"Musiques et espoirs de la jeune république américaine" par la Camerata de Boston, dirigée par Anne Azéma
L'Ensemble vocal et instrumental Camerata de Boston dirigé par la chanteuse française Anne Azéma nous offre un concert autour du répertoire musical qui accompagna la création des États-Unis (1770-1870)
Concert donné le 15 septembre 2018 au Studio de la Philharmonie à Paris dans le cadre du week-end Boston
Programme du concert
Rassemblement et rébellion :
Trumpet of Peace
Shaker extrait de A Sacred Repository of Anthems and Hymns (Canterbury, New Hampshire, 1852)
Liberty Tree
Extrait de The American Patriotic Songbook (Boston, Massachusetts, 1813), musique composée sur un texte de Thomas Paine (1737-1809).
Chester
Extrait de The Singing Master’s Assistant (Boston, Massachusetts, 1778) de William Billings (1746-1800).
Les batailles et leur prix :
Johnny has gone for a soldier
Ballade anglo-irlandaise, XVIIIeme siècle.
The Cuba March, The New Union
The Cuba March, marche anglo-américaine, XVIIIème siècle ;
The New Union, extrait de The Christian Harmony (Exeter, New Hampshire, 1805) de Jeremiah Ingalls (1764-1838).
Jolly Soldier
Extrait de The Social Harp (Philadelphia, 1855).
Saw ye my hero
Manuscrit (Newburport, Massachusetts, vers 1790) de Moses Kimball (1809-1895).
The Boston March (instrumental)
The Boston March, manuscrit de Moses Kimball (1809-1895)
Bunker Hill
Bunker Hill, extrait de The American Hero d’Andrew Law (1749-1821), musique composée sur un texte de Nathaniel Niles (1741-1828).
David's Lamentation
Extrait de The Singing Master’s Assistant (Boston, Massachusetts, 1778) de William Billings (1746-1800).
L’expérience afro-américaine ou le repentir :
Prince William’s March (instrumental)
Manuscrit (Newburport, Massachusetts, vers 1790) de Moses Kimball (1809-1895)
My body rock ‘long fever
Extrait de Slave Songs of the United States (Bedford, Massachusetts, 1867).
Negro Songs
Shaker originaire d’Enfield, New Hampshire, et de New Lebanon, New York, 1843.
Pretty Home
Shaker de Patsy Williamson, Pleasant Hill, Kentucky, 1849.
Thirst for Gold
Musique de Daniel Read (Russia, 1785) composée sur un texte de The American Musical Miscellany (Northampton, Massachusetts, 1798).
We ask not that the slave should lie
Extrait de Anti-Slavery Melodies (Hingham, Massachusetts, 1843).
Didn’t my Lord deliver Daniel
Traditionnel afro-américain.
The Hebrew Children
Extrait de The Sacred Harp (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 1844).
Repentance
Shaker originaire de Sabbathday Lake, vers 1840.
The Pilgrims
Extrait de The Revivalist (Troy, New York, 1868 ; le texte est également présent dans plusieurs collections afro-américaines) du révérend B.W. Gorham (?).
The Rich Man
Extrait de The Christian Harmony (Exeter, New Hampshire, 1805) de Jeremiah Ingalls (1764-1838).
I’ll be merry though poor
Extrait de The American Musical Miscellany (Northampton, Massachusetts, 1798).
False are the men of high degree
Mélodie de Thomas Commuck (1805-?) extraite des Indian Melodies (New York,1845), chantée sur un texte d’Isaac Watts (1674-1748).
Greenwich
Musique (The American Musical Magazine, New Haven, Connecticut, 1785) de Daniel Read (1767-1836).
The Apple Tree (instrumental)
Extrait de The Christian Harmony (Exeter, New Hampshire, 1805) de Jeremiah Ingalls (1764-1838).
Marche
Chant sans paroles (Shaker) originaire de Whitewater, Ohio, 1863-1864.
O Zion, Arise
Shaker originaire de South Union, Kentucky, vers 1840.
Free Americay!
Musique d’après The British Grenadiers, XVIIIème siècle, composée sur un texte de Joseph Warren (1741-1855).
Rise, Columbia!
Musique d’après Thomas Arne (1710-1778), The American Patriotic Songbook (Boston, Massachusetts, 1813) et The American Vocalist (1858), chantée sur un texte de Thomas Paine.
The Cuba March, Friendly Union
The Cuba March, marche anglo-américaine, XVIIIème siècle ; Friendly Union, extrait des Hymns and Spiritual Songs (Portsmouth, New Hampshire, 1823) de John Peasey (?).
Ode to Science
Musique omniprésente dans de nombreux hymnaires Shape Note, chant composé sur un texte du diacre Jazaniah (1798).
Bis :
Fin de Rise Columbia!
Musique d’après Thomas Arne (1710-1778), The American Patriotic Songbook (Boston, Massachusetts, 1813) et The American Vocalist (1858), chantée sur un texte de Thomas Paine.
The Boston Camerata : Camila Parias, soprano
Deborah Rentz-Moore, alto
Timothy Leigh Evans, ténor
John Taylor Ward, baryton
Joel Frederiksen, basse, guitare
Jesse Lepkoff, flûtes
Eric Martin, violon
Reinmar Seidler, violoncelle
Sarah MacConduibh, Paul Joseph, fifres
Andrea Wirth, percussions
Anne Azéma, mezzo-soprano et direction
Après-concert
- Clément RochefortProduction
- Dorothée GollCollaboration