Le Jardin des Voix : un Jardin anglais par les Arts Florissants et William Christie
Ce programme proposé par William Christie et les lauréats de son Académie pour jeunes chanteurs (avec Paul Agnew), offre un panorama de la musique anglaise de la fin de la Renaissance aux prémices des trois grandes révolutions du XVIIIe siècle : Révolutions française, américaine et - industrielle.
Concert donné le 22 novembre 2017 à la Salle des Concerts de la Philharmonie à Paris.
Programme du concert
Première partie : The Mystery of Music
Matthew Locke
Curtain tune (The Tempest, acte I)
Orlando Gibbons
The cryes of London (Part 1)
Georg Friedrich Haendel
O the pleasure of the plains (Acis and Galatea, HWV 49)
Henry Purcell
If music be the food of love, Z.379c
Natasha Schnur
Thomas Tomkins
Music divine (Songs of 3, 4, 5 and 6 parts)
Thomas Augustin Arne
The singing club, a catch (Do, Re, Mi, Fa)
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Sharp violins proclaim (Ode for St Cecilia’s Day « From harmony, from heav’nly harmony », HWV 76)
James Way
Henry Purcell :
Strike the viol, touch the lute (Come, ye sons of Art, away / Birthday song for Queen Mary, Z.323)
Eva Zaïcik
Of all the instruments that are, Catch Z.263
James Way – Josep-Ramon Olivé – Padraic Rowan
Wondrous machine (Hail! bright Cecilia / Ode on St Cecilia’s Day, Z.328)
Josep-Ramon Olivé
Georg Friedrich Haendel
The soft complaining flute (Ode for St Cecilia’s Day
From harmony, from heav’nly harmony, HWV 76)
Natalie Pérez
Thomas Augustin Arne
Duett and chorus : Now all the air shall ring (The Fairy Prince)
Natasha Schnur – Eva Zaïcik
Deuxième partie : A Night of Revels Georg Friedrich Haendel
Oh let the merry bells ring round (L’Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55)
Henry Purcell
Air : See, even night herself is here (The Fairy Queen, Z.629)
Natalie Pérez
John Ward
Come sable night
Henry Purcell
One charming night (The Fairy Queen, Z.629)
James Way
In these delightful pleasant groves (The Libertine, or the Libertine destroyed, Z.600)
John Dowland
Welcome, blacke night (A Pilgrimes Solace)
Eva Zaïcik, Tutti
Henry Purcell :
Air : Hence with your trifling deity
Josep-Ramon Olivé
Trio : But over us no griefs prevail
(Timon of Athens, the Man-Hater, Z.632)
James Way – Josep-Ramon Olivé – Padraic Rowan
Duet : Make room for the great god
Josep-Ramon Olivé – Padraic Rowan
Trio and chorus : I’m here with my jolly crew
James Way – Josep-Ramon Olivé – Padraic Rowan, Tutti
Dance of Bacchanals
(The Prophetess, or The History of Dioclesian, Z.627)
Bacchus is a pow’r divine, Z.360
Padraic Rowan
‘Tis women makes us love, Catch Z.281
James Way – Josep-Ramon Olivé – Padraic Rowan
Fairest isle (King Arthur, or The British Worthy, Z.628)
Natasha Schnur
Fairest isle (Song in King Arthur. Arrangement par William Hayes)
Natasha Schnur – Natalie Pérez – Eva Zaïcik
John Dowland
Cease these false sports (A Pilgrimes Solace)
Eva Zaïcik
Georg Friedrich Haendel
As with rosy steps the morn (Theodora, HWV 68)
Eva Zaïcik
As steals the morn upon the night
(L’Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55)
Natasha Schnur – James Way
Henry Purcell
Now the night is chas’d away (The Fairy Queen, Z.629)
Natalie Pérez, Tutti
Orlando Gibbons
The cryes of London (Part 2)
BIS :
John Weldon
Hither all ye Graces, all ye Loves
Les Arts Florissants
William Christie, direction musicale
Natalie Pérez, soprano
Natasha Schnur, soprano
Eva Zaïcik, mezzo-soprano
James Way, ténor
Josep-Ramon Olivé, baryton
Padraic Rowan, basse
Paul Agnew, mise en espace
Sophie Daneman, mise en espace
Les chanteurs de ce programme sont lauréats de la 8e édition du Jardin des Voix, l’Académie pour jeunes chanteurs des Arts Florissants dirigée
par William Christie et Paul Agnew.
- Clément RochefortProduction
- Dorothée GollCollaboration