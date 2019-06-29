Le concert du soir
du lundi au samedi de 20h à 22hMusique classique
Samedi 29 juin 2019
1h 58mn

Mitsuko Uchida : Récital Schubert à la Philharmonie de Paris

Mitsuko Uchida : Récital Schubert à la Philharmonie de Paris
Mitsuko Uchida, © Getty / Jens Köhler/ullstein bild

Concert donné le 19 décembre 2018 dans la Grande salle Pierre Boulez de  la Philharmonie de Paris.

Programme du concert

Franz Schubert (1797 - 1828) 

Sonate pour piano n°4 en la mineur op posth 164 D 537 (1817 )     
Allegro ma non troppo - Allegretto quasi andantino  - Allegro vivace

Sonate pour piano n°15 en Ut Majeur D 840 "Reliquie"
Moderato -  Andante

Sonate pour piano n°21 en Si bémol Majeur D 960

Molto moderato    Andante sostenuto   
Scherzo :  Allegro vivace con delicatezza  -  Allegro ma non troppo    

Mitsuko Uchida, Piano  

Après - concert

Alban Berg (1885 – 1935)
7 frühe Lieder
Dorothea Roschmann, soprano
Mitsuko Uchida, piano
DECCA

