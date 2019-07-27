The Fairy Queen de Henry Purcell au Festival de Beaune

Présentation : Benjamin François

A partir de 20h : Avant-Concert

Cesare Bendinelli

Sonate n°333

Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction)

Magnus Thomsen

Toccata n°1

Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction)

Giovanni Gabrieli

Intonation du 1er ton

Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction)

Andrea Gabrieli

Kyrie à 5, Christe a 8, Kyrie a 12, Gloria a 16,

Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction)

Francesco Cavalli

Psaume 147 Lauda Jerusalem Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction) / Vêpres vénitiennes - Archiv Produktion 1993

Josquin des Prés

Motet Praeter rerum seriem Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction) / "Messe de Noël à Saint-Marie-Majeure à Rome" - Archiv Produktion 2010

Tomas Luis de Victoria

Quem vidistis, pastores, O magnum mysterium, Messe de Noël à Sainte-Marie-Majeure de Rome

Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction) / "Messe de Noël à Saint-Marie-Majeure à Rome" - Archiv Produktion 2010 /

Wolfgang Amadé Mozart

Et incarnatus est, Messe K. 427 Camillia Tilling (soprano), Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction) / Archiv Produktion 2005

Joseph Haydn

Duo Adam et Eve "Graceful consort", La Création HOB XXI:2 Miah Persson (soprano), Peter Havey (baryton), Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction) / Archiv Produktion 2008

Felix Mendelssohn-BartholdyChœur "But the Lord from the North has raised one" + Quatuor "O come everyone that thirsteth" + Chœur "And then shall your light shine"

Rosemary Joshua (soprano), Sarah Connolly (mezzo-soprano), Robert Murray (ténor), Simon Keenlyside (baryton), Chœur Philharmonique du NFM de Wroclaw

Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction)

SIGNUM 2012

A partir de 21h : Concert en direct de la Basilique Notre-Dame de Beaune

Henry Purcell, The Fairy Queen

Rebecca Bottone, soprano

Jessica Cale, soprano

Charlotte Shaw, soprano

Jeremy Budd, ténor

Charles Daniels, ténor

James Way, ténor

Marcus Farnsworth, baryton

Ashley Riches, baryton-basse

Gabrieli Choir Consort & Players Paul McCreesh, dir.

La trame dramatique de l’ouvrage reprend en partie « le Songe d’une nuit d’été » de Shakespeare où quatre jeunes amants Hermia, Lysandre, Helena et Dimitrius sont en quête d’un amour idéal. Ils le trouveront, après de nombreuses péripéties rencontrées durant une nuit, au cœur d’une forêt magique où se querellent, Titania, la reine des fées, et le jaloux Oberon, le roi des elfes. A l’aide d’un philtre, le lutin Puck, le valet d’Oberon, va semer le trouble, entre les couples de la pièce et des masques, avant que tout ne rentre dans l’ordre, et que triomphe l’amour véritable, fruit du respect et de la liberté de l’autre.

à lire aussi article Quelle est la meilleure version du King Arthur d'Henry Purcell ?

Entracte

Henry Purcell

Fantasia upon one note (Fantaisie sur une note)

Hesperion XX, Jordi Savall (direction)

Astrée 1995

Henry Purcell

Verse Anthem "Rejoice in the Lord alway" Z. 49

Collegium Vocale, Philippe Herreweghe (direction)

Harmonia Mundi 1993

Henry Purcell

Full Anthem "Remember not, Lord, our offences" Z. 50

Collegium Vocale, Philippe Herreweghe (direction)

Harmonia Mundi 1993

Henry Purcell*In nomine a 7 parties Hesperion XX, Jordi Savall (direction)

Astrée 1995

Henry Purcell... Fantaisie a 4 parties n°1

Hesperion XX, Jordi Savall (direction)

Astrée 1995)

à réécouter émission Le concert du soir Les Indes Galantes de Rameau par La Chapelle Harmonique de Valentin Tournet au Festival de Beaune

Après-concert

Benjamin BrittenWinter words op. 52 (At day-close in November, Midnight on the Great Western, Wagtail and baby, The little old table, The choirmaster's burial, Proud songsters, At the railway station upway, Before life and after)

Anthony Rolfe-Johnson (ténor), Graham Johnson (piano)

"Anthony Rolfe Johnson en récital à la Monnaie"

CYPRES 2015

Frederick Delius

Songs of sunset (A song of the setting sun, Cease smiling dear a little while be sad, Pale amber sunlight falls, Exceeding sorrow consumeth my sad heart, By the sad water of separation, See how the trees and the osiers lithe, I was not sorrowful I could not weep, They are not long the weeping and the laughter)

Henriette Bonde-Hansen (soprano), Johan Reuter (baryton), Chœur de l'orchestre symphonique d'Aarhus

Orchestre Symphonique d'Aarhus, Bo Holten (direction)

DNACORD 2012