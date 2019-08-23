Esa-Pekka Salonen au Festival des BBC Proms de Londres, puis François Chaplin aux Solistes de Bagatelle

20h : les Proms de Londres

Johannes Brahms

Variations sur un thème de Joseph Haydn opus 56a

1. Theme (Andante)

2. Variation I (Poco più animato)

3. Variation II (Più vivace)

4. Variation III (Con moto)

5. Variation IV (Andante con moto)

6. Variation V (Vivace)

7. Variation VI (Vivace)

8. Variation VII (Grazioso)

9. Variation VIII (Presto non troppo)

10. Finale (Andante)

Philharmonia Orchestra

Direction : Esa-Pekka Salonen

Richard Strauss

4 Lieder opus 27 TrV 170

1. Cäcilie, Ruhe, meine Seele ! (Repose-toi mon âme. Auteur : Karl Henckell)

2. Cäcilie (Cécile. Auteur : Heinrich Hart)

3. Heimliche Aufforderung (Invitation secrète. Auteur : John Henry Mackay, Orchestrateur : Robert Heger)

4. Morgen ! (Demain. Auteur : John Henry Mackay)

Lise Davidsen, soprano

Philharmonia Orchestra

Direction : Esa-Pekka Salonen

Richard Wagner

Extrait de Tannhäuser WWV 70 : Dich teure Halle grüss ich wieder (Acte II, scène 1 - Air d'Elisabeth)

Lise Davidsen, soprano

Philharmonia Orchestra

Direction : Esa-Pekka Salonen

Anton Bruckner

Symphonie n°4 en mi bémol majeur WAB 104 "Romantique"

1. Bewegt, nicht zu schnell

2. Andante, quasi allegretto

3. Scherzo. Bewegt - Trio. Nicht zu schnell

4. Finale : Bewegt, doch nicht zu schnell

Philharmonia Orchestra

Direction : Esa-Pekka Salonen

Concert enregistré aux Proms de Londres le 10 août 2019 (Royal Albert Hall de Londres)

21h45 : François Chaplin joue Schubert, Benjamin et Debussy

, © Jean Baptiste Millot / Universal

Franz Schubert

Quatre Impromptus opus 90 D 899

1. Impromptu en ut mineur op 90 n°1 D 899 n°1

2. Impromptu en Mi bémol Majeur op 90 n°2 D 899 n°2

3. Impromptu en Sol bémol Majeur op 90 n°3 D 899 n°3

4. Impromptu en La bémol Majeur op 90 n°4 D 899 n°4

George Benjamin

Extrait des 10 Piano Figures :

1. Spell

2. Knots

3. In the Mirror

4. Interruptions

8. Mosaic

9. Around the Corner

Claude Debussy

Estampes L 108 (100)

1. Pagodes

2. La soirée dans Grenade

3. Jardins sous la pluie

Johannes Brahms

Extrait des 6 Klavierstücke opus 118 : 2. Intermezzo en La Majeur

François Chaplin, piano

Concert enregistré au Festival Les solistes à Bagatelle le 08 août 2018

L'après-concert

Claude Debussy En blanc et noirL 134 (Avec emportement 4'17 / Lent 6'51 / Scherzando 4'21)

François Chaplin, Philippe Cassard (piano)

DECCA 2012