"Musiques et espoirs de la jeune république américaine" par la Camerata de Boston, dirigée par Anne Azéma

Concert donné le 15 septembre 2018 au Studio de la Philharmonie à Paris dans le cadre du week-end Boston

Programme du concert

Rassemblement et rébellion :

Trumpet of Peace

Shaker extrait de A Sacred Repository of Anthems and Hymns (Canterbury, New Hampshire, 1852)

Liberty Tree

Extrait de The American Patriotic Songbook (Boston, Massachusetts, 1813), musique composée sur un texte de Thomas Paine (1737-1809).

Chester

Extrait de The Singing Master’s Assistant (Boston, Massachusetts, 1778) de William Billings (1746-1800).

Les batailles et leur prix :

Johnny has gone for a soldier

Ballade anglo-irlandaise, XVIIIeme siècle.

The Cuba March, The New Union

The Cuba March, marche anglo-américaine, XVIIIème siècle ;

The New Union, extrait de The Christian Harmony (Exeter, New Hampshire, 1805) de Jeremiah Ingalls (1764-1838).

Jolly Soldier

Extrait de The Social Harp (Philadelphia, 1855).

Saw ye my hero

Manuscrit (Newburport, Massachusetts, vers 1790) de Moses Kimball (1809-1895).

The Boston March (instrumental)

The Boston March, manuscrit de Moses Kimball (1809-1895)

Bunker Hill

Bunker Hill, extrait de The American Hero d’Andrew Law (1749-1821), musique composée sur un texte de Nathaniel Niles (1741-1828).

David's Lamentation

Extrait de The Singing Master’s Assistant (Boston, Massachusetts, 1778) de William Billings (1746-1800).

L’expérience afro-américaine ou le repentir :

Prince William’s March (instrumental)

Manuscrit (Newburport, Massachusetts, vers 1790) de Moses Kimball (1809-1895)

My body rock ‘long fever

Extrait de Slave Songs of the United States (Bedford, Massachusetts, 1867).

Negro Songs

Shaker originaire d’Enfield, New Hampshire, et de New Lebanon, New York, 1843.

Pretty Home

Shaker de Patsy Williamson, Pleasant Hill, Kentucky, 1849.

Thirst for Gold

Musique de Daniel Read (Russia, 1785) composée sur un texte de The American Musical Miscellany (Northampton, Massachusetts, 1798).

We ask not that the slave should lie

Extrait de Anti-Slavery Melodies (Hingham, Massachusetts, 1843).

Didn’t my Lord deliver Daniel

Traditionnel afro-américain.

The Hebrew Children

Extrait de The Sacred Harp (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 1844).

Repentance

Shaker originaire de Sabbathday Lake, vers 1840.

The Pilgrims

Extrait de The Revivalist (Troy, New York, 1868 ; le texte est également présent dans plusieurs collections afro-américaines) du révérend B.W. Gorham (?).

The Rich Man

Extrait de The Christian Harmony (Exeter, New Hampshire, 1805) de Jeremiah Ingalls (1764-1838).

I’ll be merry though poor

Extrait de The American Musical Miscellany (Northampton, Massachusetts, 1798).

False are the men of high degree

Mélodie de Thomas Commuck (1805-?) extraite des Indian Melodies (New York,1845), chantée sur un texte d’Isaac Watts (1674-1748).

Greenwich

Musique (The American Musical Magazine, New Haven, Connecticut, 1785) de Daniel Read (1767-1836).

The Apple Tree (instrumental)

Extrait de The Christian Harmony (Exeter, New Hampshire, 1805) de Jeremiah Ingalls (1764-1838).

Marche

Chant sans paroles (Shaker) originaire de Whitewater, Ohio, 1863-1864.

O Zion, Arise

Shaker originaire de South Union, Kentucky, vers 1840.

Free Americay!

Musique d’après The British Grenadiers, XVIIIème siècle, composée sur un texte de Joseph Warren (1741-1855).

Rise, Columbia!

Musique d’après Thomas Arne (1710-1778), The American Patriotic Songbook (Boston, Massachusetts, 1813) et The American Vocalist (1858), chantée sur un texte de Thomas Paine.

The Cuba March, Friendly Union

The Cuba March, marche anglo-américaine, XVIIIème siècle ; Friendly Union, extrait des Hymns and Spiritual Songs (Portsmouth, New Hampshire, 1823) de John Peasey (?).

Ode to Science

Musique omniprésente dans de nombreux hymnaires Shape Note, chant composé sur un texte du diacre Jazaniah (1798).

Bis :

Fin de Rise Columbia!

Musique d’après Thomas Arne (1710-1778), The American Patriotic Songbook (Boston, Massachusetts, 1813) et The American Vocalist (1858), chantée sur un texte de Thomas Paine.

The Boston Camerata : Camila Parias, soprano

Deborah Rentz-Moore, alto

Timothy Leigh Evans, ténor

John Taylor Ward, baryton

Joel Frederiksen, basse, guitare

Jesse Lepkoff, flûtes

Eric Martin, violon

Reinmar Seidler, violoncelle

Sarah MacConduibh, Paul Joseph, fifres

Andrea Wirth, percussions

Anne Azéma, mezzo-soprano et direction

