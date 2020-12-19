Le concert de 20h
Le concert de 20h
Par Producteurs en alternance
Lundi, Mardi, Mercredi, jeudi, vendredi et dimanche de 20 à 22h30Musique classique
Samedi 19 décembre 2020
2h 58mn

Concert de Noël, hommage à Beethoven

Écoutez le concert de Noël enregistré le 18 décembre au Théâtre des Champs-Elysées à Paris. Coriolan, Matthias Goerne, la Cinquième : tout Beethoven ou presque en un concert ! Manfred Honeck dirige l'Orchestre national de France.

Concert de Noël, hommage à Beethoven
Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, © Hartl Meyer

Concert sans public, enregistré le 18 décembre 2020 au Théâtre des Champs-Elysées

Distribution

Orchestre National de France   
Manfred Honeck : Direction   
Steve Davislim : Florestan, Ténor    
Anna Lucia Richter : Mezzo-soprano    
Matthias Goerne : Baryton (voix)

Programmation du concert

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827),  
Coriolan, ouverture symphonique en do mineur op.62 (1807) 

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827), Joseph Sonnleithner  (1766 - 1835)  
Léonore : "Gott ! Welch Dunkel hier !", Air de Florestan (Acte II, Scène 1) (1804) 

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827), Karl Friedrich Wilhelm HERROSEE (1764 - 1821)  
Zärtliche Liebe WoO 123 (1797) 

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827), Friedrich von Matthisson (1761 - 1831)  
Adelaide op. 46 (1795) 

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827), Hermann Wilhelm Franz UELTZEN, Alexander Schmalcz
Das Liedchen von der Ruhe op. 52 n°3 (1795)  Orchestration d'Alexander Schmalcz

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827),  Christian Ludwig Reissig (1783 - 1822),  Alexander Schmalcz
Der Liebende WoO 139 (1809)  Orchestration d'Alexander Schmalcz

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827)
Symphonie n°5 en ut mineur op. 67 (1805-07)  
1. Allegro con brio  
2. Andante con moto  
3. Allegro (Scherzo)  
4. Allegro

