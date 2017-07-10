Le concert du soir
Le concert du soir
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au samedi de 20h à 22hMusique classique
Jeudi 3 août 2017
4h 59mn

Jazz in Marciac 2017 : King Solomon Hicks / Roy Hargrove Quintet / The Stanley Clarke Band

Soirée 3 concerts Jazz in Marciac 2017 : 1) King Solomon Hicks enregistré le 02 août à l'Astrada à Marciac, puis en direct du chapiteau : 2) Roy Hargrove Quintet and guests et 3) The Stanley Clarke Band. ATTENTION ! Pour des raisons contractuelles, ces concerts ne seront pas proposés à la réécoute.

visuel Jazz in Marciac 2017

Concert donné le 02 août 2017 à l'Astrada, à Marciac, dans le cadre du festival Jazz in Marciac 2017.

20h : King Solomon Hicks with special guest Ernie Watts

King Solomon Hicks (guitare et voix)
Kirk Yano (basse)
Norman Edwards (batterie)
Eric James (Hammond B3)
Special guest : Ernie Watts (saxophone)

  • Everyday I Have The Blues (B.B. King)
  • I Saw Her Standing There / My Baby (Solomon Hicks)
  • Johnny B. Good (Chuck Berry)
  • Boom Boom (John Lee Hooker)
  • My Baby Cought The Train (Chester Burnett)
  • Maybeline (Chuck Berry)
  • Memphis (Frankie Vici)
  • How Blue Can You Gat (B.B. King)
King Solomon Hicks à l'Astrada le 02 août 2017 dans le cadre de Jazz in Marciac
King Solomon Hicks à l'Astrada le 02 août 2017 dans le cadre de Jazz in Marciac, © Eric Catarina

21h : Roy Hargrove Quintet with special guests Floriaan Wempe / Roberta Gambarini

Roy Hargrove Quintet :
Roy Hargrove (trompette)
Justin Robinson (saxophone, flûte)
Tadataka Uno (piano)
Ameen Saleem (contrebasse)
Quincy Phillips (batterie)
special guests :
Floriaan Wempe (saxophone)
Roberta Gambarini (voix)

23h : The Stanley Clarke Band

The Stanley Clarke Band :
Beka Gochiashvili (piano)
Caleb Sean McCampbell (claviers)
Stanley Clarke (basse)
Michel Mitchell (batterie)

