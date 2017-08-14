The Last Night of the Proms 2017
Concert en direct du Royal Albert Hall à Londres au Royaume Uni, dans le cadre du Festival des Proms, de 20h à 23h30, présentation de Judith Chaine.
♪Avant-Concert
(Odile Sambe de Ricaud, présentation)
Charles Ives (1874 – 1954)
Variations on America
Orchestre Symphonique de Chicago
Morton Gould, direction
RCA GD60206
Ludvig van Beethoven (1770 – 1827)
Fidelio (extrait) : O namenlose Freude (Acte II Sc 15)
Nina Stemme, soprano (Leonore)
Jonas Kaufman, tenor (Florestan)
Orchestre de Chambre Mahler
Orchestre du Festival de Lucerne
Claudio Abbado, direction
DECCA 478 2551
John Williams (1932 - )
Catch me if you can
Extrait de la BO du film « Arrête-moi si tu peux »
DREAMWORKS 0044-50410-2
♪ Programme du concert
*Lotta Wennäkoski (1970 - )
*_Flounce
_(BBC Commission, Première)
Zoltan Kodaly (1882 - 1967)
Te Deum
*Malcom SARGENT
*An Impression on a Windy Day
Jean Sibelius (1865 - 1957)
Finlandia (choral version)
Richard Wagner (1813 - 1883)
Tristan and Isolde
Prelude - Liebestod
John Adams (1947 - )
Lola Montez does the Spider Dance
(London Première)
Kurt Weill (1900 - 1950)
Happy End
Surabaya Johnny
Lady in the Dark
The Saga of Jenny
The Lorelei' or 'That's Him'
Henry Wood (1869 - 1944)
Thomas ARNE (1710 - 1778)
Rule Britannia
Edward Elgar (1857 - 1934)
Pomp and Circumstance March n°1 in ré Majeur
('Land of Hope and Glory')
Hubert Parry
Jerusalem
Anonyme
The National Anthem
(verses 1 and 3 only)
*Traditionnel
*Auld Lang Syne
Henry Wood (1869 - 1944)
Fantasia on British Sea Songs
The Saucy Arethusa
Tom Bowling
Jack's the Lad (hornpipe)
Ar hyd y nos (All through the night)
Sky Boat Song
Londonderry Air
Home Sweet Home
Introduction and See the Conquering Hero en ré Majeur
BBC Singers
Orchestre symphonique de la BBC
Sakari Oramo : Direction
Nina Stemme : Soprano
Lucy Crowe : Soprano
Christine Rice : Mezzo-soprano
Ben Johnson : Ténor
John Relyea : Basse (voix)
BBC Symphony Chorus
♪Entracte
Philip Glass (1937 - )
Quatuor à cordes n°3 « Mishima »
Kronos Quartet :
David Harrington, violon
John Sherba, violon
Hank Dutt, alto
Joan Jeanrenaud, violoncelle
NONESUCH 7559-79356-2
John Adams (1947 - )
John’s book of alledged dances : Habanera
Kronos Quartet :
David Harrington, violon
John Sherba, violon
Hank Dutt, alto
Joan Jeanrenaud, violoncelle
NONESUCH 7559-79465-2
Gnarly Buttons : Hoe-down (Mad Cow)
London Sinfonietta
Michael Collins, clarinette
John Adams, direction
NONESUCH 7559-79465-2
- Judith ChaineProduction
- Odile Sambe de RicaudProduction
- Jean-Charles DiévalRéalisation
- Jean-René BonnissentCollaboration