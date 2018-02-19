Barock is pop ! Anne Sofie von Otter, avec Thomas Dunford et Jean Rondeau

NiConcert donné le 11 décembre 2017 à la Salle Gaveau à Paris, direction

Katherine Watson, soprano

Tim Mead, contre-ténor

Reinoud Van Mechelen, ténor

André Morsch, bassei

Programme du concert

Henry Purcell

From silent shades and the Elysian groves

(ou "Bess of Bedlam", ou "Mad Bess"), song Z 370

John Dowland

Can she excuse my wrongs

John Dowland

The King of Denmark's Galliard

John Dowland

Lachrimae

Henry Purcell

An evening Hymn Z D77

François Couperin

Les Baricades Mistérieuses

Michel Lambert

Ma bergère est tendre et fidelle

Jean-Philippe Rameau

Les Sauvages

Marin Marais

Les Voix Humaines

Gabriel Bataille

Ma bergère non légère

Michel Lambert

Vos mespris chaque jour

Antoine Forqueray

La Portugaise

Antoine Forqueray

La Sylva

Antoine Forqueray

Jupiter

Arvo Pärt

My Heart's in the Highlands

Björk Cover me

Sting Fields of gold

Sting Lullaby to an anxious child

Ron Sexsmith

Maybe this christmas

Paul Simon Kathy's song

Claudio Monteverdi Sì dolce è il tormento SV 332

Honoré d'Ambruys / Michel Berger / arrgt Thomas Dunford

Le doux silence de nos bois + Tennessee

John Dowland Now, oh now, I needs must part

Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano

Thomas Dunford, archiluth

Jean Rondeau, clavecin

Après-concert

Anonyme de Laudario di Cortona

Magdalena degna da laudare

Sollazzo Ensemble

Perrine Devillers, soprano

Yukie Sato, soprano

Vivien Simon, ténor

Sophia Danilevskaia, vièle à archet

Vincent Kibildis, harpe

Anna Danilevskaia, vièle à archet et direction musicale

Trebor

En seumeillant

Jean Sébastien Bach

Messe en si mineur

Osanna, Benedictus

Les Arts Florissants William Christie, direction

Katherine Watson, soprano

Tim Mead, contre-ténor

Reinoud Van Mechelen, ténor

André Morsch, basse

Nicola Porpora

Ezio : Se tu la reggi al volo

Max Emanuel Cencic, contre-ténor

Armonia Atena George Petrou, direction

