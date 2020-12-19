Concert de Noël, hommage à Beethoven
Écoutez le concert de Noël enregistré le 18 décembre au Théâtre des Champs-Elysées à Paris. Coriolan, Matthias Goerne, la Cinquième : tout Beethoven ou presque en un concert ! Manfred Honeck dirige l'Orchestre national de France.
Concert sans public, enregistré le 18 décembre 2020 au Théâtre des Champs-Elysées
Distribution
Orchestre National de France
Manfred Honeck : Direction
Steve Davislim : Florestan, Ténor
Anna Lucia Richter : Mezzo-soprano
Matthias Goerne : Baryton (voix)
Programmation du concert
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827),
Coriolan, ouverture symphonique en do mineur op.62 (1807)
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827), Joseph Sonnleithner (1766 - 1835)
Léonore : "Gott ! Welch Dunkel hier !", Air de Florestan (Acte II, Scène 1) (1804)
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827), Karl Friedrich Wilhelm HERROSEE (1764 - 1821)
Zärtliche Liebe WoO 123 (1797)
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827), Friedrich von Matthisson (1761 - 1831)
Adelaide op. 46 (1795)
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827), Hermann Wilhelm Franz UELTZEN, Alexander Schmalcz
Das Liedchen von der Ruhe op. 52 n°3 (1795) Orchestration d'Alexander Schmalcz
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827), Christian Ludwig Reissig (1783 - 1822), Alexander Schmalcz
Der Liebende WoO 139 (1809) Orchestration d'Alexander Schmalcz
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827)
Symphonie n°5 en ut mineur op. 67 (1805-07)
1. Allegro con brio
2. Andante con moto
3. Allegro (Scherzo)
4. Allegro
- Judith ChaineProduction
- Olivier GuérinRéalisation
- Floriane EsnaultCollaboration