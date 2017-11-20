William Byrd : Consorts Privés et Publics et Skip Sempé

Concert donné le 28 septembre 2017 au Temple de Pentemont à Paris dans le cadre du Festival Terpsichore.

Programme du concert

William Byrd

Pavan and Galliard à 6

William Byrd

The Leaves be green

William Byrd

La Verginella

Robert Johnson

Alman

Anonyme

Muscadin

Tobias Hume

The lady of Bedfords delight, My joys are coming

William Byrd

Galliard

Anonyme

The Irish Ho-Hoane

William Byrd

Praeludium and Ground

William Byrd

Ye sacred Muses

William Byrd

Christe qui lux

William Byrd

Emendemus in melius

Richard Dering

The Cries of London, à 5

William Byrd

Gaudeamus omnes

William Byrd

Timete Dominum

William Byrd

Iustorum animae

William Byrd

Beati mundo corde

William Byrd

The Queen’s Alman

Luca Marenzio

Shall I so farre distant

Anthony Holborne

As it fell on a holie eve

Christopher Tye

In Nomine

Anonyme

Preludium

William Byrd

La volta

Anonyme

Watkins Ale

Orlando Gibbons

Fantazia à 6

Luca Marenzio

I will goe dye for pure love

William Byrd

Fantazia à 6

BIS :

Alessandro Striggio

Non rumor di tamburi

La Compagnia del Madrigale

Capriccio Stravagante

Skip Sempe, direction

Après-concert

Jean Sébastien Bach

Cantate : Mache dich, mein Geist, bereit BWV 115

Dorothee Mields, soprano

Damien Guillon, alto

Thomas Hobbs, ténor

Peter Kooij, basse

Collegium Vocale Gent

Philippe Herreweghe, direction

PHI