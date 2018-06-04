Pas d'émission pour cause de grève
L'Orchestre National de France et la violoncelliste Sol Gabetta interprètent Essay n°2 de Samuel Barber, le Premier concerto pour violoncelle de Joseph Haydn et la Cinquième Symphonie de Dmitri Chostakovitch sous la baguette de la chef Marin Alsop.
Concert donné le 18 octobre 2012 au Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, à Paris.
Le Concert 1ère partie
Samuel Barber
Essay n°2 op.17, pour orchestre
Orchestre national de France
Marin Alsop, direction
Joseph Haydn
Concerto n°1 en ut Maj. HOB VIIb : 1, pour violoncelle et orchestre
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Orchestre national de France
Marin Alsop, direction
Bis :
Peteris Vasks
Gramata cellam (le livre) extr. : Dolcissimo
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Illustrations musicales :
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto en la mineur RV 422
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Cappella Gabetta
Andres Gabetta, direction
SONY 2013
Fortunato Chelleri
Concerto en sol majeur (Adagio staccato – Tempo giusto, Andante e spuntato, Allegro) Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Cappella Gabetta
Andreas Gabetta, direction
SONY 2013
Le Concert 2ème partie
Dimitri Chostakovitch
Symphonie n°5 en ré mineur op.47
Orchestre national de France
Marin Alsop, direction
- Benjamin FrançoisProduction