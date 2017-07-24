Festival de Bayreuth 2017 : La Walkyrie
Sous la direction de Marek Janowski, l'Orchestre du Festival de Bayreuth et de nombreux solistes (Christopher Ventis, John Lundgren, Camilla Nylund...) interprètent Die Walküre de Richard Wagner, dans le cadre de l'édition 2017 du Festival de Bayreuth.
Concert donné le 30 juillet 2017 au Festspielhaus de Bayreuth, en Allemagne.
Richard Wagner, La Walkyrie (Die Walküre)
Drame musical en 3 actes, Partie II de "Der Ring des Nibelungen"
Christopher Ventris (ténor), Siegmung
Georg Zeppenfeld (basse), Hunding
John Lundgren (baryton-basse), Wotan
Camilla Nylund (soprano), Sieglinde
Catherine Foster (soprano), Brünnhilde
Tanja Ariane Baumgartner (mezzo-soprano), Fricka
Caroline Wenborne (soprano), Gerhilde
Dara Hobbs (soprano), Ortlinde
Stéphanie Houtzeel (mezzo-soprano), Waltraute
Nadine Weissmann (contalto), Schwertleite
Christian Kohl (soprano), Helmwige
Mareike Morr (mezzo-soprano), Siegrune
Simone Schröder (contralto), Grimgerde
Alexandra Petersamer (mezzo-soprano), Rossweisse
Orchestre du Festival de Bayreuth
Marek Janowski, direction
- Jérémie RousseauProduction