The Last Night of the Proms 2017

♪Avant-Concert

(Odile Sambe de Ricaud, présentation)

Charles Ives (1874 – 1954)

Variations on America

Orchestre Symphonique de Chicago

Morton Gould, direction

RCA GD60206

Ludvig van Beethoven (1770 – 1827)

Fidelio (extrait) : O namenlose Freude (Acte II Sc 15)

Nina Stemme, soprano (Leonore)

Jonas Kaufman, tenor (Florestan)

Orchestre de Chambre Mahler

Orchestre du Festival de Lucerne

Claudio Abbado, direction

DECCA 478 2551

John Williams (1932 - )

Catch me if you can

Extrait de la BO du film « Arrête-moi si tu peux »

DREAMWORKS 0044-50410-2

♪ Programme du concert

*Lotta Wennäkoski (1970 - )

*_Flounce

_(BBC Commission, Première)

Zoltan Kodaly (1882 - 1967)

Te Deum

*Malcom SARGENT

*An Impression on a Windy Day

Jean Sibelius (1865 - 1957)

Finlandia (choral version)

Richard Wagner (1813 - 1883)

Tristan and Isolde

Prelude - Liebestod

John Adams (1947 - )

Lola Montez does the Spider Dance

(London Première)

Kurt Weill (1900 - 1950)

Happy End

Surabaya Johnny

Lady in the Dark

The Saga of Jenny

The Lorelei' or 'That's Him'

Henry Wood (1869 - 1944)

Fantasia on British Sea Songs

Thomas ARNE (1710 - 1778)

Rule Britannia

Edward Elgar (1857 - 1934)

Pomp and Circumstance March n°1 in ré Majeur

('Land of Hope and Glory')

Hubert Parry

Jerusalem

Anonyme

The National Anthem

(verses 1 and 3 only)

*Traditionnel

*Auld Lang Syne

Henry Wood (1869 - 1944)

Fantasia on British Sea Songs

The Saucy Arethusa

Tom Bowling

Jack's the Lad (hornpipe)

Ar hyd y nos (All through the night)

Sky Boat Song

Londonderry Air

Home Sweet Home

Introduction and See the Conquering Hero en ré Majeur

BBC Singers

Orchestre symphonique de la BBC

Sakari Oramo : Direction

Nina Stemme : Soprano

Lucy Crowe : Soprano

Christine Rice : Mezzo-soprano

Ben Johnson : Ténor

John Relyea : Basse (voix)

BBC Symphony Chorus

♪Entracte

Philip Glass (1937 - )

Quatuor à cordes n°3 « Mishima »

Kronos Quartet :

David Harrington, violon

John Sherba, violon

Hank Dutt, alto

Joan Jeanrenaud, violoncelle

NONESUCH 7559-79356-2

John Adams (1947 - )

John’s book of alledged dances : Habanera

Kronos Quartet :

David Harrington, violon

John Sherba, violon

Hank Dutt, alto

Joan Jeanrenaud, violoncelle

NONESUCH 7559-79465-2

Gnarly Buttons : Hoe-down (Mad Cow)

London Sinfonietta

Michael Collins, clarinette

John Adams, direction

NONESUCH 7559-79465-2