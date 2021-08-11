Le Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / l'Orchestre symphonique de la BBC (Festival Proms)

Ce soir, deux concerts du Festival Proms : le Royal Philharmonic Orchestra sous la direction de Vasily Petrenko, avec la violoniste Sayaka Shoji en soliste ; l'Orchestre symphonique de la BBC sous la direction de Dalia Stasevska, avec les BBC Singers et l'organiste Daniel Hyde en soliste.

Présentation : Jérémie Rousseau

Concert n° 1

Concert enregistré le 4 août 2021 à 18 h 30 au Royal Albert Hall à Londres, dans le cadre du Festival Proms

Ralph Vaughan Williams

Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Ottorio Respighi

Concerto gregoriano * :

I. Andante tranquillo II. Andante espressivo e sostenuto III. Finale : Alleluia. Allegro energico

Eugène Ysaÿe

Sonate pour violon seul en mi mineur op. 27 n° 4 "Fritz Kreisler" : II. Sarabande *

Felix Mendelssohn

Symphonie n° 5 en ré mineur op. 107 "Réformation" :

I. Andante - Allegro con fuoco II. Allegro vivace III. Andante IV. Choral "Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott"

Sayaka Shoji, violon *

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, direction Vasily Petrenko

Concert n° 2

Concert enregistré le 30 juillet 2021 à 18 h 30 au Royal Albert Hall à Londres, en ouverture du Festival Proms

Ralph Vaughan Williams

Serenade to Music (d'après Le Marchand de Venise : Acte V, scène 1 de William Shakespeare) ** *** :

I. Andante sostenuto II. How sweet the moonlight sleeps III. Look how the floor of heaven is thick inlaid IV. Come, ho ! and wake Diana V. I am never merry when I hear sweet music VI. Music ! Hark ! VII. How many things by season VIII. Soft stillness and the night

Francis Poulenc

Concerto pour orgue, orchestre à cordes et timbales en sol mineur **** :

I. Andante II. Allegro giocoso III. Andante moderato IV. Tempo allegro molto agitato V. Très calme VI. Tempo de l'allegro initial VII. Tempo de l'introduction

James McMillan

When Soft Voices Die (poèmes de Percy Bysshe Shelley ; création mondiale) **

Jean Sibelius

Symphonie n° 2 en ré majeur op. 43 :

I. Allegretto II. Tempo andante ma rubato III. Vivacissimo IV. Finale. Allegro moderato

Elizabeth Llewellyn, soprano **

Jess Dandy, contralto **

Allan Clayton, ténor **

Michael Mofidian, baryton-basse **

BBC Singers ***

Daniel Hyde, orgue ****

BBC Symphony Orchestra, direction Dalia Stasevska

, © www.daliastasevska.com

Sur la toile

Le Festival Proms

Le Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Vasily Petrenko

Sayaka Shoji

L'Orchestre symphonique de la BBC

Les BBC Singers

Dalia Stasevska

Daniel Hyde

James McMillan