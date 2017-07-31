Les Vêpres de Monteverdi par l'ensemble Pygmalion aux Proms 2017
Sous la direction de Raphaël Pichon, Giuseppina Bridelli, Eva Zaïcik, Emiliano Gonzalez Toro, Magnus Staveland, Virgile Ancely, Renaud Brès et l'ensemble Pygmalion interprètent en latin les Vêpres de 1610 de Claudio Monteverdi au Royal Albert Hall de Londres.
Concert donné le 31 juillet 2017 au Royal Albert Hall, à Londres (UK), dans le cadre du festival des Proms 2017.
Claudio Monteverdi, Vêpres de 1610
Giuseppina Bridelli, mezzo-soprano
Eva Zaïcik, mezzo-soprano
Emiliano Gonzalez Toro, ténor
Magnus Staveland, ténor
Virgile Ancely, basse
Renaud Brès, basse
Ensemble Pygmalion
Raphaël Pichon, direction
En guise d'après-concert...
Quarto Intermedio : Il Ballo degli reali amanti, par Pygmalion, Raphaël Pichon (direction)
Ballo del Granduca, a 7 (Giovanni Battista Buonamente)
Dolcissime sirene, a 6 – La Pellegrina - Florence, 1589, intermedio (Cristofano Malvezzi-Ottavio Rinuccini)
A voi, reali amanti, a 15 – La Pellegrina - Florence, 1589, intermedio (Cristofano Malvezzi-Ottavio Rinuccini)
Coppia gentil, a 6 – La Pellegrina - Florence, 1589, intermedio (Cristofano Malvezzi-Ottavio Rinuccini)
Maïlys de Villoutreys, Deborah Cachet, Lucile Richardot, Zachary Wilder, Renaud Bres, Nicolas Brooymans
O che nuovo miracolo, a 5/a 3 – La Pellegrina - Florence, 1589, intermedio VI (Emilio de’ Cavalieri-Laura Lucchesini)
Sophie Junker, Maïlys de Villoutreys, Luciana Mancini
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART : Prologue (La Confidence naïve), Ouverture Les petits riens, Pygmalion, Raphaël Pichon (direction).
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART : Aloysia Vorrei spiegarvi, oh Dio, Sabine Devielhe (soprano),
Ensemble Pygmalion, Raphaël Pichon (direction)
Parlophone 2015.
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART : Josepha Thamos König in Ägypten (Allegro vivace assai) pour orchestre,
Ensemble Pygmalion, Raphaël Pichon (direction)
Parlophone 2017.
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART : Constanze Solfeggio en fa majeur K. 393 n°2, pour soprano et orgue,
Sabine Devielhe (soprano)
Parlophone 2017.
Johann Sebastian BACH : Missa brevis en Fa majeur BWV 233 (Kyrie, Gloria, Domine Deus, Qui tollis, Quoniam Cum Sancto Spiritu)
Eugénie Warnier (soprano), Terry Wey (alto), Emiliano Gonzalez-Toro (ténor), Christian Immler (basse),
Ensemble Pygmalion,
Raphaël Pichon (direction).
- Benjamin FrançoisProduction