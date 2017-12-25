Le concert du soir
Mercredi 17 janvier 2018
1h 57mn

Mathieu Bonilla, Bernard Cavanna, Christopher Tripani et Georges Aperghis aux Musiques Démesurées de Clermont-Ferrand

Une soirée en 3 temps autour de l’oeuvre « Tingel Tangel » de Georges Aperghis, suite de 10 pièces faisant référence aux cabarets allemands des années 1930. Pour accordéon (Vincent Lhermet), soprano (Angèle Chemin) et cymbalum (Françoise Rivalland).

Festival Musiques démesurées , © Musiques démesurées Clermont Ferrand 2017

Concert donné le 03 novembre 2017 à 20h30 au Théâtre Le Petit Vélo à Clermont-Ferrand, dans le cadre du Festival Musiques Démesurées.

♪ Programme du concert

Mathieu Bonilla ( 1979 -)
Dissections de l’italien Mondino pour soprano, accordéon et cymbalum (2017)

Angèle Chemin, soprano
Vincent Lhermet, accordéon
Françoise Rivalland, cymbalum

Bernard Cavanna (1951 - )
Parking Schubert pour accordéon (2017)

Vincent Lhermet, accordéon

Christopher Trapani (1980 - )
Longue durée pour soprano, accordéon et électronique (2017)

Angèle Chemin, soprano
Vincent Lhermet, accordéon
Max Bruckert, réalisateur en informatique musicale (Grame, Lyon)

Georges Aperghis (1945 - )

Tingel Tangel pour soprano, accordéon et percussions (1990)

Angèle Chemin, soprano
Vincent Lhermet, accordéon
Françoise Rivalland, percussions

Après-Concert

► Invité : Vincent Lhermet ◄

Magnus Lindberg ( 1958 - )
Jeux d’anches (1990-1991)
Matti Rantanen, accordéon
Finlandia FACD 404

Martin Matalon (né en 1958)
Loop and Epilogue
Vincent Lhermet, accordéon
Askar Ishangaliyev, violoncelle
Nathanael Gouin, piano
« 13 créations pour un festival »
Printemps des Arts PRI021

Philippe Hersant (né en 1948)
Apparitions – III. (2006)
Frédéric Guérouet, accordéon
Fabrice Bihan, violoncelle
Baptiste Lopez, violon
Philippe Hersant « Musiques à un deux ou trois »
Triton TRI 331152

Salvatore Sciarrino (né en 1947)
Vagabonde blu (1998)
Teodoro Anzellotti, accordéon
Winter Winter 910 124-2

Ramon Lazkano (né en 1968)
Aztarnak (2000)
Iñaki Alberdi, accordéon
Enr. 2004
Verso VRS 2023

