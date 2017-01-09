Le concert du soir
Concerts
Le concert du soir
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au samedi de 20h à 22hMusique classique
Jeudi 2 février 2017
1h 58mn

Un double récital, svp , Philippe Bianconi et Vittorio Forte !

Le pianiste Niçois Philippe Bianconi et l'Italien Vittorio Forte donnent de nombreux concerts dans le monde et se produisent également mais un peu moins à Paris, c'est l'occasion rêvée de les écouter !

Un double récital, svp , Philippe Bianconi et Vittorio Forte !
Philippe Bianconi, © Bernard Martinez

Présentation : Gaëlle Le Gallic ♥

Diffusion du concert de Philippe Bianconi le Dimanche 04 Septembre 2016 à l'Orangerie Du Parc De Bagatelle, Paris.

▼ Programme du concert ♪♪

Robert Schumann (1810 - 1856)
Carnaval pour piano op 9 (1834 - 1835)

Alain Louvier
La dormeuse et les oiseaux de nuit (1995)

Maurice Ravel (1875 - 1937)
Miroirs pour piano (1905)
Oiseaux tristes
Une barque sur l’océan
Alborada del Gracioso

Claude Debussy (1862 - 1918)
Preludes livre I
La danse de puck
Robert Schumann (1810 - 1856)
18 Davidbündlertänze pour piano op 6
Zart und singend

Philippe Bianconi : Piano

Concert donné le 17 septembre 2016 par Vittorio Forte à 16h00 à l'Orangerie du Parc de Bagatelle à Paris dans le cadre du Festival des Solistes à Bagatelle.

▼ Programme du concert ♪♪

Franz Schubert /Franz Liszt : Transcription
Frühlingsglaube (Credo printanier)
Gretchen am Spinnrade (Marguerite au rouet)
Die Forelle (La truite)

Frédéric Chopin /Franz Liszt : Transcription.
Mädchens Wunsch (Souhaits)
Meine Freuden (Ma bien-aimée)

Ivan Fedele
Cadenze (1993 - 2005)

Serge Rachmaninov /Earl Wild : Transcription
Oh cease thy singing ! (Cesse ton chant !)
Midsummer Nights (Nuits d'été)
Vocalise

George Gershwin /Earl Wild : Transcription
Summertime
Embraceable you
Fascinatin’ Rhythm

Giovanni Battista Grazioli /Ignacio Freedman : Transcription
Adagio en sol mineur

Bis :
George Gershwin /Earl Wild : Transcription
I Got Rhythm

Vittorio Forte, Piano

L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
mardi 31 janvier 2017
1h 58mn
Venezia Stravagantissima - une soirée de concert à Venise au début du XVIIè siècle
émission suivante
vendredi 3 février 2017
1h 58mn
Mikko Franck dirige Sibelius et R. Strauss en compagnie de la violoniste Alina Pogotskina et l'Orchestre du Philhar '