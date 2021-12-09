Le concert de 20h
Concerts
Le concert de 20h
Par Producteurs en alternance, Clément Rochefort, Arnaud Merlin et Benjamin François
Lundi, Mardi, Mercredi, jeudi, vendredi et dimanche de 20h à 22h30Musique classique
Jeudi 9 décembre 2021
2h 27mn

Stephen Hough joue le 4ème Concerto pour piano de Saint-Saëns avec l'Orchestre National de France

Les chatoyantes Correspondances d'Henri Dutilleux - avec la soprano Hilla Baggio - ouvrent le concert de l'ONF dirigé par Omer Meir Wellber. En 2ème partie, la 3ème Symphonie de Schubert - qui sait ce qu'elle doit à Haydn et Mozart - conclura ce beau programme de l'Orchestre National de France.

Stephen Hough joue le 4ème Concerto pour piano de Saint-Saëns avec l'Orchestre National de France
STEPHEN HOUGH, © Christian Steiner

Le concert #1

Henri Dutilleux - Correspondances

  • Camilla Tilling, soprano
  • Stephen Hough, piano
  • Orchestre National de France
  • Omer Meir Wellber, direction

Camille Saint-Saëns - Concerto pour piano et orchestre n° 4

ⓘ Publicité
Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.
  • Stephen Hough, piano
  • Orchestre National de France
  • Omer Meir Wellber, direction

L'entracte - avec Stephen Hough

Ignaz Friedman - Menuetto en ré majeur
Stephen Hough, piano
Hyperion 2013

Frédéric Chopin - Valse pour piano n°1 en mi bémol majeur op. 18
Stephen Hough, piano
Hyperion 2011

Le concert #2

Franz Schubert - Symphonie n° 3

  • Orchestre National de France
  • Omer Meir Wellber, direction

L'après-concert - avec Omer Meir Wellber

Dimitri Chostakovitch - Concerto n°2 en ut mineur op. 102 (Allegro, Andante, Allegro)
Anna Vinnitskaya, piano
Kremerata Baltica,
Omer Meir Wellber, direction
Alpha 2015

Edouard Lalo - Symphonie espagnole en ré mineur op. 21
Augustin Hadelich, violon
Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres,
Omer Meir Wellber, direction
LSO 2017

Soprano Camilla Tilling (soprano) / Steven Hough / Omer Meir Wellber
Soprano Camilla Tilling (soprano) / Steven Hough / Omer Meir Wellber, © Christophe Abramowitz

Programme complet du concert

Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 8 décembre 2021
2h 27mn
L'opéra Macbeth Underworld de Pascal Dusapin
émission suivante
vendredi 10 décembre 2021
2h 27mn
George Benjamin dirige l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France dans Dukas, Ravel, Rihm et Benjamin