Festival Radio France et Montpellier Languedoc-Roussillon : Beethoven, Smetana, Schoenberg...
2 concerts : le premier avec le chef Christian Arming qui dirige la 9e Symphonie de Beethoven et le second avec le Quatuor Pražák
1er concert
- Enregistré le 25 juillet 2015 à l’Opéra Berlioz Le Corum de Montpellier dans la cadre du Festival Radio France et Montpellier Languedoc-Roussillon.
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Symphonie n°9 en ré mineur op 125
Allegro ma non troppo
Molto vivace
Adagio molto e cantabile
Finale : Presto “O Freunde, nicht diese Töne ! (Mes frères, cessons nos plaintes)
Friedrich von Schiller : Poète
RicardaMerbeth : Soprano
MarinaPrudenskaya : Mezzo-soprano
SteveDavislim : Ténor
EvgenyNikitin : Baryton-basse (voix)
OrfeonDonostiarra : Chœur
José Antonio Sainz Alfaro : Chef de chœur
Orchestre National de Montpellier Languedoc-Roussillon
Direction : ChristianArming
2e concert
- Enregistré le 13 juillet 2011 à la Salle Pasteur du Corum de Montpellier dans la cadre du Festival Radio France et Montpellier Languedoc-Roussillon.
Arnold Schoenberg
Scherzo en Fa Majeur pour quatuor à cordes
Bedrich Smetana
Quatuor à cordes n°1 en mi mineur "Zmého zivota" (De ma vie)
1. Allegro vivo appassionato
2. Allegro moderato alla polka
3. Largo sostenuto
4. Vivace - Meno mosso
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Quatuor à cordes n°10 en Mi bémol Majeur op 74 “Les Harpes”
1. Poco adagio - Allegro
2. Adagio ma non troppo
3. Presto - Piu presto quasi prestissimo
4. Allegretto con variazioni
Antonin Dvorak
Quatuor à cordes n°12 en Fa Majeur op 96 B 179 "Américain" (extrait) : Finale
Quatuor Pražák
Pavel Hula : Violon
Vlastimil Holek : Violon
Josef Kluson : Alto
Michal Kanka : Violoncelle
Complément de programme
Bedrich Smetana Trio en sol min op. 15
Moderato assai
Allegro ma non agitato
Finale
Trio Wanderer
Jean Marc Phillips-Varjabedian (violon)
Raphael Pidoux (violoncelle)
Vincent Coq (piano)
Label : SONY SK 62818
- Christophe DilysProduction
- Martine MonyCollaboration