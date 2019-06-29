Samedi 29 juin 2019
Mitsuko Uchida : Récital Schubert à la Philharmonie de Paris
Concert donné le 19 décembre 2018 dans la Grande salle Pierre Boulez de la Philharmonie de Paris.
Programme du concert
Franz Schubert (1797 - 1828)
Sonate pour piano n°4 en la mineur op posth 164 D 537 (1817 )
Allegro ma non troppo - Allegretto quasi andantino - Allegro vivace
Sonate pour piano n°15 en Ut Majeur D 840 "Reliquie"
Moderato - Andante
Sonate pour piano n°21 en Si bémol Majeur D 960
Molto moderato Andante sostenuto
Scherzo : Allegro vivace con delicatezza - Allegro ma non troppo
Mitsuko Uchida, Piano
Après - concert
Alban Berg (1885 – 1935)
7 frühe Lieder
Dorothea Roschmann, soprano
Mitsuko Uchida, piano
DECCA
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Odile Sambe de RicaudProduction
- Arnaud ChappatteProduction Déléguée
- Jean-René BonnissentCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 28 juin 2019