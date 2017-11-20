Le concert du soir
Le concert du soir
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au samedi de 20h à 22hMusique classique
Mardi 12 décembre 2017
1h 58mn

William Byrd : Consorts Privés et Publics et Skip Sempé

Skip Sempé et son Ensemble Capriccio Stravagante nous emmènent à Londres, début 1600. Les anglais sont protestants et William Byrd est catholique. Cela ne fait pas bon ménage et la musique religieuse de William Byrd est alors joué en privé, voire clandestinement.

Collegium musicum (1590), © peinture attribuée à David Prentel / DP

Concert donné le 28 septembre 2017 au Temple de Pentemont à Paris dans le cadre du Festival Terpsichore.

Programme du concert

William Byrd
Pavan and Galliard à 6

William Byrd
The Leaves be green

William Byrd
La Verginella

Robert Johnson
Alman

Anonyme
Muscadin

Tobias Hume
The lady of Bedfords delight, My joys are coming

William Byrd
Galliard

Anonyme
The Irish Ho-Hoane

William Byrd
Praeludium and Ground

William Byrd
Ye sacred Muses

William Byrd
Christe qui lux

William Byrd
Emendemus in melius

Richard Dering
The Cries of London, à 5

William Byrd
Gaudeamus omnes

William Byrd
Timete Dominum

William Byrd
Iustorum animae

William Byrd
Beati mundo corde

William Byrd
The Queen’s Alman

Luca Marenzio
Shall I so farre distant

Anthony Holborne
As it fell on a holie eve

Christopher Tye
In Nomine

Anonyme
Preludium

William Byrd
La volta

Anonyme
Watkins Ale

Orlando Gibbons
Fantazia à 6

Luca Marenzio
I will goe dye for pure love

William Byrd
Fantazia à 6

BIS :
Alessandro Striggio
Non rumor di tamburi

La Compagnia del Madrigale
Capriccio Stravagante
Skip Sempe, direction

Après-concert

Jean Sébastien Bach
Cantate : Mache dich, mein Geist, bereit BWV 115
Dorothee Mields, soprano
Damien Guillon, alto
Thomas Hobbs, ténor
Peter Kooij, basse
Collegium Vocale Gent
Philippe Herreweghe, direction
PHI

Collegium Vocale Gent - Jean Sébastien Bach
Collegium Vocale Gent - Jean Sébastien Bach
