Noël à Broadway

Le concert, 1ère partie

Leonard Bernstein

Ouverture de Candide

Lionel Bart

Extraits de Oliver Twist :

Prologue

Food Glorious Food

Leonard Bernstein

Extraits de Peter Pan :

Build my House

Pirate Song

Jule Styne

Extrait de Peter Pan :

Never Neverland

Richard Rodgers

Extrait de Cinderella :

Ten Minutes ago

Stephen Sondheim

Extraits de Into the Woods :

On the Steps of the Palace

Hello Little Girl

Giants in the Sky

Leonard Bernstein

Extrait de On the Town :

Some Other Time

Entracte

En compagnie de Cassidy Janson, mezzo-soprano, et Nathan Gunn, baryton

Et avec la participation de Xavier Combe

Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed

Singin’ in the Rain

Dan Burton, vocal / Gareth Valentine, piano

Extrait de "42ème rue", concert privé avec la troupe de "Singin’ in the Rain"

Harry Warren

42nd Street

Alex Hanson, vocal / Gareth Valentine, piano

Extrait de "42ème rue", concert privé avec la troupe de "42nd Street"

Le concert, 2ème partie

Danny Elfman

Nightmare before Christmas, Suite

Jerry Bock

Extrait de She Loves Me :

The Twelve Days to Christmas

Meredith Wilson

It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas

Richard Rodgers

Extrait de The Sound of Music :

Do Re Mi

Franck Loesser

Sit Down You're Rocking the Boat

Jerry Herman

We Need a Little Christmas

Deborah Myers, soprano

Cassidy Janson, mezzo-soprano

Damian Humbley, ténor

Nathan Gunn, baryton

Chœur de Radio France

Christopher Dee, chef de chœur

Maîtrise de Radio France

Marie-Noëlle Maerten, chef de chœur

Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France

Mikko Franck, direction