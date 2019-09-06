En direct de Toulouse pour "Piano aux Jacobins" : Brahms, Liszt, Beethoven et Fauré par Alexandre Kantorow
Premier pianiste français à avoir remporté le Concours Tchaïkovski ainsi que le Grand Prix du concours, révélation musicale de l'année 2019, Alexandre Kantorow joue en direct du 40ème Festival "Piano aux Jacobins" de Toulouse. Grande soirée en perspective, avec Brahms, Liszt, Beethoven et Fauré !
Le concert #1
Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)
Rhapsodieen si mineur opus 79 n°1 (1879)
Franz Liszt (1811-1886)
Chasse Neige n°12 S. 139, extrait des 12 Études d'exécution transcendante (1826-1852)
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Sonate pour piano n°2 en la majeur opus 2 (1794-95)
L’entracte
Avec Catherine D'Argoubet et Paul-Arnaud Péjouan de "Pianos aux Jacobins"
Franz Schubert
Der Neugierige D. 795 n°6 - pour contralto et piano,
Die schöne Müllerin
Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto
Inger Södergren, piano
[Calliope 2008]
Gabriel Fauré
Sicilienne en sol mineur opus 78 - pour violoncelle et piano
Gautier Capuçon, violoncelle
Michel Dalberto, piano
[Virgin Classics 2011]
Claude Debussy
2. Ibéria : Le matin d'un jour de fête, Images pour orchestre - arrangement pour 2 pianos
Jean-François Heisser et Georges Pludermacher, piano
[Warner Classics 2018]
Le concert #2
Johannes Brahms
Sonate n°2 en fa dièse mineur op.2
Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)
Nocturne n°6 en ré bémol majeur opus 63 (1894)
Alexandre Kantorow, piano
Le debrief du concert
Avec Alexandre Kantorow
Programmation musicale
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski
Méditation opus 72 n°5
Alexandre Kantorow, piano
[A la russe BIS 2017]
Igor Stravinsky
Danse infernale de tous les sujets de Katscheï
L'Oiseau de feu - réduction pour piano
[A la russe BIS 2017]
FranzLiszt
Concerto n°2 en la majeur S. 125
Adagio sostenuto assai
Andante
Allegro deciso, Marziale un poco meno allegro
Un poco meno mosso
Allegro animato
Alexandre Kantorow, piano
Tapiola Sinfonietta
Jean-Jacques Kantorow, direction
[BIS 2015]
Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne n°8 en ré bémol majeur opus 27 n°2
Nelson Goerner, piano
[Narodowsky Institut Frédéric Chopin 2006]
Frédéric Chopin
Ballade n°2 en fa majeur opus 38
Nelson Goerner, piano
[Narodowsky Institut Frédéric Chopin 200
- Alexandre KantorowPiano
- Benjamin FrançoisProduction
- Catherine Prin Le GallRéalisation
- Nelly PortalCollaboration