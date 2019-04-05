Le triple concerto de Beethoven par un trio chic et choc : Sol Gabetta, Vilde Frang et Bertrand Chamayou

Concert donné le 31 mars 2019 à l'Auditorium de la Maison de la radio.

LE CONCERT #1

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Fantaisie pour piano en sol mineur opus 77 (1809)

Bertrand Chamayou piano

Mauricio Kagel (1931-2008)

Ludwig van (1969-1970)

Bertrand Chamayou piano

Hélène Devilleneuve hautbois

Nicolas Baldeyrou clarinette

Julien Hardy basson

Antoine Dreyfuss cor

Camille Baslé timbales

Yann Dubost contrebasse

Julien Dabonneville alto

Nadine Pierre violoncelle

Ludwig vanBeethoven

Quintette pour piano et vents en mi bémol majeur opus 16 (1796)

1 Grave - Allegro ma non troppo

2 Andante cantabile

3 Rondo: Allegro ma non troppo

Hélène Devilleneuve hautbois

Nicolas Baldeyrou clarinette

Julien Hardy basson

Antoine Dreyfuss cor

Bertrand Chamayou piano

ENTRETIEN AVEC BERTRAND CHAMAYOU

, © Nelly Portal

Ludwig van Beethoven

Concerto pour piano n°4 en sol majeur op.58

Collegium Aureum sur instruments d’époque

Paul Badura-Skoda piano forte

DHM 1988

LE CONCERT #2

Ludwig vanBeethoven

Triple concerto pour violon, violoncelle, piano et orchestre en do majeur opus 56 (1803-04)

1 Allegro, en do majeur

2 Largo (attacca), en la bémol majeur

3 Rondo alla polacca, en do majeur

Vilde Frang violon

Sol Gabetta violoncelle

Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France

Bertrand Chamayou piano et direction

BIS : Ludwig van Beethoven

Adagio, Trio avec piano n°4 en si bémol majeur op. 11 « Gassenhauer »

Vilde Frang violon, Sol Gabetta violoncelle, Bertrand Chamayou piano

Après-concert

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Allegro, Andante, Allegro (extraits), Concerto n°2 en ré majeur K. 314 pour flûte traversière et orchestre (arrangement pour violoncelle et orchestre)

Sol Gabetta violoncelle

Orchestre de chambre de Bâle

Sergio Ciomei direction

RCA RED SEAL 2008

LA SEMAINE PROCHAINE, VENDREDI 12 AVRIL 2019

Dutilleux "L'Arbre des songes" par Leonidas Kavakos et la "Symphonie n°6" de Bruckner avec Myung-Whun Chung