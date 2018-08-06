Le concert du soir
Concerts
Le concert du soir
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au samedi de 20h à 22hMusique classique
Lundi 27 août 2018
1h 58mn

L'Orchestre National de Lyon et Jean-Yves Thibaudet dirigés par Yu Long : Qigang Chen, Gershwin et Bernstein

L'Orchestre National de Lyon et Jean-Yves Thibaudet dirigés par Yu Long : Qigang Chen, Gershwin et Bernstein
Visuel du concert, © Auditorium - Orchestre national de Lyon

Concert donné le 17 mai 2018 à l'Auditorium de Lyon

Qigang Chen
Er Huang

George Gershwin
Variations sur I Got Rhythm

Leonard Bernstein
Symphonie N°2 : The age of anxiety            

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano (Cheng et Gershwin)
Orchestre National de Lyon
Yu Long, direction

Pour en savoir plus sur Yu Long

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
dimanche 26 août 2018
2h 58mn
Ricciardo e Zoraide de Rossini à l'Adriatic Arena de Pesaro
émission suivante
mardi 28 août 2018
2h 58mn
"O Tempo, O Ciel !" Roland de Lassus par Le Collegium Vocale Gent, Hathor Consort et Philippe Herreweghe