Festival International de musique de chambre de Salon de Provence 2020 #1

Première partie du Festival International de Musique de Chambre de Salon de Provence édition 2020. Avec Emmanuel Pahud, Gilbert Audin, Alessio Bax, Paul Meyer, Daishin Kashimoto, Eric Le Sage et François Meyer, pour un programme Beethoven, Rossini et Brahms. 2e partie du festival lundi prochain.

Concert enregistré le samedi 1er août à 21h au Château de l'Empéri à Salon-de-Provence

Programme du concert

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) : Trio en sol majeur WoO 37 (1786-90)

1. Allegro

2. Adagio

3. Thema andante con variazioni

Emmanuel Pahud flûte - Gilbert Audin basson - Alessio Bax piano

Ludwig van Beethoven :Quintette pour piano et vents en mi bémol majeur opus 16 (1796 )

1. Grave - Allegro ma non troppo

2. Andante cantabile

3. Rondo: Allegro ma non troppo

PaulMeyer clarinette - François Meyer hautbois - Gilbert Audin basson - Benoît de Barsony cor et Eric Le Sage piano

Gioachino Rossini (1792-1868) : Sonate n°1 en famajeur

1. Allegro

2. Andantino

3. Polonese

Emmanuel Pahud flûte - Paul Meyer clarinette - Gilbert Audin basson - Benoît de Barsony cor

Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) : Tarentelle en la mineur opus 6 (1857)

Emmanuel Pahud flûte - Paul Meyer clarinette - Eric Le Sage piano

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) : Trio opus 40 (1865)

1. Andante

2. Scherzo

3. Adagio mesto

4. Finale: Allegro con brio

Daishin Kashimoto violon - Benoît de Barsony cor - Alessio Bax piano

