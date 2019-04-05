Le triple concerto de Beethoven par un trio chic et choc : Sol Gabetta, Vilde Frang et Bertrand Chamayou
Bertrand Chamayou convie ses complices Vilde Frang et Sol Gabetta, à un voyage entre musique de chambre et orchestre en compagnie des musiciens du Philhar’. Dans une première partie imaginée par Bertrand Chamayou, l'improvisation s'invite au milieu des oeuvres jouées...
Concert donné le 31 mars 2019 à l'Auditorium de la Maison de la radio.
LE CONCERT #1
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Fantaisie pour piano en sol mineur opus 77 (1809)
Bertrand Chamayou piano
Mauricio Kagel (1931-2008)
Ludwig van (1969-1970)
Bertrand Chamayou piano
Hélène Devilleneuve hautbois
Nicolas Baldeyrou clarinette
Julien Hardy basson
Antoine Dreyfuss cor
Camille Baslé timbales
Yann Dubost contrebasse
Julien Dabonneville alto
Nadine Pierre violoncelle
Ludwig vanBeethoven
Quintette pour piano et vents en mi bémol majeur opus 16 (1796)
1 Grave - Allegro ma non troppo
2 Andante cantabile
3 Rondo: Allegro ma non troppo
Hélène Devilleneuve hautbois
Nicolas Baldeyrou clarinette
Julien Hardy basson
Antoine Dreyfuss cor
Bertrand Chamayou piano
ENTRETIEN AVEC BERTRAND CHAMAYOU
Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto pour piano n°4 en sol majeur op.58
Collegium Aureum sur instruments d’époque
Paul Badura-Skoda piano forte
DHM 1988
LE CONCERT #2
Ludwig vanBeethoven
Triple concerto pour violon, violoncelle, piano et orchestre en do majeur opus 56 (1803-04)
1 Allegro, en do majeur
2 Largo (attacca), en la bémol majeur
3 Rondo alla polacca, en do majeur
Vilde Frang violon
Sol Gabetta violoncelle
Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
Bertrand Chamayou piano et direction
BIS : Ludwig van Beethoven
Adagio, Trio avec piano n°4 en si bémol majeur op. 11 « Gassenhauer »
Vilde Frang violon, Sol Gabetta violoncelle, Bertrand Chamayou piano
Après-concert
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Allegro, Andante, Allegro (extraits), Concerto n°2 en ré majeur K. 314 pour flûte traversière et orchestre (arrangement pour violoncelle et orchestre)
Sol Gabetta violoncelle
Orchestre de chambre de Bâle
Sergio Ciomei direction
RCA RED SEAL 2008
