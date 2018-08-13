The Last Night of the Proms 2018

♫ Programme du concert

Paul Hindemith

Neues vom Tage – ouverture

Hector Berlioz

Lélio – Fantasie sur "la Tempête" de Shakespeare

Roxanna Panufnik

Songs of Darkness, Dreams of Light

(Création)

Charles - Villiers Stanford

Songs of the Sea The Blue Bird

Hubert Parry

Blest Pair of Sirens

Camille Saint-Saëns

Suite algérienne – Marche militaire française

Darius Milhaud

Scaramouche, Suite pour saxophone et orchestre en si bémol, op. 165

Richard Rodgers Oscar Hammerstein, auteur

Carousel – ‘Soliloquy’

Anne Dudley (arr.)

Popular Songs from the First World War

(Création)

Henry Wood

Fantasia on British Sea Songs

Thomas Arne, arr. Sargent

James Thomson, auteur

Rule, Britannia!

Edward Elgar

Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 en ré MAJ. (‘Land of Hope and Glory’)

Hubert Parry (orch. Elgar)

Jerusalem

Benjamin Britten (arr.)

Hymne national

Traditionnel (Paul Campbell, arr.)

Auld Lang Syne

Jess Gillam, saxophone

Gerald Finley, baryton

BBC Singers

BBC Symphony Chorus

BBC Symphony Orchestra

Sir Andrew Davis, direction

♪ Avant-concert

Johann Christian Bach (1735 - 1782)

Concerto en ré maj op.1 nº6 pour clavecin et orchestre « God save the king » : allegro moderato

Hanover Band

Anthony Halstead, clavecin et direction

CPO

Gustav Holst (1874 - 1934)

Les Planètes : Jupiter, celui qui apporte la gaieté

Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio de Stuttgart

Roger Norrington, direction

SWR MUSIC

Robert Schumann (1810 - 1856)

9 Liederkreis op 24 : Morgens steh ich auf und frage op 24 n°1

Gerald Finley, baryton

Julius Drake, piano

HYPERION

♪ Entracte

Leonard Bernstein (1918 - 1990)

Trio pour violon, violoncelle et piano : Tempo di marcia

Seattle Chamber Music Society

Adam Neiman, piano

Amit Peled, violoncelle

Erin Keefe, violon

ONYX

Divertimento pour orchestre

Orchestre Symphonique de la ville de Birmingham

Paavo Jarvi, direction

VIRGIN

A White House cantata : Bright and black

Orchestre Symphonique de Londres

London Voices

Barbara Hendricks, soprano (Seena)

Kenneth Tarver, tenor (Lud)

Victor Acquah, contreténor (Le petit Lud)

Kent Nagano, direction

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON