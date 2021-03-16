En Allemagne avec l'Orchestre Baroque de Fribourg et Gottfried von der Goltz : Bach, Hasse et Haendel

L'Orchestre Baroque de Fribourg sous la direction de Gottfried von der Goltz, également au violon, accompagnent la mezzo-soprano Anna Lucia Richter pour des airs de Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach et Johann Adolf Hasse ainsi que pour terminer un air du Hercules de Georg Friedrich Haendel.

Programme

Concert donné sans public le 15 février 2021 Salle Rolf Böhme du Konzerthaus de Freiburg im Breisgau (Fribourg-en-Brisgau) en Allemagne

Johann Adolf Hasse (1699-1783) : Zenobia : Sinfonia

1. Allegro assai

2. Andante grazioso

3. Allegro assai

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach (1732-1795)

- Die Amerikanerin (tableau lyrique pour mezzo-soprano cordes et basse continue - 1773)1. Saide komm! Andante

2. Schön ist mein Mädchen! - Andante grazioso -

3. Du Quell, der sich durch Goldsand schlängelt - Recitativo, Poco Allegro

4. Mein Herz, mein Herz fleucht ihr entgegen - Allegro

Anna Lucia Richter, mezzo-soprano

Johann Adolf Hasse

- Artemisia : Sinfonia (18° siècle)

1. Allegro assai

2. A tempo giusto

3. Allegro di molto

- Cantate La Scusa : Torna in quell´ onda

- La Scusa : Torna in quell´ onda (aria) - pour mezzo-soprano et orchestre (18° siècle)

Anna Lucia Richter, mezzo-soprano

- Concerto en mi mineur - pour flûte, basson obligé, cordes et basse continue (18° siècle)

1. Allegro

2. Siciliano

3. Presto

Daniele Lieb, flûte et Eyal Streett, basson

- Didone abbandonata : Ah, non lasciarmi

Anna Lucia Richter, mezzo-soprano

- Didone abbandonata (Didon abandonnée) : Ah non lasciarmi no (Acte II - Air de Didon

Anna Lucia Richter, mezzo-soprano

Georg Friedrich Haendel (1685-1759) : Hercules HWV 60 : Where shall I fly? (Sinfonia de l'Acte III, scène 3 - Aria de Dejanira, (Scène de la folie - 1744)

Anne Lucia Richter, mezzo-soprano

Orchestre Baroque de Fribourg dirigé par Gottfried von der Goltz également au violon

L'après-concert

A venir...