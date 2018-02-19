Le concert du soir
Le concert du soir
Mardi 13 mars 2018
1h 58mn

Barock is pop ! Anne Sofie von Otter, avec Thomas Dunford et Jean Rondeau

Musique dynamique qui pulse, dansante. Liberté d'improvisation pour l'interprète. N'est-ce pas un point commun avec la musique pop actuelle ?

Anne Sofie von Otter, © Les Grandes Voix / Philippe Maillard Productions

NiConcert donné le 11 décembre 2017 à la Salle Gaveau à Paris, direction
Katherine Watson, soprano
Tim Mead, contre-ténor
Reinoud Van Mechelen, ténor
André Morsch, bassei

Programme du concert

Henry Purcell
From silent shades and the Elysian groves
(ou "Bess of Bedlam", ou "Mad Bess"), song Z 370  

John Dowland
Can she excuse my wrongs  

John Dowland
The King of Denmark's Galliard   

John Dowland
Lachrimae  

Henry Purcell
An evening Hymn Z D77   

François Couperin
Les Baricades Mistérieuses  

Michel Lambert
Ma bergère est tendre et fidelle  

Jean-Philippe Rameau
Les Sauvages   

Marin Marais
Les Voix Humaines  

Gabriel Bataille
Ma bergère non légère  

Michel Lambert
Vos mespris chaque jour  

Antoine Forqueray
La Portugaise  

Antoine Forqueray
La Sylva  

Antoine Forqueray
Jupiter  

Arvo Pärt
My Heart's in the Highlands  

Björk Cover me 

Sting Fields of gold  

Sting Lullaby to an anxious child  

Ron Sexsmith
Maybe this christmas  

Paul Simon Kathy's song  

Claudio Monteverdi Sì dolce è il tormento SV 332  

Honoré d'Ambruys / Michel Berger / arrgt Thomas Dunford
Le doux silence de nos bois + Tennessee  

John Dowland Now, oh now, I needs must part

Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano
Thomas Dunford, archiluth
Jean Rondeau, clavecin 

Après-concert

Anonyme de Laudario di Cortona
Magdalena degna da laudare
Sollazzo Ensemble
Perrine Devillers, soprano
Yukie Sato, soprano
Vivien Simon, ténor
Sophia Danilevskaia, vièle à archet
Vincent Kibildis, harpe
Anna Danilevskaia, vièle à archet et direction musicale
AMBRONAY

Sollazzo Ensemble
Sollazzo Ensemble, © AMBRONAY

Trebor
En seumeillant
Sollazzo Ensemble
Perrine Devillers, soprano  
Yukie Sato, soprano  
Vivien Simon, ténor  
Sophia Danilevskaia, vièle à archet  
Vincent Kibildis, harpe  
Anna Danilevskaia, vièle à archet et direction musicale
AMBRONAY

JS Bach Messe en si mineur Les Arts Florissants William Christie
JS Bach Messe en si mineur Les Arts Florissants William Christie, © HARMONIA MUNDI

Jean Sébastien Bach
Messe en si mineur
Osanna, Benedictus
Les Arts Florissants   William Christie, direction
Katherine Watson, soprano
Tim Mead, contre-ténor
Reinoud Van Mechelen, ténor
André Morsch, basse
HARMONIA MUNDI

Nicola Porpora Max Emanuel Cencic
Nicola Porpora Max Emanuel Cencic, © DECCA

Nicola Porpora
Ezio : Se tu la reggi al volo
Max Emanuel Cencic, contre-ténor
Armonia Atena   George Petrou, direction
DECCA

