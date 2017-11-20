William Byrd : Consorts Privés et Publics et Skip Sempé
Skip Sempé et son Ensemble Capriccio Stravagante nous emmènent à Londres, début 1600. Les anglais sont protestants et William Byrd est catholique. Cela ne fait pas bon ménage et la musique religieuse de William Byrd est alors joué en privé, voire clandestinement.
Concert donné le 28 septembre 2017 au Temple de Pentemont à Paris dans le cadre du Festival Terpsichore.
Programme du concert
William Byrd
Pavan and Galliard à 6
William Byrd
The Leaves be green
William Byrd
La Verginella
Robert Johnson
Alman
Anonyme
Muscadin
Tobias Hume
The lady of Bedfords delight, My joys are coming
William Byrd
Galliard
Anonyme
The Irish Ho-Hoane
William Byrd
Praeludium and Ground
William Byrd
Ye sacred Muses
William Byrd
Christe qui lux
William Byrd
Emendemus in melius
Richard Dering
The Cries of London, à 5
William Byrd
Gaudeamus omnes
William Byrd
Timete Dominum
William Byrd
Iustorum animae
William Byrd
Beati mundo corde
William Byrd
The Queen’s Alman
Luca Marenzio
Shall I so farre distant
Anthony Holborne
As it fell on a holie eve
Christopher Tye
In Nomine
Anonyme
Preludium
William Byrd
La volta
Anonyme
Watkins Ale
Orlando Gibbons
Fantazia à 6
Luca Marenzio
I will goe dye for pure love
William Byrd
Fantazia à 6
BIS :
Alessandro Striggio
Non rumor di tamburi
La Compagnia del Madrigale
Capriccio Stravagante
Skip Sempe, direction
Après-concert
Jean Sébastien Bach
Cantate : Mache dich, mein Geist, bereit BWV 115
Dorothee Mields, soprano
Damien Guillon, alto
Thomas Hobbs, ténor
Peter Kooij, basse
Collegium Vocale Gent
Philippe Herreweghe, direction
PHI
- Clément RochefortProduction
- Dorothée GollCollaboration