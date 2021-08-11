Le concert de 20h
Mercredi 11 août 2021
2h 57mn

Le Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / l'Orchestre symphonique de la BBC (Festival Proms)

Ce soir, deux concerts du Festival Proms : le Royal Philharmonic Orchestra sous la direction de Vasily Petrenko, avec la violoniste Sayaka Shoji en soliste ; l'Orchestre symphonique de la BBC sous la direction de Dalia Stasevska, avec les BBC Singers et l'organiste Daniel Hyde en soliste.

Vasily Petrenko, © www.bbc.co.uk/proms

Présentation : Jérémie Rousseau

Concert n° 1

Concert enregistré le 4 août 2021 à 18 h 30 au Royal Albert Hall à Londres, dans le cadre du Festival Proms

Ralph Vaughan Williams
Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Ottorio Respighi
Concerto gregoriano * :
I. Andante tranquillo   II. Andante espressivo e sostenuto   III. Finale : Alleluia. Allegro energico

Eugène Ysaÿe
Sonate pour violon seul en mi mineur op. 27 n° 4 "Fritz Kreisler" : II. Sarabande *

Felix Mendelssohn
Symphonie n° 5 en ré mineur op. 107 "Réformation" :
I. Andante - Allegro con fuoco   II. Allegro vivace   III. Andante   IV. Choral "Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott"

Sayaka Shoji, violon *
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, direction Vasily Petrenko

Concert n° 2

Concert enregistré le 30 juillet 2021 à 18 h 30 au Royal Albert Hall à Londres, en ouverture du Festival Proms

Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music (d'après Le Marchand de Venise : Acte V, scène 1 de William Shakespeare) ** *** :
I. Andante sostenuto   II. How sweet the moonlight sleeps   III. Look how the floor of heaven is thick inlaid   IV. Come, ho ! and wake Diana   V. I am never merry when I hear sweet music   VI. Music ! Hark !   VII. How many things by season   VIII. Soft stillness and the night

Francis Poulenc
Concerto pour orgue, orchestre à cordes et timbales en sol mineur **** :
I. Andante   II. Allegro giocoso   III. Andante moderato   IV. Tempo allegro molto agitato   V. Très calme   VI. Tempo de l'allegro initial   VII. Tempo de l'introduction

James McMillan
When Soft Voices Die (poèmes de Percy Bysshe Shelley ; création mondiale) **

Jean Sibelius
Symphonie n° 2 en ré majeur op. 43 :
I. Allegretto   II. Tempo andante ma rubato   III. Vivacissimo   IV. Finale. Allegro moderato

Elizabeth Llewellyn, soprano **
Jess Dandy, contralto **
Allan Clayton, ténor **
Michael Mofidian, baryton-basse **
BBC Singers ***
Daniel Hyde, orgue ****
BBC Symphony Orchestra, direction Dalia Stasevska

Dalia Stasevska
Dalia Stasevska, © www.daliastasevska.com

