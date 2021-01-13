Eric Ruf récite "Le Songe d’une nuit d’été" de Shakespeare accompagné de l'oeuvre de Mendelssohn par l'ONF

L'Orchestre National de France joue l'"Italienne" de Mendelssohn puis l'intégralité du "Songe d'une nuit d'été" aux côtés de la soprano Christina Landshamer, de la mezzo-soprano Anna Stéphany et du Choeur de Radio France pour accompagner la pièce de Shakespeare récitée par le comédien Éric Ruf.

Concert diffusé en direct et sans public à l'Auditorium de la Maison de la radio.

Première partie du concert

Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

Symphonie n°4 en la majeur op. 90 « Italienne » - 1. Allegro vivace, 2. Andante con moto, 3. Con moto moderato, 4. Saltarello : Presto Orchestre National de France

Sarah Nemtanu, premier violon solo

premier violon solo Cristian Măcelaru, direction

Pause

Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

Romance sans paroles op. 30 n° 1 en mi bémol majeur

- Daniel Barenboim, piano

Deutsche Grammophon 423931-2

Seconde partie du concert

Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

Le Songe d’une nuit d’été, musique de scène pour accompagner la pièce éponyme de William Shakespeare, en une ouverture (op. 21) et 13 numéros : 1. Scherzo, 2. Mélodrame et Marche des elfes, 3. Chœur des elfes, 4. Mélodrame, 5. Intermezzo, 6. Mélodrame, 7. Nocturne, 8. Mélodrame, 9. Marche nuptiale, 10. Mélodrame, 11. Danse bergamasque, 12. Mélodrame, 13. Finale

Eric Ruf, récitant

récitant Christina Landshamer, soprano

soprano Anna Stéphany, mezzo-soprano

mezzo-soprano Choeur de Radio France

Martina Batič , chef de coeur

, chef de coeur Orchestre National de France

Sarah Nemtanu, premier violon solo

premier violon solo Cristian Măcelaru, direction

APRÈS-CONCERT

Engelbert Humperdinck (1854-1921)

Hänsel und Gretel – « Abendsegen »

- Christina Landshamer, soprano

- Anna Stéphany, mezzo-soprano

- Orchestre National de France

- Cristian Măcelaru, direction

Henry Purcell (1659-1695)

The Fairy Queen – Part I : Oberon’s Birthday – 1. Symphony, 2. Now the night is chas’d away (attendant), 3. Let the files and the clarions… Dance (attendants), 4. When a cruel long winter (Phoebus), 5. Hail ! great parent of us all (Chorus), 6. Thus the ever grateful Spring (Spring), 7. Here’s the Summer, sprightly gay (Summer), 8. See, my many-coloured fields (Autumn), 9. Next, Winter comes slowly, pale (Winter), 10. Hail ! great parent of us all (Chorus)

- Jennifer Vyvyan, soprano (attendant)

-James Bowman, contreténor (attendant, Summer)

- Charles Brett, contreténor (attendant)

- Peter Pears, ténor (Phoebus)

- Mary Wells, soprano (Spring)

- Ian Partridge, ténor (Autumn)

- John Shirley-Quirk, basse (Winter)

- Ambrosian Opera Chorus

- English Chamber Orchestra

- Benjamin Britten, direction

Enr. 18-21 septembre 1970 (Aldeburgh)

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)

A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Acte 1 – Introduction… Over hills, over dale (Fairies), 2. Oberon is passing… Ill met by moonlight (Fairies, Oberon, Tytania), 3. Well, go thy way (Oberon)

- Alfred Deller (Oberon)

- Elizabeth Harwood (Tytania)

- Richard Dakin, John Pryer, Ian Wodehouse, Gordon Clark, Eric Alder (Fairies)

- London Symphony Orchestra

- Benjamin Britten, direction

Enr. 1966 (Londres)

London 425 664-2

Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

Préludes, Premier Livre – 11. La danse de Puck

- Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano

Chandos CHAN 10421