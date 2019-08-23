Le concert du soir
Concerts
Le concert du soir
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 20h à 22h30, le dimanche de 20h à 21hMusique classique
Vendredi 23 août 2019
2h 58mn

Esa-Pekka Salonen au Festival des BBC Proms de Londres, puis François Chaplin aux Solistes de Bagatelle

Soirée 2 concerts ! 1ère partie, le chef finlandais Esa-Pekka Salonen dirige le Philharmonia Orchestra dans Brahms, Strauss et Bruckner au festival des Proms ; et en 2ème partie, François Chaplin interprète Schubert, Stravinsky et Debussy au Festival "Les Solistes de Bagatelle".

Esa-Pekka Salonen au Festival des BBC Proms de Londres, puis François Chaplin aux Solistes de Bagatelle
Le Royal Albert Hall version boîte à musique miniature, © www.royalalberthall.com

20h : les Proms de Londres

Johannes Brahms
Variations sur un thème de Joseph Haydn opus 56a  
1. Theme (Andante)  
2. Variation I (Poco più animato)  
3. Variation II (Più vivace)  
4. Variation III (Con moto)  
5. Variation IV (Andante con moto)  
6. Variation V (Vivace)  
7. Variation VI (Vivace)  
8. Variation VII (Grazioso)  
9. Variation VIII (Presto non troppo)  
10. Finale (Andante)
Philharmonia Orchestra
Direction : Esa-Pekka Salonen   

Richard Strauss
4 Lieder opus 27 TrV 170
1. Cäcilie, Ruhe, meine Seele ! (Repose-toi mon âme. Auteur : Karl Henckell)  
2. Cäcilie (Cécile. Auteur : Heinrich Hart)
3. Heimliche Aufforderung (Invitation secrète. Auteur : John Henry Mackay, Orchestrateur : Robert Heger)  
4. Morgen ! (Demain. Auteur : John Henry Mackay)  
Lise Davidsen, soprano
Philharmonia Orchestra
Direction : Esa-Pekka Salonen   

Richard Wagner
Extrait de Tannhäuser WWV 70 : Dich teure Halle grüss ich wieder (Acte II, scène 1 - Air d'Elisabeth)
Lise Davidsen, soprano
Philharmonia Orchestra
Direction : Esa-Pekka Salonen   

Anton Bruckner
Symphonie n°4 en mi bémol majeur WAB 104 "Romantique"  
1. Bewegt, nicht zu schnell  
2. Andante, quasi allegretto  
3. Scherzo. Bewegt - Trio. Nicht zu schnell
4. Finale : Bewegt, doch nicht zu schnell
Philharmonia Orchestra
Direction : Esa-Pekka Salonen   

Concert enregistré aux Proms de Londres le 10 août 2019 (Royal Albert Hall de Londres) 

21h45 : François Chaplin joue Schubert, Benjamin et Debussy 

François Chaplin
François Chaplin, © Jean Baptiste Millot / Universal

Franz Schubert
Quatre Impromptus opus 90 D 899  
1. Impromptu en ut mineur op 90 n°1 D 899 n°1
2. Impromptu en Mi bémol Majeur op 90 n°2 D 899 n°2
3. Impromptu en Sol bémol Majeur op 90 n°3 D 899 n°3
4. Impromptu en La bémol Majeur op 90 n°4 D 899 n°4   

George Benjamin
Extrait des 10 Piano Figures :  
1. Spell
2. Knots  
3. In the Mirror  
4. Interruptions  
8. Mosaic  
9. Around the Corner    

Claude Debussy
Estampes L 108 (100)
1. Pagodes
2. La soirée dans Grenade
3. Jardins sous la pluie   

Johannes Brahms
Extrait des 6 Klavierstücke opus 118 : 2. Intermezzo en La Majeur   

François Chaplin, piano   

Concert enregistré au Festival Les solistes à Bagatelle le 08 août 2018 

L'après-concert

Claude Debussy En blanc et noirL 134 (Avec emportement 4'17 / Lent 6'51 / Scherzando 4'21)
François Chaplin, Philippe Cassard (piano)
DECCA 2012

