Le concert du soir
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au samedi de 20h à 22hMusique classique
Vendredi 22 décembre 2017
1h 58mn

Noël à Broadway

Hiver à New York, peinture de Thomas Benecke (détail), © Getty / Bettmann

Le concert, 1ère partie

Leonard Bernstein
Ouverture de Candide

Lionel Bart
Extraits de Oliver Twist :
Prologue
Food Glorious Food

Leonard Bernstein
Extraits de Peter Pan :
Build my House
Pirate Song

Jule Styne
Extrait de Peter Pan :
Never Neverland

Richard Rodgers
Extrait de Cinderella :
Ten Minutes ago

Stephen Sondheim
Extraits de Into the Woods :
On the Steps of the Palace
Hello Little Girl
Giants in the Sky

Leonard Bernstein
Extrait de On the Town :
Some Other Time

Entracte

En compagnie de Cassidy Janson, mezzo-soprano, et Nathan Gunn, baryton
Et avec la participation de Xavier Combe

Nacio Herb Brown / Arthur Freed
Singin’ in the Rain
Dan Burton, vocal / Gareth Valentine, piano
Extrait de "42ème rue", concert privé avec la troupe de "Singin’ in the Rain"

Harry Warren
42nd Street
Alex Hanson, vocal / Gareth Valentine, piano
Extrait de "42ème rue", concert privé avec la troupe de "42nd Street"

Le concert, 2ème partie

Danny Elfman
Nightmare before Christmas, Suite

Jerry Bock
Extrait de She Loves Me :
The Twelve Days to Christmas

Meredith Wilson
It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas

Richard Rodgers
Extrait de The Sound of Music :
Do Re Mi

Franck Loesser
Sit Down You're Rocking the Boat

Jerry Herman
We Need a Little Christmas

Deborah Myers, soprano
Cassidy Janson, mezzo-soprano
Damian Humbley, ténor
Nathan Gunn, baryton
Chœur de Radio France
Christopher Dee, chef de chœur
Maîtrise de Radio France
Marie-Noëlle Maerten, chef de chœur
Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
Mikko Franck, direction

L'équipe de l'émission :
