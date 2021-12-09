Stephen Hough joue le 4ème Concerto pour piano de Saint-Saëns avec l'Orchestre National de France
Les chatoyantes Correspondances d'Henri Dutilleux - avec la soprano Hilla Baggio - ouvrent le concert de l'ONF dirigé par Omer Meir Wellber. En 2ème partie, la 3ème Symphonie de Schubert - qui sait ce qu'elle doit à Haydn et Mozart - conclura ce beau programme de l'Orchestre National de France.
Le concert #1
Henri Dutilleux - Correspondances
- Camilla Tilling, soprano
- Stephen Hough, piano
- Orchestre National de France,
- Omer Meir Wellber, direction
Camille Saint-Saëns - Concerto pour piano et orchestre n° 4
- Stephen Hough, piano
- Orchestre National de France,
- Omer Meir Wellber, direction
L'entracte - avec Stephen Hough
Ignaz Friedman - Menuetto en ré majeur
Stephen Hough, piano
Hyperion 2013
Frédéric Chopin - Valse pour piano n°1 en mi bémol majeur op. 18
Stephen Hough, piano
Hyperion 2011
Le concert #2
Franz Schubert - Symphonie n° 3
- Orchestre National de France,
- Omer Meir Wellber, direction
L'après-concert - avec Omer Meir Wellber
Dimitri Chostakovitch - Concerto n°2 en ut mineur op. 102 (Allegro, Andante, Allegro)
Anna Vinnitskaya, piano
Kremerata Baltica,
Omer Meir Wellber, direction
Alpha 2015
Edouard Lalo - Symphonie espagnole en ré mineur op. 21
Augustin Hadelich, violon
Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres,
Omer Meir Wellber, direction
LSO 2017
Programme complet du concert
