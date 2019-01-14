Le concert du soir
Le concert du soir
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au samedi de 20h à 22hMusique classique
Lundi 14 janvier 2019
1h 58mn

Récital du pianiste Leif Ove Andsnes : Schumann, Janáček et Bartók

Le pianiste norvégien Leif Ove Andsnes en récital interprète Schumann, Janáček et Bartók. C'est avec ces trois compositeurs qu'il trace les contours d'une identité musicale Mitteleuropa.

Leif Ove Andsnes, © Getty / Ullstein Bild

Concert donné le 11 décembre 2018 au Théâtre des  Champs-Elysées à Paris

Programme du concert

Robert Schumann
Trois Romances op. 28 

Leoš Janáček
Sur un sentier recouvert, Premier cahier 

Entracte 

Béla Bartók
Trois Burlesques op. 8c Sz. 47 

Robert Schumann
Carnaval op. 9  

Bis

Franz Schubert
Scherzo  n°2 en ré bémol Majeur D 593

Igor Stravinsky        
Tango

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano

