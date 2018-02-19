Barock is pop ! Anne Sofie von Otter, avec Thomas Dunford et Jean Rondeau
Musique dynamique qui pulse, dansante. Liberté d'improvisation pour l'interprète. N'est-ce pas un point commun avec la musique pop actuelle ?
Concert donné le 11 décembre 2017 à la Salle Gaveau à Paris, direction
Katherine Watson, soprano
Tim Mead, contre-ténor
Reinoud Van Mechelen, ténor
André Morsch, basse
Programme du concert
Henry Purcell
From silent shades and the Elysian groves
(ou "Bess of Bedlam", ou "Mad Bess"), song Z 370
John Dowland
Can she excuse my wrongs
John Dowland
The King of Denmark's Galliard
John Dowland
Lachrimae
Henry Purcell
An evening Hymn Z D77
François Couperin
Les Baricades Mistérieuses
Michel Lambert
Ma bergère est tendre et fidelle
Jean-Philippe Rameau
Les Sauvages
Marin Marais
Les Voix Humaines
Gabriel Bataille
Ma bergère non légère
Michel Lambert
Vos mespris chaque jour
Antoine Forqueray
La Portugaise
Antoine Forqueray
La Sylva
Antoine Forqueray
Jupiter
Arvo Pärt
My Heart's in the Highlands
Björk Cover me
Sting Fields of gold
Sting Lullaby to an anxious child
Ron Sexsmith
Maybe this christmas
Paul Simon Kathy's song
Claudio Monteverdi Sì dolce è il tormento SV 332
Honoré d'Ambruys / Michel Berger / arrgt Thomas Dunford
Le doux silence de nos bois + Tennessee
John Dowland Now, oh now, I needs must part
Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano
Thomas Dunford, archiluth
Jean Rondeau, clavecin
Après-concert
Anonyme de Laudario di Cortona
Magdalena degna da laudare
Sollazzo Ensemble
Perrine Devillers, soprano
Yukie Sato, soprano
Vivien Simon, ténor
Sophia Danilevskaia, vièle à archet
Vincent Kibildis, harpe
Anna Danilevskaia, vièle à archet et direction musicale
AMBRONAY
Trebor
En seumeillant
Sollazzo Ensemble
AMBRONAY
Jean Sébastien Bach
Messe en si mineur
Osanna, Benedictus
Les Arts Florissants William Christie, direction
HARMONIA MUNDI
Nicola Porpora
Ezio : Se tu la reggi al volo
Max Emanuel Cencic, contre-ténor
Armonia Atena George Petrou, direction
DECCA
