The Fairy Queen de Henry Purcell au Festival de Beaune
The Fairy Queen fut le plus grand succès de Purcell de son vivant, et l’un des plus grands succès de Paul McCreesh à Beaune depuis 1993. The Fairy Queen appartient au genre semi-opéra avec une action parlée et des parties musicales comprenant airs, danses, interludes instrumentaux et masques. (DP)
Présentation : Benjamin François
A partir de 20h : Avant-Concert
Cesare Bendinelli
Sonate n°333
Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction)
Magnus Thomsen
Toccata n°1
Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction)
Giovanni Gabrieli
Intonation du 1er ton
Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction)
Andrea Gabrieli
Kyrie à 5, Christe a 8, Kyrie a 12, Gloria a 16,
Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction)
Francesco Cavalli
Psaume 147 Lauda Jerusalem Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction) / Vêpres vénitiennes - Archiv Produktion 1993
Josquin des Prés
Motet Praeter rerum seriem Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction) / "Messe de Noël à Saint-Marie-Majeure à Rome" - Archiv Produktion 2010
Tomas Luis de Victoria
Quem vidistis, pastores, O magnum mysterium, Messe de Noël à Sainte-Marie-Majeure de Rome
Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction) / "Messe de Noël à Saint-Marie-Majeure à Rome" - Archiv Produktion 2010 /
Wolfgang Amadé Mozart
Et incarnatus est, Messe K. 427 Camillia Tilling (soprano), Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction) / Archiv Produktion 2005
Joseph Haydn
Duo Adam et Eve "Graceful consort", La Création HOB XXI:2 Miah Persson (soprano), Peter Havey (baryton), Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction) / Archiv Produktion 2008
Felix Mendelssohn-BartholdyChœur "But the Lord from the North has raised one" + Quatuor "O come everyone that thirsteth" + Chœur "And then shall your light shine"
Rosemary Joshua (soprano), Sarah Connolly (mezzo-soprano), Robert Murray (ténor), Simon Keenlyside (baryton), Chœur Philharmonique du NFM de Wroclaw
Gabrieli Consort and Players, Paul Mc Creesh (direction)
SIGNUM 2012
A partir de 21h : Concert en direct de la Basilique Notre-Dame de Beaune
Henry Purcell, The Fairy Queen
Rebecca Bottone, soprano
Jessica Cale, soprano
Charlotte Shaw, soprano
Jeremy Budd, ténor
Charles Daniels, ténor
James Way, ténor
Marcus Farnsworth, baryton
Ashley Riches, baryton-basse
Gabrieli Choir Consort & Players Paul McCreesh, dir.
La trame dramatique de l’ouvrage reprend en partie « le Songe d’une nuit d’été » de Shakespeare où quatre jeunes amants Hermia, Lysandre, Helena et Dimitrius sont en quête d’un amour idéal. Ils le trouveront, après de nombreuses péripéties rencontrées durant une nuit, au cœur d’une forêt magique où se querellent, Titania, la reine des fées, et le jaloux Oberon, le roi des elfes. A l’aide d’un philtre, le lutin Puck, le valet d’Oberon, va semer le trouble, entre les couples de la pièce et des masques, avant que tout ne rentre dans l’ordre, et que triomphe l’amour véritable, fruit du respect et de la liberté de l’autre.
Entracte
Henry Purcell
Fantasia upon one note (Fantaisie sur une note)
Hesperion XX, Jordi Savall (direction)
Astrée 1995
Henry Purcell
Verse Anthem "Rejoice in the Lord alway" Z. 49
Collegium Vocale, Philippe Herreweghe (direction)
Harmonia Mundi 1993
Henry Purcell
Full Anthem "Remember not, Lord, our offences" Z. 50
Collegium Vocale, Philippe Herreweghe (direction)
Harmonia Mundi 1993
Henry Purcell*In nomine a 7 parties Hesperion XX, Jordi Savall (direction)
Astrée 1995
Henry Purcell... Fantaisie a 4 parties n°1
Hesperion XX, Jordi Savall (direction)
Astrée 1995)
Après-concert
Benjamin BrittenWinter words op. 52 (At day-close in November, Midnight on the Great Western, Wagtail and baby, The little old table, The choirmaster's burial, Proud songsters, At the railway station upway, Before life and after)
Anthony Rolfe-Johnson (ténor), Graham Johnson (piano)
"Anthony Rolfe Johnson en récital à la Monnaie"
CYPRES 2015
Frederick Delius
Songs of sunset (A song of the setting sun, Cease smiling dear a little while be sad, Pale amber sunlight falls, Exceeding sorrow consumeth my sad heart, By the sad water of separation, See how the trees and the osiers lithe, I was not sorrowful I could not weep, They are not long the weeping and the laughter)
Henriette Bonde-Hansen (soprano), Johan Reuter (baryton), Chœur de l'orchestre symphonique d'Aarhus
Orchestre Symphonique d'Aarhus, Bo Holten (direction)
DNACORD 2012
- Benjamin FrançoisProduction
- Adrien RochRéalisation
- Jean-René BonnissentCollaboration