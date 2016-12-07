Le concert du soir
Le concert du soir
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au samedi de 20h à 22hMusique classique
Jeudi 22 décembre 2016
1h 58mn

Noël Américain

Andrés Orozco-Estrada dirige l'Orchestre National pour le Concert de Noël en direct de l'Auditorium de la Maison de la Radio à Paris.

Noël Américain
Andrés Orozco-Estrada, © Andrés Orozco-Estrada - © Werner Kmetitsch

Programmation musicale :

Leonard Bernstein

Candide
(ouverture)
Date composition : 1956
Leonard Bernstein : Compositeur
Orchestre National de France : Orchestre
Andrés Orozco-Estrada : Chef d'orchestre

George Gershwin

Un Américain à Paris
pour orchestre
Date composition : 1928
George Gershwin : Compositeur
Orchestre National de France : Orchestre
Andrés Orozco-Estrada : Chef d'orchestre

Darius Milhaud

Le Boeuf sur le toit op 58 a
Date composition : 1919
Orchestre National de France : Orchestre
Andrés Orozco-Estrada : Chef d'orchestre

Antonin Dvorak

Symphonie n°9 en mi mineur op 95 "Nouveau monde"

Date composition : 1895
Antonin Dvorak : Compositeur
Orchestre National de France : Orchestre
Andrés Orozco-Estrada : Chef d'orchestre

Après - Concert

