Bande (1) : L’art des sons fixés

Sonothèque : Neige

Steve Roden, Walking in snow and thin underbrush

Dust To Digital DTD-20

Radiomentale, A crash in Alaska : Black box

MK2 Music MK2CD 005

Mykola Leontovitch, Carol of the bells

Warner Music 825646188703

Krzysztof Penderecki, De Natura Sonoris n°2

EMI Classics 7243 5 74302 2 7

Samuel Sighicelli, Carcasse dans la neige

La Buissonne YAN004

Claude Debussy, Préludes livre I : "Des pas sur la neige"

EMI Classics 7694342

Bjarne Kvinnsland, Bra bre : 1ère partie

+3db Records 3DB006

Bernhard Gunter, Whiteout

Trente Oiseaux, TOC SE01

Jonas Braasch, Snow drifts

Pogus Productions, 21059-2

Biosphere, Meltwater

Headphone Records, H004

Yannick Dauby, Sounds of Horse, "Neige"

Atelier Hui-Kan

Entretien : Marc Parazon

Écoutes :

:Such:, Truth Series, "Isotope"

Staaltape

:Such:, Truth Series, "Monte-Charge"

Staaltape

https://such.bandcamp.com/album/monte\-charge

:Such:, Stuppa

Copie privée

:Such:, Opaque Fragments

https://such.bandcamp.com/album/opaque\-fragments

:Such:, Truth Series, "To Form a Single Shit"

Staaltape

https://such.bandcamp.com/track/to\-form\-a\-single\-sheet