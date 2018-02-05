Le Jardin des Voix : un Jardin anglais par les Arts Florissants et William Christie

Concert donné le 22 novembre 2017 à la Salle des Concerts de la Philharmonie à Paris.

Programme du concert

Première partie : The Mystery of Music

Matthew Locke

Curtain tune (The Tempest, acte I)

Orlando Gibbons

The cryes of London (Part 1)

Georg Friedrich Haendel

O the pleasure of the plains (Acis and Galatea, HWV 49)

Henry Purcell

If music be the food of love, Z.379c

Natasha Schnur

Thomas Tomkins

Music divine (Songs of 3, 4, 5 and 6 parts)

Thomas Augustin Arne

The singing club, a catch (Do, Re, Mi, Fa)

Georg Friedrich Haendel

Sharp violins proclaim (Ode for St Cecilia’s Day « From harmony, from heav’nly harmony », HWV 76)

James Way

Henry Purcell :

Strike the viol, touch the lute (Come, ye sons of Art, away / Birthday song for Queen Mary, Z.323)

Eva Zaïcik

Of all the instruments that are, Catch Z.263

James Way – Josep-Ramon Olivé – Padraic Rowan

Wondrous machine (Hail! bright Cecilia / Ode on St Cecilia’s Day, Z.328)

Josep-Ramon Olivé

Georg Friedrich Haendel

The soft complaining flute (Ode for St Cecilia’s Day

From harmony, from heav’nly harmony, HWV 76)

Natalie Pérez

Thomas Augustin Arne

Duett and chorus : Now all the air shall ring (The Fairy Prince)

Natasha Schnur – Eva Zaïcik

Deuxième partie : A Night of Revels Georg Friedrich Haendel

Oh let the merry bells ring round (L’Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55)

Henry Purcell

Air : See, even night herself is here (The Fairy Queen, Z.629)

Natalie Pérez

John Ward

Come sable night

Henry Purcell

One charming night (The Fairy Queen, Z.629)

James Way

In these delightful pleasant groves (The Libertine, or the Libertine destroyed, Z.600)

John Dowland

Welcome, blacke night (A Pilgrimes Solace)

Eva Zaïcik, Tutti

Henry Purcell :

Air : Hence with your trifling deity

Josep-Ramon Olivé

Trio : But over us no griefs prevail

(Timon of Athens, the Man-Hater, Z.632)

James Way – Josep-Ramon Olivé – Padraic Rowan

Duet : Make room for the great god

Josep-Ramon Olivé – Padraic Rowan

Trio and chorus : I’m here with my jolly crew

James Way – Josep-Ramon Olivé – Padraic Rowan, Tutti

Dance of Bacchanals

(The Prophetess, or The History of Dioclesian, Z.627)

Bacchus is a pow’r divine, Z.360

Padraic Rowan

‘Tis women makes us love, Catch Z.281

James Way – Josep-Ramon Olivé – Padraic Rowan

Fairest isle (King Arthur, or The British Worthy, Z.628)

Natasha Schnur

Fairest isle (Song in King Arthur. Arrangement par William Hayes)

Natasha Schnur – Natalie Pérez – Eva Zaïcik

John Dowland

Cease these false sports (A Pilgrimes Solace)

Eva Zaïcik

Georg Friedrich Haendel

As with rosy steps the morn (Theodora, HWV 68)

Eva Zaïcik

As steals the morn upon the night

(L’Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, HWV 55)

Natasha Schnur – James Way

Henry Purcell

Now the night is chas’d away (The Fairy Queen, Z.629)

Natalie Pérez, Tutti

Orlando Gibbons

The cryes of London (Part 2)

BIS :

John Weldon

Hither all ye Graces, all ye Loves

Les Arts Florissants

William Christie, direction musicale

Natalie Pérez, soprano

Natasha Schnur, soprano

Eva Zaïcik, mezzo-soprano

James Way, ténor

Josep-Ramon Olivé, baryton

Padraic Rowan, basse

Paul Agnew, mise en espace

Sophie Daneman, mise en espace

Les chanteurs de ce programme sont lauréats de la 8e édition du Jardin des Voix, l’Académie pour jeunes chanteurs des Arts Florissants dirigée

par William Christie et Paul Agnew.