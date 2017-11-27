Noël à Broadway
Le concert, 1ère partie
Leonard Bernstein
Ouverture de Candide
Lionel Bart
Extraits de Oliver Twist :
Prologue
Food Glorious Food
Leonard Bernstein
Extraits de Peter Pan :
Build my House
Pirate Song
Jule Styne
Extrait de Peter Pan :
Never Neverland
Richard Rodgers
Extrait de Cinderella :
Ten Minutes ago
Stephen Sondheim
Extraits de Into the Woods :
On the Steps of the Palace
Hello Little Girl
Giants in the Sky
Leonard Bernstein
Extrait de On the Town :
Some Other Time
Entracte
En compagnie de Cassidy Janson, mezzo-soprano, et Nathan Gunn, baryton
Et avec la participation de Xavier Combe
Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed
Singin’ in the Rain
Dan Burton, vocal / Gareth Valentine, piano
Extrait de "42ème rue", concert privé avec la troupe de "Singin’ in the Rain"
Harry Warren
42nd Street
Alex Hanson, vocal / Gareth Valentine, piano
Extrait de "42ème rue", concert privé avec la troupe de "42nd Street"
Le concert, 2ème partie
Danny Elfman
Nightmare before Christmas, Suite
Jerry Bock
Extrait de She Loves Me :
The Twelve Days to Christmas
Meredith Wilson
It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas
Richard Rodgers
Extrait de The Sound of Music :
Do Re Mi
Franck Loesser
Sit Down You're Rocking the Boat
Jerry Herman
We Need a Little Christmas
Deborah Myers, soprano
Cassidy Janson, mezzo-soprano
Damian Humbley, ténor
Nathan Gunn, baryton
Chœur de Radio France
Christopher Dee, chef de chœur
Maîtrise de Radio France
Marie-Noëlle Maerten, chef de chœur
Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
Mikko Franck, direction
- Saskia de VilleProduction
- Laurent ValièreProduction