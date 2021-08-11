Le Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / l'Orchestre symphonique de la BBC (Festival Proms)
Ce soir, deux concerts du Festival Proms : le Royal Philharmonic Orchestra sous la direction de Vasily Petrenko, avec la violoniste Sayaka Shoji en soliste ; l'Orchestre symphonique de la BBC sous la direction de Dalia Stasevska, avec les BBC Singers et l'organiste Daniel Hyde en soliste.
Présentation : Jérémie Rousseau
Concert n° 1
Concert enregistré le 4 août 2021 à 18 h 30 au Royal Albert Hall à Londres, dans le cadre du Festival Proms
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Ottorio Respighi
Concerto gregoriano * :
I. Andante tranquillo II. Andante espressivo e sostenuto III. Finale : Alleluia. Allegro energico
Eugène Ysaÿe
Sonate pour violon seul en mi mineur op. 27 n° 4 "Fritz Kreisler" : II. Sarabande *
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphonie n° 5 en ré mineur op. 107 "Réformation" :
I. Andante - Allegro con fuoco II. Allegro vivace III. Andante IV. Choral "Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott"
Sayaka Shoji, violon *
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, direction Vasily Petrenko
Concert n° 2
Concert enregistré le 30 juillet 2021 à 18 h 30 au Royal Albert Hall à Londres, en ouverture du Festival Proms
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music (d'après Le Marchand de Venise : Acte V, scène 1 de William Shakespeare) ** *** :
I. Andante sostenuto II. How sweet the moonlight sleeps III. Look how the floor of heaven is thick inlaid IV. Come, ho ! and wake Diana V. I am never merry when I hear sweet music VI. Music ! Hark ! VII. How many things by season VIII. Soft stillness and the night
Francis Poulenc
Concerto pour orgue, orchestre à cordes et timbales en sol mineur **** :
I. Andante II. Allegro giocoso III. Andante moderato IV. Tempo allegro molto agitato V. Très calme VI. Tempo de l'allegro initial VII. Tempo de l'introduction
James McMillan
When Soft Voices Die (poèmes de Percy Bysshe Shelley ; création mondiale) **
Jean Sibelius
Symphonie n° 2 en ré majeur op. 43 :
I. Allegretto II. Tempo andante ma rubato III. Vivacissimo IV. Finale. Allegro moderato
Elizabeth Llewellyn, soprano **
Jess Dandy, contralto **
Allan Clayton, ténor **
Michael Mofidian, baryton-basse **
BBC Singers ***
Daniel Hyde, orgue ****
BBC Symphony Orchestra, direction Dalia Stasevska
- Jérémie RousseauProduction
- Jean-Claude MulletRéalisation
- Xavier CarrèreCollaboration