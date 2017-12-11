Le cri du Patchwork
Le cri du Patchwork
Par Clément Lebrun
le mardi de 23h à minuitMusique contemporaine
Mardi 2 janvier 2018
Bande (1) : L’art des sons fixés

Pour commencer l’année, nous nous aventurons dans l'univers de la bande magnétique, médium d'enregistrement et de montage qui a encore de beaux jours devant lui. Au micro pour cette première série d’émissions, Marc Parazon ou :Such:, qui la conçoit comme objet sonore et visuel de Performance Live.

Bandes magnétiques, © Bandcamp

Sonothèque : Neige

Steve Roden, Walking in snow and thin underbrush
Dust To Digital DTD-20

Radiomentale, A crash in Alaska : Black box
MK2 Music MK2CD 005

Mykola Leontovitch, Carol of the bells
Warner Music 825646188703

Krzysztof Penderecki, De Natura Sonoris n°2
EMI Classics 7243 5 74302 2 7

Samuel Sighicelli, Carcasse dans la neige
La Buissonne YAN004

Claude Debussy, Préludes livre I : "Des pas sur la neige"
EMI Classics 7694342

Bjarne Kvinnsland, Bra bre : 1ère partie
+3db Records 3DB006

Bernhard Gunter, Whiteout
Trente Oiseaux, TOC SE01

Jonas Braasch, Snow drifts
Pogus Productions, 21059-2

Biosphere, Meltwater
Headphone Records, H004

Yannick Dauby, Sounds of Horse, "Neige"
Atelier Hui-Kan

Entretien : Marc Parazon

Écoutes :

:Such:, Truth Series, "Isotope"
Staaltape

:Such:, Truth Series, "Monte-Charge"
Staaltape
https://such.bandcamp.com/album/monte\-charge

:Such:, Stuppa
Copie privée

:Such:, Opaque Fragments
https://such.bandcamp.com/album/opaque\-fragments

:Such:, Truth Series, "To Form a Single Shit"
Staaltape
https://such.bandcamp.com/track/to\-form\-a\-single\-sheet

