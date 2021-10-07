Le concert de 20h
Concerts
Le concert de 20h
Par Producteurs en alternance
Lundi, Mardi, Mercredi, jeudi, vendredi et dimanche de 20h à 22h30Musique classique
Jeudi 7 octobre 2021
2h 28mn

Soirée Saint-Saëns avec Alexandre Kantorow, l'Orchestre National de France et Kazuki Yamada !

Camille Saint-Saëns est en majesté dans ce 2ème concert de la saison de l'Orchestre National de France et Cristian Mācelaru, avec deux œuvres du répertoire symphonique : le 5ème Concerto pour piano (L'Egyptien) par Alexandre Kantorow et La Foi, trois tableaux symphoniques opus 130.

Soirée Saint-Saëns avec Alexandre Kantorow, l'Orchestre National de France et Kazuki Yamada !
Alexandre Kantorow, © Sasha Gusov

Le concert #1

Claude Debussy- Khamma (orchestration de Charles Koechlin)

Camille Saint-Saëns - Concerto pour piano et orchestre n° 5 "L'Égyptien"

ⓘ Publicité
Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.

Alexandre Kantorow, piano
Orchestre National de France,
Kazuki Yamada, direction

L'entracte - avec Alexandre Kantorow

Johannes Brahms - 3. Scherzo : Allegro, Sonate pour piano n°2 en fa dièse mineur op. 2
Alexandre Kantorow, piano
BIS 2020

Camille Chevillard - Très lent, Sonate en sol mineur op. 8
Jean-Jacques Kantorow, violon
Alexandre Kantorow, piano
NO MAD MUSIC 2014

Le concert #2

Ernest Chausson :Symphonie en si bémol majeur

Orchestre National de France,
Kazuki Yamada, direction

L'après-concert

Camille Saint-Saëns - Le rouet d'Omphale op. 31, poème symphonique (Andandino - Allegro - Tranquillo e scherzando)
Orchestre National de France, Leonard Bernstein, direction
DGG Enr. 21.11.1981

Paul Dukas - L'apprenti sorcier, scherzo symphonique
Orchestre National de France, Lorin Maazel, direction
CBS 1987. Enr. 1980

Henri Dutilleux - Sur le même accord, pour violon et orchestre
Orchestre National de France,
Kurt Masur, direction
DGG 2011 - Enr. 2005

Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 6 octobre 2021
2h 28mn
L'Ensemble intercontemporain dirigé par Pierre Bleuse au Festival d'Automne à Paris
émission suivante
vendredi 8 octobre 2021
2h 28mn
Adès par Adès : Thomas Adès dirige l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France et le pianiste Kirill Gerstein