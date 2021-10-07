Soirée Saint-Saëns avec Alexandre Kantorow, l'Orchestre National de France et Kazuki Yamada !
Camille Saint-Saëns est en majesté dans ce 2ème concert de la saison de l'Orchestre National de France et Cristian Mācelaru, avec deux œuvres du répertoire symphonique : le 5ème Concerto pour piano (L'Egyptien) par Alexandre Kantorow et La Foi, trois tableaux symphoniques opus 130.
Le concert #1
Claude Debussy- Khamma (orchestration de Charles Koechlin)
Camille Saint-Saëns - Concerto pour piano et orchestre n° 5 "L'Égyptien"
Alexandre Kantorow, piano
Orchestre National de France,
Kazuki Yamada, direction
L'entracte - avec Alexandre Kantorow
Johannes Brahms - 3. Scherzo : Allegro, Sonate pour piano n°2 en fa dièse mineur op. 2
Alexandre Kantorow, piano
BIS 2020
Camille Chevillard - Très lent, Sonate en sol mineur op. 8
Jean-Jacques Kantorow, violon
Alexandre Kantorow, piano
NO MAD MUSIC 2014
Le concert #2
Ernest Chausson :Symphonie en si bémol majeur
Orchestre National de France,
Kazuki Yamada, direction
L'après-concert
Camille Saint-Saëns - Le rouet d'Omphale op. 31, poème symphonique (Andandino - Allegro - Tranquillo e scherzando)
Orchestre National de France, Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG Enr. 21.11.1981
Paul Dukas - L'apprenti sorcier, scherzo symphonique
Orchestre National de France, Lorin Maazel, direction
CBS 1987. Enr. 1980
Henri Dutilleux - Sur le même accord, pour violon et orchestre
Orchestre National de France,
Kurt Masur, direction
DGG 2011 - Enr. 2005
