Mathieu Bonilla, Bernard Cavanna, Christopher Tripani et Georges Aperghis aux Musiques Démesurées de Clermont-Ferrand
Une soirée en 3 temps autour de l’oeuvre « Tingel Tangel » de Georges Aperghis, suite de 10 pièces faisant référence aux cabarets allemands des années 1930. Pour accordéon (Vincent Lhermet), soprano (Angèle Chemin) et cymbalum (Françoise Rivalland).
Concert donné le 03 novembre 2017 à 20h30 au Théâtre Le Petit Vélo à Clermont-Ferrand, dans le cadre du Festival Musiques Démesurées.
♪ Programme du concert
Mathieu Bonilla ( 1979 -)
Dissections de l’italien Mondino pour soprano, accordéon et cymbalum (2017)
Angèle Chemin, soprano
Vincent Lhermet, accordéon
Françoise Rivalland, cymbalum
Bernard Cavanna (1951 - )
Parking Schubert pour accordéon (2017)
Vincent Lhermet, accordéon
Christopher Trapani (1980 - )
Longue durée pour soprano, accordéon et électronique (2017)
Angèle Chemin, soprano
Vincent Lhermet, accordéon
Max Bruckert, réalisateur en informatique musicale (Grame, Lyon)
Georges Aperghis (1945 - )
Tingel Tangel pour soprano, accordéon et percussions (1990)
Angèle Chemin, soprano
Vincent Lhermet, accordéon
Françoise Rivalland, percussions
Vincent Lhermet : Accordéon
Angèle Chemin : Soprano
Françoise Rivalland : Cymbalum
▒ Après-Concert ▒
► Invité : Vincent Lhermet ◄
Magnus Lindberg ( 1958 - )
Jeux d’anches (1990-1991)
Matti Rantanen, accordéon
Finlandia FACD 404
Martin Matalon (né en 1958)
Loop and Epilogue
Vincent Lhermet, accordéon
Askar Ishangaliyev, violoncelle
Nathanael Gouin, piano
« 13 créations pour un festival »
Printemps des Arts PRI021
Philippe Hersant (né en 1948)
Apparitions – III. (2006)
Frédéric Guérouet, accordéon
Fabrice Bihan, violoncelle
Baptiste Lopez, violon
Philippe Hersant « Musiques à un deux ou trois »
Triton TRI 331152
Salvatore Sciarrino (né en 1947)
Vagabonde blu (1998)
Teodoro Anzellotti, accordéon
Winter Winter 910 124-2
Ramon Lazkano (né en 1968)
Aztarnak (2000)
Iñaki Alberdi, accordéon
Enr. 2004
Verso VRS 2023
- Arnaud MerlinProduction
- Jean-René BonnissentCollaboration