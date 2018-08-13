The Last Night of the Proms 2018
Concert en direct du Royal Albert Hall à Londres au Royaume Uni, dans le cadre du Festival des Proms, de 20h à 23h30, présentation d'Emile Munera.
♫ Programme du concert
Paul Hindemith
Neues vom Tage – ouverture
Hector Berlioz
Lélio – Fantasie sur "la Tempête" de Shakespeare
Roxanna Panufnik
Songs of Darkness, Dreams of Light
(Création)
Charles - Villiers Stanford
Songs of the Sea The Blue Bird
Hubert Parry
Blest Pair of Sirens
Camille Saint-Saëns
Suite algérienne – Marche militaire française
Darius Milhaud
Scaramouche, Suite pour saxophone et orchestre en si bémol, op. 165
Richard Rodgers Oscar Hammerstein, auteur
Carousel – ‘Soliloquy’
Anne Dudley (arr.)
Popular Songs from the First World War
(Création)
Henry Wood
Fantasia on British Sea Songs
Thomas Arne, arr. Sargent
James Thomson, auteur
Rule, Britannia!
Edward Elgar
Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 en ré MAJ. (‘Land of Hope and Glory’)
Hubert Parry (orch. Elgar)
Jerusalem
Benjamin Britten (arr.)
Hymne national
Traditionnel (Paul Campbell, arr.)
Auld Lang Syne
Jess Gillam, saxophone
Gerald Finley, baryton
BBC Singers
BBC Symphony Chorus
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Sir Andrew Davis, direction
♪ Avant-concert
Johann Christian Bach (1735 - 1782)
Concerto en ré maj op.1 nº6 pour clavecin et orchestre « God save the king » : allegro moderato
Hanover Band
Anthony Halstead, clavecin et direction
CPO
Gustav Holst (1874 - 1934)
Les Planètes : Jupiter, celui qui apporte la gaieté
Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio de Stuttgart
Roger Norrington, direction
SWR MUSIC
Robert Schumann (1810 - 1856)
9 Liederkreis op 24 : Morgens steh ich auf und frage op 24 n°1
Gerald Finley, baryton
Julius Drake, piano
HYPERION
♪ Entracte
Leonard Bernstein (1918 - 1990)
Trio pour violon, violoncelle et piano : Tempo di marcia
Seattle Chamber Music Society
Adam Neiman, piano
Amit Peled, violoncelle
Erin Keefe, violon
ONYX
Divertimento pour orchestre
Orchestre Symphonique de la ville de Birmingham
Paavo Jarvi, direction
VIRGIN
A White House cantata : Bright and black
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
London Voices
Barbara Hendricks, soprano (Seena)
Kenneth Tarver, tenor (Lud)
Victor Acquah, contreténor (Le petit Lud)
Kent Nagano, direction
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
- Emilie MuneraProduction
- Odile Sambe de RicaudProduction
- Perine MenguyRéalisation
- Jean-René BonnissentCollaboration