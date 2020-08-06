Jeudi 6 août 2020
Une soirée avec Martha Argerich
Premier concert : BBC Proms
- Concert enregistré au Royal Albert Hall de Londres, le 12 août 2019
Martha Argerich, piano
West Eastern Divan Orchestra
Daniel Barenboim, direction
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°8 Inachevée
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovsky
Concerto pour piano n°1
Witold Lutoslawski
Concerto pour orchestre
Ludwig van Beethoven
Egmont Ouverture
Deuxième concert : Lugano
- Concert enregistré à l'Auditorium Stelio Molo de Lugano, le 27 juin 2013
Martha Argerich, piano
Dora Schwarzberg, violon
Jing Zhao, violoncelle
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovsky
Piano trio op.50
