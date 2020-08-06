Le concert de 20h
Concerts
Le concert de 20h
Par Producteurs en alternance
Tous les jours de 20h à 23hMusique classique
Jeudi 6 août 2020
2h 57mn

Une soirée avec Martha Argerich

Une soirée avec Martha Argerich
Martha Argerich à l'Auditorium de Radio France, © Radio France / Christophe Abramowitz

Premier concert : BBC Proms 

  • Concert enregistré au Royal Albert Hall de Londres, le 12 août 2019

Martha Argerich, piano
West Eastern Divan Orchestra
Daniel Barenboim, direction

Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°8 Inachevée

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovsky
Concerto pour piano n°1

Witold Lutoslawski
Concerto pour orchestre

Ludwig van Beethoven
Egmont Ouverture

Deuxième concert : Lugano 

  • Concert enregistré à l'Auditorium Stelio Molo de Lugano, le 27 juin 2013

Martha Argerich, piano
Dora Schwarzberg, violon
Jing Zhao, violoncelle

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovsky
Piano trio op.50  

Deux concerts offerts par l'Union Européenne de Radio-Télévision

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 5 août 2020
2h 57mn
Entre Vienne et Paris, une soirée avec l'Orchestre National de France
émission suivante
vendredi 7 août 2020
2h 57mn
Troisième volet de l'Intégrale des 32 sonates pour piano de Beethoven en direct de La Roque d'Anthéron