du lundi au samedi de 20h à 22hMusique classique
Vendredi 5 avril 2019
1h 58mn

Le triple concerto de Beethoven par un trio chic et choc : Sol Gabetta, Vilde Frang et Bertrand Chamayou

Bertrand Chamayou convie ses complices Vilde Frang et Sol Gabetta, à un voyage entre musique de chambre et orchestre en compagnie des musiciens du Philhar’. Dans une première partie imaginée par Bertrand Chamayou, l'improvisation s'invite au milieu des oeuvres jouées...

Bertrand Chamayou, Sol Gabetta et Vilde Frang,, © Marco Borggreve / Warner Classics. Montage : Nelly Portal

Concert donné le 31 mars 2019 à l'Auditorium de la Maison de la radio.

LE CONCERT #1

Ludwig van Beethoven   (1770-1827)
Fantaisie pour piano en sol mineur opus 77   (1809)
Bertrand Chamayou  piano 

Mauricio Kagel   (1931-2008)
Ludwig van   (1969-1970)
Bertrand Chamayou  piano
Hélène Devilleneuve  hautbois
Nicolas Baldeyrou  clarinette
Julien Hardy  basson
Antoine Dreyfuss  cor
Camille Baslé timbales
Yann Dubost contrebasse
Julien Dabonneville alto
Nadine Pierre violoncelle

Ludwig vanBeethoven
Quintette pour piano et vents en mi bémol majeur opus 16  (1796)
1  Grave - Allegro ma non troppo
2  Andante cantabile
3  Rondo: Allegro ma non troppo

Hélène Devilleneuve  hautbois
Nicolas Baldeyrou  clarinette
Julien Hardy  basson
Antoine Dreyfuss  cor
Bertrand Chamayou  piano

ENTRETIEN AVEC BERTRAND CHAMAYOU

Bertrand Chamayou (Auditorium de Radio France le 28 mars 2019)
Bertrand Chamayou (Auditorium de Radio France le 28 mars 2019), © Nelly Portal

Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto pour piano n°4 en sol majeur op.58
Collegium Aureum sur instruments d’époque
Paul Badura-Skoda piano forte
DHM 1988

LE CONCERT #2

Ludwig vanBeethoven
Triple concerto pour violon, violoncelle, piano et orchestre en do majeur opus 56  (1803-04)
1  Allegro, en do majeur
2  Largo (attacca), en la bémol majeur
3  Rondo alla polacca, en do majeur

Vilde Frang  violon
Sol Gabetta  violoncelle
Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
Bertrand Chamayou  piano et direction

BIS : Ludwig van Beethoven
Adagio, Trio avec piano n°4 en si bémol majeur op. 11 « Gassenhauer »
Vilde Frang violon, Sol Gabetta violoncelle, Bertrand Chamayou piano

Après-concert

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Allegro, Andante, Allegro (extraits), Concerto n°2 en ré majeur K. 314 pour flûte traversière et orchestre (arrangement pour violoncelle et orchestre)
Sol Gabetta violoncelle
Orchestre de chambre de Bâle
Sergio Ciomei direction
RCA RED SEAL 2008

LA SEMAINE PROCHAINE, VENDREDI 12 AVRIL 2019

Dutilleux "L'Arbre des songes" par Leonidas Kavakos et la "Symphonie n°6" de Bruckner avec Myung-Whun Chung

