Lundi 14 janvier 2019
Récital du pianiste Leif Ove Andsnes : Schumann, Janáček et Bartók
Le pianiste norvégien Leif Ove Andsnes en récital interprète Schumann, Janáček et Bartók. C'est avec ces trois compositeurs qu'il trace les contours d'une identité musicale Mitteleuropa.
Concert donné le 11 décembre 2018 au Théâtre des Champs-Elysées à Paris
Programme du concert
Robert Schumann
Trois Romances op. 28
Leoš Janáček
Sur un sentier recouvert, Premier cahier
Entracte
Béla Bartók
Trois Burlesques op. 8c Sz. 47
Robert Schumann
Carnaval op. 9
Bis
Franz Schubert
Scherzo n°2 en ré bémol Majeur D 593
Igor Stravinsky
Tango
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Clément RochefortProduction
- Dorothée GollCollaboration