) : L’art des sons fixés
Pour commencer l’année, nous nous aventurons dans l'univers de la bande magnétique, médium d'enregistrement et de montage qui a encore de beaux jours devant lui. Au micro pour cette première série d’émissions, Marc Parazon ou :Such:, qui la conçoit comme objet sonore et visuel de Performance Live.
Sonothèque : Neige
Steve Roden, Walking in snow and thin underbrush
Dust To Digital DTD-20
Radiomentale, A crash in Alaska : Black box
MK2 Music MK2CD 005
Mykola Leontovitch, Carol of the bells
Warner Music 825646188703
Krzysztof Penderecki, De Natura Sonoris n°2
EMI Classics 7243 5 74302 2 7
Samuel Sighicelli, Carcasse dans la neige
La Buissonne YAN004
Claude Debussy, Préludes livre I : "Des pas sur la neige"
EMI Classics 7694342
Bjarne Kvinnsland, Bra bre : 1ère partie
+3db Records 3DB006
Bernhard Gunter, Whiteout
Trente Oiseaux, TOC SE01
Jonas Braasch, Snow drifts
Pogus Productions, 21059-2
Biosphere, Meltwater
Headphone Records, H004
Yannick Dauby, Sounds of Horse, "Neige"
Atelier Hui-Kan
Entretien : Marc Parazon
Écoutes :
:Such:, Truth Series, "Isotope"
Staaltape
:Such:, Truth Series, "Monte-Charge"
Staaltape
https://such.bandcamp.com/album/monte\-charge
:Such:, Stuppa
Copie privée
:Such:, Opaque Fragments
https://such.bandcamp.com/album/opaque\-fragments
:Such:, Truth Series, "To Form a Single Shit"
Staaltape
https://such.bandcamp.com/track/to\-form\-a\-single\-sheet
- Clément LebrunProduction
- Perine MenguyRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
- Audrey TaiebCollaboration