Concerts
Le concert du soir
du lundi au samedi de 20h à 22hMusique classique
Lundi 27 août 2018
L'Orchestre National de Lyon et Jean-Yves Thibaudet dirigés par Yu Long : Qigang Chen, Gershwin et Bernstein
Concert donné le 17 mai 2018 à l'Auditorium de Lyon
Qigang Chen
Er Huang
George Gershwin
Variations sur I Got Rhythm
Leonard Bernstein
Symphonie N°2 : The age of anxiety
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano (Cheng et Gershwin)
Orchestre National de Lyon
Yu Long, direction
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Clément RochefortProduction
- Dorothée GollCollaboration
émission précédentedimanche 26 août 2018