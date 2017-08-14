Le concert du soir
Concerts
Le concert du soir
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au samedi de 20h à 22hMusique classique
Samedi 9 septembre 2017
3h 29mn

The Last Night of the Proms 2017

Concert en direct du Royal Albert Hall à Londres au Royaume Uni, dans le cadre du Festival des Proms, de 20h à 23h30, présentation de Judith Chaine.

The Last Night of the Proms 2017
-, © visuel BBC Proms 2017

♪Avant-Concert

(Odile Sambe de Ricaud, présentation)

Charles Ives (1874 – 1954)
Variations on America
Orchestre Symphonique de Chicago
Morton Gould, direction
RCA GD60206

Ludvig van Beethoven (1770 – 1827)
Fidelio (extrait) : O namenlose Freude (Acte II Sc 15)
Nina Stemme, soprano (Leonore)
Jonas Kaufman, tenor (Florestan)
Orchestre de Chambre Mahler
Orchestre du Festival de Lucerne
Claudio Abbado, direction
DECCA 478 2551

John Williams (1932 - )
Catch me if you can
Extrait de la BO du film « Arrête-moi si tu peux »
DREAMWORKS 0044-50410-2

♪ Programme du concert

*Lotta Wennäkoski (1970 - )
*_Flounce
_(BBC Commission, Première)

Zoltan Kodaly (1882 - 1967)
Te Deum

*Malcom SARGENT
*An Impression on a Windy Day

Jean Sibelius (1865 - 1957)
Finlandia (choral version)

Richard Wagner (1813 - 1883)
Tristan and Isolde
Prelude - Liebestod

John Adams (1947 - )
Lola Montez does the Spider Dance
(London Première)

Kurt Weill (1900 - 1950)
Happy End
Surabaya Johnny
Lady in the Dark
The Saga of Jenny
The Lorelei' or 'That's Him'

Henry Wood (1869 - 1944)
Fantasia on British Sea Songs

Thomas ARNE (1710 - 1778)
Rule Britannia

Edward Elgar (1857 - 1934)
Pomp and Circumstance March n°1 in ré Majeur
('Land of Hope and Glory')

Hubert Parry
Jerusalem

Anonyme
The National Anthem
(verses 1 and 3 only)

*Traditionnel
*Auld Lang Syne

Henry Wood (1869 - 1944)
Fantasia on British Sea Songs
The Saucy Arethusa
Tom Bowling
Jack's the Lad (hornpipe)
Ar hyd y nos (All through the night)
Sky Boat Song
Londonderry Air
Home Sweet Home
Introduction and See the Conquering Hero en ré Majeur

BBC Singers
Orchestre symphonique de la BBC
Sakari Oramo : Direction
Nina Stemme : Soprano
Lucy Crowe : Soprano
Christine Rice : Mezzo-soprano
Ben Johnson : Ténor
John Relyea : Basse (voix)
BBC Symphony Chorus

♪Entracte

Philip Glass (1937 - )
Quatuor à cordes n°3 « Mishima »
Kronos Quartet :
David Harrington, violon
John Sherba, violon
Hank Dutt, alto
Joan Jeanrenaud, violoncelle
NONESUCH 7559-79356-2

John Adams (1947 - )

John’s book of alledged dances : Habanera
Kronos Quartet :
David Harrington, violon
John Sherba, violon
Hank Dutt, alto
Joan Jeanrenaud, violoncelle
NONESUCH 7559-79465-2

Gnarly Buttons : Hoe-down (Mad Cow)
London Sinfonietta
Michael Collins, clarinette
John Adams, direction
NONESUCH 7559-79465-2

L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
vendredi 8 septembre 2017
1h 58mn
Korngold et Mahler par l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France et Mikko Franck
émission suivante
vendredi 15 septembre 2017
1h 58mn
Les 80 Ans de l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France