Le concert du soir
Concerts
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au samedi de 20h à 22hMusique classique
Samedi 8 septembre 2018
3h 29mn

The Last Night of the Proms 2018

Concert en direct du Royal Albert Hall à Londres au Royaume Uni, dans le cadre du Festival des Proms, de 20h à 23h30, présentation d'Emile Munera.

The Last Night of the Proms 2018
Last Night of The Proms 2018, © British Broadcasting Corporation

♫  Programme du concert 

Paul Hindemith
Neues vom Tage – ouverture

Hector Berlioz
Lélio – Fantasie sur "la Tempête" de Shakespeare

Roxanna Panufnik
Songs of Darkness, Dreams of Light
(Création)

Charles - Villiers Stanford
Songs of the Sea      The Blue Bird

Hubert Parry
Blest Pair of Sirens 

Camille Saint-Saëns
Suite algérienne – Marche militaire française

Darius Milhaud
Scaramouche, Suite pour saxophone et orchestre en si bémol, op. 165

Richard Rodgers Oscar Hammerstein, auteur
Carousel – ‘Soliloquy’ 

Anne Dudley (arr.)
Popular Songs from the First World War
(Création)

Henry Wood
Fantasia on British Sea Songs 

Thomas Arne, arr. Sargent
James Thomson, auteur
Rule, Britannia! 

Edward Elgar
Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 en ré MAJ. (‘Land of Hope and Glory’) 

Hubert Parry (orch. Elgar)
Jerusalem 

Benjamin Britten (arr.)
Hymne national

Traditionnel (Paul Campbell, arr.)
Auld Lang Syne

Jess Gillam, saxophone  
Gerald Finley, baryton

BBC Singers
BBC Symphony Chorus
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Sir Andrew Davis, direction

♪ Avant-concert

Johann Christian Bach (1735 - 1782)  
Concerto en ré maj op.1 nº6 pour clavecin et orchestre « God save the king » : allegro moderato
Hanover Band  
Anthony Halstead, clavecin et direction  
CPO

Gustav Holst (1874 - 1934)
Les Planètes : Jupiter, celui qui apporte la gaieté
Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio de Stuttgart  
Roger Norrington, direction  
SWR MUSIC

Robert Schumann (1810 - 1856)  
9 Liederkreis op 24 : Morgens steh ich auf und frage op 24 n°1
Gerald Finley, baryton  
Julius Drake, piano  
HYPERION

♪ Entracte

Leonard Bernstein (1918 - 1990)

Trio pour violon, violoncelle et piano : Tempo di marcia
Seattle Chamber Music Society
Adam Neiman, piano
Amit Peled, violoncelle
Erin Keefe, violon
ONYX

Divertimento pour orchestre
Orchestre Symphonique de la ville de Birmingham
Paavo Jarvi, direction
VIRGIN

A White House cantata : Bright and black
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
London Voices
Barbara Hendricks, soprano (Seena)
Kenneth Tarver, tenor (Lud)
Victor Acquah, contreténor (Le petit Lud)
Kent Nagano, direction
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON

