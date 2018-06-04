Le concert du soir
Le concert du soir
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au samedi de 20h à 22hMusique classique
Jeudi 28 juin 2018
1h 58mn

L'Orchestre National de France et la violoncelliste Sol Gabetta interprètent Essay n°2 de Samuel Barber, le Premier concerto pour violoncelle de Joseph Haydn et la Cinquième Symphonie de Dmitri Chostakovitch sous la baguette de la chef Marin Alsop.

Pas d'émission pour cause de grève
Sol Gabetta, © Getty / Brill/ullstein bild

Concert donné le 18 octobre 2012 au Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, à Paris.

Le Concert 1ère partie

Samuel Barber
Essay n°2 op.17, pour orchestre
Orchestre national de France   
Marin Alsop, direction

Joseph Haydn
Concerto n°1 en ut Maj. HOB VIIb : 1, pour violoncelle et orchestre
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Orchestre national de France    
Marin Alsop, direction

Bis :
Peteris Vasks
Gramata cellam (le livre) extr. : Dolcissimo
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle

-
-, © Radio France

Illustrations musicales :

Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto en la mineur RV 422
Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Cappella Gabetta
Andres Gabetta, direction
SONY 2013

Fortunato Chelleri
Concerto en sol majeur (Adagio staccato – Tempo giusto, Andante e spuntato, Allegro) Sol Gabetta, violoncelle
Cappella Gabetta
Andreas Gabetta, direction
SONY 2013

Le Concert 2ème partie

Dimitri Chostakovitch
Symphonie n°5 en ré mineur op.47
Orchestre national de France    
Marin Alsop, direction

