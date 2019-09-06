Le concert de 20h
Le concert de 20h
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 20h à 22h30, le dimanche de 20h à 21hMusique classique
Vendredi 6 septembre 2019
2h 28mn

En direct de Toulouse pour "Piano aux Jacobins" : Brahms, Liszt, Beethoven et Fauré par Alexandre Kantorow

Premier pianiste français à avoir remporté le Concours Tchaïkovski ainsi que le Grand Prix du concours, révélation musicale de l'année 2019, Alexandre Kantorow joue en direct du 40ème Festival "Piano aux Jacobins" de Toulouse. Grande soirée en perspective, avec Brahms, Liszt, Beethoven et Fauré !

En direct de Toulouse pour "Piano aux Jacobins" : Brahms, Liszt, Beethoven et Fauré par Alexandre Kantorow
Alexandre Kantorow , © Jean-Baptiste Millot

Le concert #1

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)
Rhapsodieen si mineur opus 79 n°1 (1879)   

Franz Liszt  (1811-1886)
Chasse Neige n°12 S. 139, extrait des 12 Études d'exécution transcendante (1826-1852)   

Ludwig van Beethoven   (1770-1827)
Sonate pour piano n°2 en la majeur opus 2 (1794-95)  

L’entracte

Avec Catherine D'Argoubet et Paul-Arnaud Péjouan de "Pianos aux Jacobins"

Catherine D'Argoubet
Catherine D'Argoubet, © Pierre Beteille

Franz Schubert
Der Neugierige D. 795 n°6 - pour contralto et piano,  
Die schöne Müllerin
Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto
Inger Södergren, piano
[Calliope 2008]

Gabriel Fauré
Sicilienne en sol mineur opus 78 - pour violoncelle et  piano
Gautier Capuçon, violoncelle
Michel Dalberto, piano
[Virgin Classics 2011]

Claude Debussy
2. Ibéria : Le matin d'un jour de fête, Images pour  orchestre - arrangement pour 2 pianos
Jean-François Heisser et Georges  Pludermacher, piano
[Warner Classics 2018]

Le concert #2

Johannes Brahms
Sonate n°2 en fa dièse mineur op.2 

Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)
Nocturne n°6 en ré bémol majeur opus 63  (1894)   

Alexandre Kantorow, piano 

Le debrief du concert

Avec Alexandre Kantorow

Programmation musicale

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski
Méditation opus 72 n°5
Alexandre Kantorow, piano
[A la russe BIS 2017] 

Igor Stravinsky
Danse infernale de tous les sujets de Katscheï
L'Oiseau de feu - réduction pour piano
[A la russe BIS 2017]

FranzLiszt
Concerto n°2 en la majeur S. 125
Adagio sostenuto  assai
Andante
Allegro deciso, Marziale un poco meno allegro
Un poco  meno mosso
Allegro animato
Alexandre Kantorow, piano
Tapiola  Sinfonietta
Jean-Jacques Kantorow, direction
[BIS 2015]

Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne n°8 en ré bémol majeur opus 27 n°2
Nelson Goerner, piano
[Narodowsky Institut Frédéric Chopin 2006]

Frédéric Chopin
Ballade n°2 en fa majeur opus 38
Nelson Goerner, piano
[Narodowsky Institut Frédéric Chopin 200

Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
