Un double récital, svp , Philippe Bianconi et Vittorio Forte !
Le pianiste Niçois Philippe Bianconi et l'Italien Vittorio Forte donnent de nombreux concerts dans le monde et se produisent également mais un peu moins à Paris, c'est l'occasion rêvée de les écouter !
Présentation : Gaëlle Le Gallic ♥
Diffusion du concert de Philippe Bianconi le Dimanche 04 Septembre 2016 à l'Orangerie Du Parc De Bagatelle, Paris.
▼ Programme du concert ♪♪
Robert Schumann (1810 - 1856)
Carnaval pour piano op 9 (1834 - 1835)
Alain Louvier
La dormeuse et les oiseaux de nuit (1995)
Maurice Ravel (1875 - 1937)
Miroirs pour piano (1905)
Oiseaux tristes
Une barque sur l’océan
Alborada del Gracioso
Claude Debussy (1862 - 1918)
Preludes livre I
La danse de puck
Robert Schumann (1810 - 1856)
18 Davidbündlertänze pour piano op 6
Zart und singend
Philippe Bianconi : Piano
Concert donné le 17 septembre 2016 par Vittorio Forte à 16h00 à l'Orangerie du Parc de Bagatelle à Paris dans le cadre du Festival des Solistes à Bagatelle.
▼ Programme du concert ♪♪
Franz Schubert /Franz Liszt : Transcription
Frühlingsglaube (Credo printanier)
Gretchen am Spinnrade (Marguerite au rouet)
Die Forelle (La truite)
Frédéric Chopin /Franz Liszt : Transcription.
Mädchens Wunsch (Souhaits)
Meine Freuden (Ma bien-aimée)
Ivan Fedele
Cadenze (1993 - 2005)
Serge Rachmaninov /Earl Wild : Transcription
Oh cease thy singing ! (Cesse ton chant !)
Midsummer Nights (Nuits d'été)
Vocalise
George Gershwin /Earl Wild : Transcription
Summertime
Embraceable you
Fascinatin’ Rhythm
Giovanni Battista Grazioli /Ignacio Freedman : Transcription
Adagio en sol mineur
Bis :
George Gershwin /Earl Wild : Transcription
I Got Rhythm
Vittorio Forte, Piano
- Gaëlle Le GallicProduction