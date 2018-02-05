Le concert du soir
Concerts
Le concert du soir
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au samedi de 20h à 22hMusique classique
Mardi 27 février 2018
1h 58mn

Le Jardin des Voix : un Jardin anglais par les Arts Florissants et William Christie

Ce programme proposé par William Christie et les lauréats de son Académie pour jeunes chanteurs (avec Paul Agnew), offre un panorama de la musique anglaise de la fin de la Renaissance aux prémices des trois grandes révolutions du XVIIIe siècle : Révolutions française, américaine et - industrielle.

Le Jardin des Voix : un Jardin anglais par les Arts Florissants et William Christie
Le Jardin des Voix - Les Arts Florissants, © Juliette Le Maoult / Les Arts Florissants

Concert donné le 22 novembre 2017 à la Salle des Concerts de la Philharmonie à Paris.

Programme du concert

Première partie : The Mystery of Music

Matthew Locke
Curtain tune (The Tempest, acte I)

Orlando Gibbons
The cryes of London (Part 1)

Georg Friedrich Haendel
O the pleasure of the plains (Acis and Galatea, HWV 49)

Henry Purcell
If music be the food of love, Z.379c
Natasha Schnur

Thomas Tomkins
Music divine (Songs of 3, 4, 5 and 6 parts)

Thomas Augustin Arne
The singing club, a catch (Do, Re, Mi, Fa)

Georg Friedrich Haendel
Sharp violins proclaim (Ode for St Cecilia’s Day « From harmony, from heav’nly harmony », HWV 76)
James Way

Henry Purcell :
Strike the viol, touch the lute (Come, ye sons of Art, away / Birthday song for Queen Mary, Z.323)
Eva Zaïcik

Of all the instruments that are, Catch Z.263
James Way – Josep-Ramon Olivé – Padraic Rowan

Wondrous machine (Hail! bright Cecilia / Ode on St Cecilia’s Day, Z.328)
Josep-Ramon Olivé

Georg Friedrich Haendel
The soft complaining flute (Ode for St Cecilia’s Day
From harmony, from heav’nly harmony, HWV 76)
Natalie Pérez

Thomas Augustin Arne
Duett and chorus : Now all the air shall ring (The Fairy Prince)
Natasha Schnur – Eva Zaïcik

Deuxième partie : A Night of Revels   Georg Friedrich Haendel
Oh let the merry bells ring round (L’Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55)

Henry Purcell
Air : See, even night herself is here (The Fairy Queen, Z.629)
Natalie Pérez

John Ward
Come sable night

Henry Purcell
One charming night (The Fairy Queen, Z.629)

James Way
In these delightful pleasant groves (The Libertine, or the Libertine destroyed, Z.600)

John Dowland
Welcome, blacke night (A Pilgrimes Solace)
Eva Zaïcik, Tutti

Henry Purcell :
Air : Hence with your trifling deity
Josep-Ramon Olivé

Trio : But over us no griefs prevail
(Timon of Athens, the Man-Hater, Z.632)
James Way – Josep-Ramon Olivé – Padraic Rowan

Duet : Make room for the great god
Josep-Ramon Olivé – Padraic Rowan

Trio and chorus : I’m here with my jolly crew
James Way – Josep-Ramon Olivé – Padraic Rowan, Tutti

Dance of Bacchanals
(The Prophetess, or The History of Dioclesian, Z.627)

Bacchus is a pow’r divine, Z.360
Padraic Rowan

‘Tis women makes us love, Catch Z.281
James Way – Josep-Ramon Olivé – Padraic Rowan

Fairest isle (King Arthur, or The British Worthy, Z.628)
Natasha Schnur

Fairest isle (Song in King Arthur. Arrangement par William Hayes)
Natasha Schnur – Natalie Pérez – Eva Zaïcik

John Dowland
Cease these false sports (A Pilgrimes Solace)
Eva Zaïcik

Georg Friedrich Haendel
As with rosy steps the morn (Theodora, HWV 68)
Eva Zaïcik

As steals the morn upon the night
(L’Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55)
Natasha Schnur – James Way

Henry Purcell
Now the night is chas’d away (The Fairy Queen, Z.629)
Natalie Pérez, Tutti

Orlando Gibbons
The cryes of London (Part 2)

BIS :
John Weldon
Hither all ye Graces, all ye Loves

Les Arts Florissants
William Christie, direction musicale
Natalie Pérez, soprano
Natasha Schnur, soprano
Eva Zaïcik, mezzo-soprano
James Way, ténor
Josep-Ramon Olivé, baryton
Padraic Rowan, basse
Paul Agnew, mise en espace
Sophie Daneman, mise en espace

Les chanteurs de ce programme sont lauréats de la 8e édition du Jardin des Voix, l’Académie pour jeunes chanteurs des Arts Florissants dirigée
par William Christie et Paul Agnew.

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 26 février 2018
1h 58mn
Récital du pianiste Stephen Hough : Debussy, Schumann, Beethoven
émission suivante
mercredi 28 février 2018
1h 58mn
Festival Présences 2018 : Messiaen, Gandrille, Rolland, Dumont, Florentz, Escaich