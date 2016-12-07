Noël Américain
Andrés Orozco-Estrada dirige l'Orchestre National pour le Concert de Noël en direct de l'Auditorium de la Maison de la Radio à Paris.
Programmation musicale :
Leonard Bernstein
Candide
(ouverture)
Date composition : 1956
Leonard Bernstein : Compositeur
Orchestre National de France : Orchestre
Andrés Orozco-Estrada : Chef d'orchestre
George Gershwin
Un Américain à Paris
pour orchestre
Date composition : 1928
George Gershwin : Compositeur
Orchestre National de France : Orchestre
Andrés Orozco-Estrada : Chef d'orchestre
Darius Milhaud
Le Boeuf sur le toit op 58 a
Date composition : 1919
Orchestre National de France : Orchestre
Andrés Orozco-Estrada : Chef d'orchestre
Antonin Dvorak
Symphonie n°9 en mi mineur op 95 "Nouveau monde"
Date composition : 1895
Antonin Dvorak : Compositeur
Orchestre National de France : Orchestre
Andrés Orozco-Estrada : Chef d'orchestre
Après - Concert
